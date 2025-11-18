Thunder could break the all-time win record and get even better in June

The Oklahoma City Thunder might very well be the Thanos of the NBA. Despite not having their second-best player, Jalen Williams, all season, they have a 14-1 record and could very well break the 73-9 record for most regular season wins. Per Cleaning the Glass, OKC's efficiency differential puts them at 73.9 win pace. Last year, en route to an NBA championship, they won 68 games.

The scary part about the Thunder has always been that their core is still so young, and they have a plethora of future picks. That reality has never been more terrifying than this season as the Thunder owns the Los Angeles Clippers' unprotected first-round pick, and the Utah Jazz's top eight protected first-round pick.

At 4-10, the Clippers are floundering and seem poised to give OKC a lottery pick. Conversely, the Jazz (5-8) are outperforming expectations and could very well give up their pick to the Thunder.

It's only November, and a lot can change. The Jazz would be foolish not to trade Lauri Markkanen at this point. Regardless, it's a real possibility that the Thunder set the record for most wins in a single season, win another championship, and draft two lottery picks in a loaded class.

The Thunder adding two lottery picks is a scary thought for the rest of the NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

OKC already seems unstoppable. I mean, they're tearing up the league, without their second-best player, and have a historically elite defense. Notably, the Thunder's defense is 6.3 points better than the second-best defense. The gap between them and the second-best defense is the same as the gap between the second and 18th-best defense.

At 27, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in his true prime. However, Jalen Williams (24) and Chet Holmgren (23) aren't ... yet. On top of all this, they have one of the deepest teams in the league. These factors already set them up to be a possible dynasty, and they could add two lottery picks. Simply put, this seems unfair.

Currently, the Clippers have a 26.2 percent chance to land a top-four pick, which is significant. With Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa all being No. 1-level prospects, it's possible OKC even adds one of these three. I can't emphasize enough how scary this would be for the rest of the league.

The Thunder would have decisions to make

Washington Wizards v Oklahoma City Thunder | Joshua Gateley/GettyImages

On the contrary, the Thunder would have some serious decisions to make in the scenario where they get two lottery picks or even if the Clippers' pick conveys into the top five. Of course, this is a good "problem" to have. However, there's no denying the Thunder will have some significant decisions to make this offseason.

In addition to these two picks, the Thunder own the most favorable between their own and the Houston Rockets' pick, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers' pick. Who knows, the Sixers could flounder, and the Thunder could have three lottery picks.

Could the Thunder use these picks to trade for another star to become truly unstoppable?

For now, the Thunder have a relatively inexpensive roster; they aren't in either tax apron. Nevertheless, when Williams' and Holmgren's extension kicks in, that will soon change. As a result, I don't think OKC will trade for a star. Isaiah Hartenstein's $28 million team option could be declined for some cap flexibility.

If the Thunder add two lottery picks and/or a top-five pick, it's worth wondering how OKC will develop all these players while competing. Mark Daigneault has proven that he can do both, though, look at Ajay Mitchell this season. Eventually, if all of OKC's young players hit, they could have to make a consolidation trade.

This feels like I'm nitpicking, though. Ultimately, the Thunder are not only one of the best teams of all-time, but they're positioned to sustain their success for the next decade plus.