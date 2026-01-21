Warriors’ playoff dreams could be crushed by unexpected team

The Golden State Warriors' season is in jeopardy. Things were already going poorly for the Dubs, who are currently barely in the playoffs as an eight seed. However, Jimmy Butler's devastating torn ACL injury earlier this week puts the Warriors in a critical spot. Weeks away from the trade deadline, the Warriors could hypothetically make a move.

Nevertheless, finding a needle-moving trade is difficult unless the Warriors are willing to sacrifice some of their future draft capital -- something the front office has been unwilling to do. Furthermore, the Warriors have two major flaws: secondary creation and center play. As such, it's possible the Warriors fall out of the playoffs, and one surprising team that could earn this final playoff spot is the Portland Trail Blazers.

Currently, the ninth-seeded Blazers are just 2.5 games behind the Warriors for the eighth seed. Over the past 10 games, Portland is 8-2, and they are currently on a three-game win streak. Since the turn of the calendar, Portland ranks in the top 10 for both offensive and defensive rating.

Of course, the Play-In Tournament is a key factor, so even if the Warriors finish outside of the top eight, they could ultimately make the playoffs. The point is the Warriors are vulnerable, while the Blazers are surging, and this could shake up the Western Conference playoffs in a big way.

Why the Blazers can beat out the Warriors for the final playoff spot

Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers | Soobum Im/GettyImages

There's a lot to like with this Blazers team, and frankly, they're a lot better than their 22-22 record shows. The Blazers' success starts with Deni Avdija, who absolutely should be an All-Star this season. Avdija is averaging an absurd 26.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. With injuries to Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson, Deni has taken on a de facto point guard role, and he's thrived in it.

Deni has kept the Blazers' offense afloat while taking on some of the most responsibilities in the league. Impressively, the Blazers are 13.1 points per 100 possessions with Deni on the court -- a number that ranks in the 99th percentile according to Cleaning the Glass.

The Blazers have a legit star in Deni, and that's the first ingredient to getting into the playoffs. While he's not a perfect all-around player, Shaedon Sharpe offers ample secondary shot creation, averaging 21.8 points. Jerami Grant's impact as a 3-point shooter and secondary creator is another key part of the Blazers' success.

Beyond Deni, the Blazers have a high-level defense anchored by Donovan Clingan. The UConn product is holding opposing players to 54.2 percent shooting within six feet of the hoop. Toumani Camara is a high-quality on-ball defender. Jrue Holiday fits in perfectly with this team's defensive identity.

On the subject of Holiday, he has returned to the court recently, after a nearly two-month absence. Between his fantastic defense, playmaking, and all-around scoring abilities, Holiday offers the Blazers exactly what they need. He is averaging 15.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists this season.

With a legit All-Star and a well-rounded roster, the Blazers check all the boxes of a feisty playoff team. Will they win a playoff series? Absolutely not. However, they have all the makings of a team that could unexpectedly earn a playoff spot.

Golden State's main advantage is Steph Curry, and perhaps he will be enough to get the Warriors into the playoffs. I wouldn't put it past him.

Still, doing so with Brandin Podziemski or possibly even Jonathan Kuminga as the second offensive option will be a tall task. Unless the Warriors make a move at the deadline, the Blazers' supporting cast is a massive advantage.