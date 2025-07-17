Who is performing at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game halftime show?

The WNBA All-Star Game is just two days away. If you've been wondering what kind of non-basketball entertainment options are available for his year's event, you're in luck, as the WNBA announced on Wednesday who this year's halftime performer will be.

Who is it? I'll give you a hint: She's a three-time Grammy nominee and a multi-platinum recording artist.

That's right: the halftime performer at this year's All-Star Game is ...

Who is performing at halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game?

... GloRilla!

If you don't know Glo — and no, I'm not sure why I said that in the style of "You Don't Know Bo" — then you're in for a treat on Saturday, as she's one of the top rappers in the world right now.

In the official release from the WNBA on her performance, GloRilla said of her upcoming performance: "“You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage. This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day."

Who is GloRilla?

So, who is GloRilla? The artist, whose full name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, first rose to fame in 2022 when her single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" hit No. 11 on the US R&B/Hip Hop chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA. She followed that up later in the year with "Tomorrow," which reached No. 3 on that chart and No. 9 on the overall US chart.

2024 was her true breakthrough into stardom. That year, GloRilla released five singles. Four went platinum and the other gold, and four of the five singles placed in the top 10 on the US R&B/Hip Hop chart, with "Whachu Kno About Me" with guest Sexyy Red hitting No. 3.

GloRilla is a huge get for the WNBA and will bring a lot of attention to the halftime show.

Is there any other music at the event?

In addition to GloRilla's halftime performance, the WNBA is bringing BIA to the event this year to perform prior to tip-off. She'll perform her hit single "WE ON GO," which ESPN chose this year as its anthem fr the 2025 WNBA season.

BIA said of performing that she is "excited to be a part of the WNBA All-Star Game this year. “It’s all about powerful women doing what they do best, and I’m honored to be part of that energy.”

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. You'll be able to watch both musical performances on the broadcast.