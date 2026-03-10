Big Ten tournament 2026: Bracket, schedule, teams on the March Madness bubble

The NCAA Tournament doesn't get underway for another week or so, but the real heads know that March Madness actually begins during conference championship week. It's got everything you love about this time of year: a full buffet of games from morning 'til night, sky-high stakes and Cinderellas galore. From one-bid leagues to power conferences, every game matters.

And this season, Champ Week doesn't get much bigger than the Big Ten Tournament. This is true in the literal sense of course; despite its branding, there are now 18 teams set to duke it out in Chicago this week. But it's also true on the court, as the B1G has a claim as the best conference in the country this year — one that includes multiple Final Four contenders and as many as 10 teams hoping to make the Big Dance.

Who will use this week as a springboard for a national title run? Who will put themselves on the right side of the bubble? Here's everything you need to get up to speed before the Big Ten Tournament begins.

Big Ten Tournament bracket

The 2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket | Big Ten Conference

Big Ten Tournament schedule

First round: Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 16 Oregon vs No. 17 Maryland, 5 p.m. ET, Peacock

Game 2: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State, approx. 7:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Second round: Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Oregon/Maryland winner, noon ET, Peacock

Game 4: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC, approx. 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. Northwestern/Penn State winner, 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers, approx. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Third round: Thursday, March 12

Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner, noon ET, Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Washington/USC winner, approx. 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Minnesota/Rutgers winner, approx. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner, noon ET, Big Ten Network

Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, approx. 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Final: Sunday, March 15

Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Power ranking the Big Ten Tournament field: Championship contenders

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Dusty May cuts down the net | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan got its season going by absolutely beating the breaks off of San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga in Las Vegas — average margin of victory: 36.7 points — and has looked like an inner-circle title contender ever since. They dropped just one conference game all year, and it required Wisconsin shooting 15-of-33 from beyond the arc.

If you're not knocking down shots from the outside, you've got pretty much no shot. Dusty May has assembled a hellacious blend of length, athleticism and shooting, one of only two teams in the country to rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency (Duke is the other). The tip of the spear is NPOY candidate Yaxel Lendeborg, but he's just one part of an imposing frontcourt that also features 7-foot-3 shot-swatter Aday Mara. The Wolverines are locked into a No. 1 seed no matter what happens in Chicago this week, but it'll take a Herculean effort to keep them from cutting down the nets.

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans

Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Over 30-plus years at the helm in East Lansing, Tom Izzo may never have produced a more Tom Izzo team than the 2025-26 Spartans. The offense can get ugly, especially if star point guard Jeremy Fears is off his game (or, you know, kicking people below the belt); Michigan State ranked just seventh in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency during conference play, and there's not much shooting to be found.

But in true Izzo fashion, this is arguably the best rebounding team in the country, and it's absolutely the most ferocious. Sparty is going to defend like hell and try to beat you into submission, and after playing Michigan tough on two separate occasions, they can absolutely muck things up and slug their way to a title — which might come with a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini

Keaton Wagler reacts | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Fighting Illini took the conference by storm over the first month or so behind the hot shooting of Keaton Wagler and the tallest frontcourt in the country, one that features twin 7-footers in the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir). It's nearly impossible to get to the rim against this team, and it's equally difficult to keep them off the offensive glass. When the 3s are falling, they can beat anybody (and they've got wins over Texas Tech, Tennessee and Nebraska to prove it).

But Brad Underwood's team is hobbling into Chicago, just .500 over its last eight games. Granted, three of those four losses came in overtime, and all of them came against very good competition, but still: It seems fair to say that teams are adjusting to what the Illini want to do, particularly when it comes to targeting Wagler on the defensive end. The ceiling here is sky-high, especially in front of a more-or-less home crowd, but just about any outcome feels on the table depending on which Illinois shows up.

No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sam Hoiberg and Pryce Sandfort embrace | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is still the only power-conference program to have never won an NCAA Tournament game, but that will almost certainly change this year. Fred Hoiberg's team remained unbeaten until late January, and while the Huskers have fallen back to Earth a bit since then (6-5 since Jan. 27), this is an excellent defensive team that can play with darn near anybody if Sam Hoiberg (yes, Fred's son) and Pryce Sandfort are knocking down 3s.

Depth is a question mark, as is overall athleticism, and it's fair to wonder how much of Nebraska's gaudy defensive numbers have been the result of opponent shooting luck. They're the top-four seed I have the least amount of confidence in entering the conference tourney. But they're smart, they're experienced and they can shoot, and that's a dangerous combination.

Dark horses

No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers

John Blackwell drives | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Badgers got off to a slow start this season, but since Jan. 6, they're 13-4 — including wins over Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue. This isn't your older brother's Wisconsin team, either: Greg Gard's crew is lethal offensively, led by the backcourt tandem of John Blackwell and Nick Boyd, and they want to play fast and get up as many 3s as possible.

The questions come at the other end, where Wisconsin has struggled at points in conference play. But if the shots are falling and the game gets into the 80s or 90s, you're in trouble. No one is going to want to see this Badgers team in Chicago, especially not with the way they can score and the confidence they're playing with right now.

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue is sort of the anti-Wisconsin: After starting the year at No. 1 and winning 17 of their first 18 games, the Boilers have gone just 6-7 since, and only an OT win over Nebraska has hinted at Final Four (or heck, even second-weekend) upside. The offense remains a machine, led by the NCAA's all-time assists leader in Braden Smith and veteran big man Trey Kaufman-Renn. But, as we've seen with Purdue in the past, their lack of length and athleticism leaves them vulnerable at times, particularly on the defensive end. A deep run wouldn't shock anybody, but neither would an early exit.

No. 6 UCLA Bruins

Mick Cronin reacts | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What a roller-coaster ride it's been for the Bruins, who looked dead in the water in mid-January but responded to Mick Cronin's ... er, "unique" inspirational tactics by winning nine of their final 13 games. The improved play of lead guard Donovan Dent has helped a ton, and UCLA has surrounded him with several knockdown shooters. Plus, this is still a Cronin team, so they can slow it down and grind it out with the best of them.

It's fair to wonder what the ceiling really is here; even amid their hot streak, the Bruins got smoked in road games against both Michigan and Michigan State, and they've generally struggled against top competition this season. But don't be surprised if they put a scare into a big boy or two.

Teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State appeared to be teetering on the edge of the tourney picture a couple of weeks ago, but a 4-2 closing stretch — including big home wins over Wisconsin and Purdue, plus a blowout of fellow bubbler Indiana — now has them on seemingly solid footing heading into Champ Week.

Most bracket projections at this point have the Buckeyes not just in the field but comfortably so as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed, avoiding the First Four entirely. Even a loss to (likely) Iowa in their opening game on Thursday probably wouldn't change that, but Jake Diebler's team can remove all doubt by at least making it to the quarterfinals. They don't defend well enough to peg them for a deep run, though.

No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

Bennett Stirtz | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite six losses in their last eight games, the Hawkeyes' spot in the NCAA tourney still appears to be safe ... for now, at least. But a bad loss against a bottom-feeder like Maryland or Oregon in the second round could reopen that conversation, or at least leave them vulnerable to winding up in Dayton for the First Four.

Iowa should get at least one win this week, and a respectable loss to Ohio State won't be enough to put their tournament chances in serious jeopardy given the mediocrity of the bubble this year. But the Hawkeyes are going to need someone to step up around do-it-all guard Bennett Stirtz if they have any hopes of making a run — either in Chicago or the Big Dance.

No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers

Tucker DeVries celebrates | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five losses in six games to close the regular season has left Indiana as maybe the most bubblicious team of all, the very last one into the field of 68 according to Joe Lunardi's latest projection. A loss to either Northwestern or Penn State on Wednesday would almost certainly leave them on the outside looking in, and the Hoosiers might need multiple wins this week to feel good about their chances on Selection Sunday (depending on what happens with bubble teams and bid thieves elsewhere).

Indiana does have wins over Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin to hang its hat on, but it's otherwise a pretty weak resume, one that includes multiple sketchy losses. Another win over the Boilermakers in the third round would be a huge boost, and they'll need a monster performance from senior point-forward Tucker DeVries to do it.