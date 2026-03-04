How to watch every women’s conference tournament: ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Big East schedule

It's officially tournament time. Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off today and will play through Monday, March 9. Some teams are going into their brackets as heavy favorites, while some are trying to prove themselves before the NCAA tournament. With both the Big Ten and SEC stacked with title contenders, each game will be just as entertaining as the next. Here are the schedules for each of the big five conference tournaments, and how to watch every matchup.

ACC Tournament

Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke is entering the ACC tourney as the highest seed, but that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. The Blue Devils were handed a loss in their regular-season finale by North Carolina. UNC is heading into March having won 12 of its last 13 matchups. The Tarheels could use that recent success to drive through this tournament.

Notre Dame is another team to keep an eye on. In their latest matchup, the Fighting Irish got their biggest win of the season over No. 10 Louisville, thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's insane defense.

Matchup Date + Time How to Watch First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. ET ACC Network First Round, Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET ACC Network First Round, Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech Wednesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET ACC Network Second Round, Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. ET ACC Network Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET ACC Network Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. ET ACC Network Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET ACC Network Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET ESPN2 Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 NC State Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET ACC Network Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Louisville Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET ESPN2 Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET ACC Network Semifinals, Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m.

ET ESPN2 Semifinals, Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET ESPN

Big East Tournament

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It should come as a surprise to no one that UConn is the favorite to win the Big East title. They've been dominant all year and have finished the season undefeated. NPOY hopeful, Sarah Strong, and the rest of the Huskies should be able to breeze by most of their Big East opponents. When it comes to who will be meeting them in the championship, I'd expect it to be Villanova. They closed out in-conference play with a 16-4 record, with two of those losses coming at the hands of UConn.

Matchup Date + Time How to Watch First Round, Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Butler Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET Peacock First Round, Game 2: No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 DePaul Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET Peacock First Round, Game 3: No. 6 St. John's vs. No. 11 Xavier Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. ET Peacock Quarterfinals, Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 UConn Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m. ET Peacock Quarterfinals, Game 5: No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 5 Creighton Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET Peacock Quarterfinals, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Villanova Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET Peacock Quarterfinals, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Seton Hall Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET Peacock Semifinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner Sunday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET Peacock Semifinals, Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET Peacock Championship: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET Peacock

Big Ten Tournament

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's a competition between the Big Ten and the SEC as to which conference tournament will be the toughest to get through. The Big Ten has seven teams in the AP Top 25. But only one of those squads is undefeated through conference play: UCLA.

The Bruins are the frontrunners, without a doubt. They have so much starpower, but there are a couple of other squads that can't be counted out. Iowa has had some recent success, as has Michigan. The Wolverines came within three points of beating the Bruins in February.

Matchup Date + Time How to Watch First Round, Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Indiana Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET Peacock First Round, Game 2: No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wisconsin Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET Peacock First Round, Game 3: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 14 Purdue Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET Peacock Second Round, Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Michigan State Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Maryland Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 UCLA Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Minnesota Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Iowa Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 Michigan Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Semifinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Semifinals, Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner Sunday, March 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET CBS

Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech's Sidney Love | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With TCU sitting at No. 10 in the nation, they might seem like the easy choice in this tournament. But there are a few things to watch for. The Horned Frogs finished in-conference play with a 15-3 record — those losses came from Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah. And those three squads aren't even the biggest threats in my opinion.

Audi Crooks and Iowa State might be coming in hot for TCU after suffering a 7-point loss to them in late February. Olivia Miles will have to show out in this tournament, and she is absolutely capable of that. She averaged 22.3 points per game through February.

Matchup Date + Time How to Watch First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Cincinnati vs. No. 12 Kansas State Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET ESPN+ First Round, Game 2: No. 16 Houston vs. No. 9 BYU Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ First Round, Game 3: No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arizona State Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ First Round, Game 4: No. 14 UCF vs. No. 11 Kansas Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No 5. Texas Tech Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET ESPN+ Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 8 Utah Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 7 Iowa State Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ Second Round, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 6 Colorado Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET ESPNU Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 1 TCU Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET ESPNU Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 West Virginia Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ Quarterfinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Baylor Friday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ Semifinals, Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ Semifinals, Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner Saturday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ Championship: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET ESPN

*If BYU advances to the championship, the game will be played on Monday, March 9 at 4 PM ET*

SEC Tournament

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With eight teams in the AP Top 25, the SEC is the strongest conference in the NCAA, in my opinion. There are so many potential scenarios that could play out during this tournament, making it so hard to pick just one favorite. South Carolina is a consistent favorite and leads the conference with a 15-1 record. But they beat LSU, Texas and Kentucky by less than 10 points each. Texas was also the squad that handed them that one SEC loss during their November matchup.

Vanderbilt can't be dropped from the favorites conversation either. They were the longest-lasting undefeated SEC team, and Mikayla Blakes is on an absolute heater right now. She averaged 33.3 points per game in February.