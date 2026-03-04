Fansided

How to watch every women’s conference tournament: ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Big East schedule

March Madness is here. We've got the complete TV schedule and streaming guide for every major conference tournament game.
ByEmmy Spersrud|
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Lauren Betts, UCLA | Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/GettyImages

It's officially tournament time. Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off today and will play through Monday, March 9. Some teams are going into their brackets as heavy favorites, while some are trying to prove themselves before the NCAA tournament. With both the Big Ten and SEC stacked with title contenders, each game will be just as entertaining as the next. Here are the schedules for each of the big five conference tournaments, and how to watch every matchup.

ACC Tournament

Duke women's basketbal
Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke is entering the ACC tourney as the highest seed, but that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. The Blue Devils were handed a loss in their regular-season finale by North Carolina. UNC is heading into March having won 12 of its last 13 matchups. The Tarheels could use that recent success to drive through this tournament.

Notre Dame is another team to keep an eye on. In their latest matchup, the Fighting Irish got their biggest win of the season over No. 10 Louisville, thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's insane defense.

Matchup

Date + Time

How to Watch

First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami

Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. ET

ACC Network

First Round, Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California

Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

First Round, Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech

Wednesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Second Round, Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia

Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. ET

ACC Network

Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse

Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke

Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET

ESPN2

Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 NC State

Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Louisville

Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Semifinals, Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m.
ET

ESPN2

Semifinals, Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET

ESPN

Big East Tournament

Azzi Fudd
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It should come as a surprise to no one that UConn is the favorite to win the Big East title. They've been dominant all year and have finished the season undefeated. NPOY hopeful, Sarah Strong, and the rest of the Huskies should be able to breeze by most of their Big East opponents. When it comes to who will be meeting them in the championship, I'd expect it to be Villanova. They closed out in-conference play with a 16-4 record, with two of those losses coming at the hands of UConn.

Matchup

Date + Time

How to Watch

First Round, Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Butler

Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET

Peacock

First Round, Game 2: No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 DePaul

Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

First Round, Game 3: No. 6 St. John's vs. No. 11 Xavier

Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. ET

Peacock

Quarterfinals, Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 UConn

Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m. ET

Peacock

Quarterfinals, Game 5: No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 5 Creighton

Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Quarterfinals, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Villanova

Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Peacock

Quarterfinals, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Seton Hall

Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Semifinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Semifinals, Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET

Peacock

Championship: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner

Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Peacock

Big Ten Tournament

UCLA
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's a competition between the Big Ten and the SEC as to which conference tournament will be the toughest to get through. The Big Ten has seven teams in the AP Top 25. But only one of those squads is undefeated through conference play: UCLA.

The Bruins are the frontrunners, without a doubt. They have so much starpower, but there are a couple of other squads that can't be counted out. Iowa has had some recent success, as has Michigan. The Wolverines came within three points of beating the Bruins in February.

Matchup

Date + Time

How to Watch

First Round, Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Indiana

Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

First Round, Game 2: No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wisconsin

Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET

Peacock

First Round, Game 3: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 14 Purdue

Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Second Round, Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC

Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Maryland

Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 UCLA

Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Minnesota

Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Iowa

Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 Michigan

Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Semifinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Semifinals, Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET

CBS

Big 12 Tournament

Big 12
Texas Tech's Sidney Love | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With TCU sitting at No. 10 in the nation, they might seem like the easy choice in this tournament. But there are a few things to watch for. The Horned Frogs finished in-conference play with a 15-3 record — those losses came from Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah. And those three squads aren't even the biggest threats in my opinion.

Audi Crooks and Iowa State might be coming in hot for TCU after suffering a 7-point loss to them in late February. Olivia Miles will have to show out in this tournament, and she is absolutely capable of that. She averaged 22.3 points per game through February.

Matchup

Date + Time

How to Watch

First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Cincinnati vs. No. 12 Kansas State

Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET

ESPN+

First Round, Game 2: No. 16 Houston vs. No. 9 BYU

Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

First Round, Game 3: No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arizona State

Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

First Round, Game 4: No. 14 UCF vs. No. 11 Kansas

Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No 5. Texas Tech

Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 8 Utah

Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Second Round, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 6 Colorado

Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 1 TCU

Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 West Virginia

Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Quarterfinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Baylor

Friday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Semifinals, Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Semifinals, Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Championship: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN

*If BYU advances to the championship, the game will be played on Monday, March 9 at 4 PM ET*

SEC Tournament

SEC
Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With eight teams in the AP Top 25, the SEC is the strongest conference in the NCAA, in my opinion. There are so many potential scenarios that could play out during this tournament, making it so hard to pick just one favorite. South Carolina is a consistent favorite and leads the conference with a 15-1 record. But they beat LSU, Texas and Kentucky by less than 10 points each. Texas was also the squad that handed them that one SEC loss during their November matchup.

Vanderbilt can't be dropped from the favorites conversation either. They were the longest-lasting undefeated SEC team, and Mikayla Blakes is on an absolute heater right now. She averaged 33.3 points per game in February.

Matchup

Date + Time

How to Watch

First Round, Game 1: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Kentucky

Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m ET

SEC Network

First Round, Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Florida

Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

First Round, Game 3: No. 15 Auburn vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET

SEC Network

First Round, Game 4: No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 11 Alabama

Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 8 Georgia

Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. PM

SEC Network

Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 5 Oklahoma

Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Second Round, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Thursday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET

ESPN

Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 LSU

Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Quarterfinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Texas

Friday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m.
ET

SEC Network

Semifinals, Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Semifinals, Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Championship: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner

Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN

