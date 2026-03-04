How to watch every women’s conference tournament: ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Big East schedule

It's officially tournament time. Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off today and will play through Monday, March 9. Some teams are going into their brackets as heavy favorites, while some are trying to prove themselves before the NCAA tournament. With both the Big Ten and SEC stacked with title contenders, each game will be just as entertaining as the next. Here are the schedules for each of the big five conference tournaments, and how to watch every matchup.
ACC Tournament
Duke is entering the ACC tourney as the highest seed, but that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. The Blue Devils were handed a loss in their regular-season finale by North Carolina. UNC is heading into March having won 12 of its last 13 matchups. The Tarheels could use that recent success to drive through this tournament.
Notre Dame is another team to keep an eye on. In their latest matchup, the Fighting Irish got their biggest win of the season over No. 10 Louisville, thanks to Hannah Hidalgo's insane defense.
Matchup
Date + Time
How to Watch
First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami
Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. ET
ACC Network
First Round, Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California
Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
First Round, Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech
Wednesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Second Round, Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia
Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. ET
ACC Network
Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse
Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech
Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke
Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET
ESPN2
Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 NC State
Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Louisville
Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina
Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Semifinals, Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m.
ESPN2
Semifinals, Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET
ESPN
Big East Tournament
It should come as a surprise to no one that UConn is the favorite to win the Big East title. They've been dominant all year and have finished the season undefeated. NPOY hopeful, Sarah Strong, and the rest of the Huskies should be able to breeze by most of their Big East opponents. When it comes to who will be meeting them in the championship, I'd expect it to be Villanova. They closed out in-conference play with a 16-4 record, with two of those losses coming at the hands of UConn.
Matchup
Date + Time
How to Watch
First Round, Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Butler
Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET
Peacock
First Round, Game 2: No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 DePaul
Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
First Round, Game 3: No. 6 St. John's vs. No. 11 Xavier
Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinals, Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 UConn
Saturday, March 7 at 12 p.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinals, Game 5: No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 5 Creighton
Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinals, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Villanova
Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinals, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Seton Hall
Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Semifinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Semifinals, Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET
Peacock
Championship: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Peacock
Big Ten Tournament
It's a competition between the Big Ten and the SEC as to which conference tournament will be the toughest to get through. The Big Ten has seven teams in the AP Top 25. But only one of those squads is undefeated through conference play: UCLA.
The Bruins are the frontrunners, without a doubt. They have so much starpower, but there are a couple of other squads that can't be counted out. Iowa has had some recent success, as has Michigan. The Wolverines came within three points of beating the Bruins in February.
Matchup
Date + Time
How to Watch
First Round, Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Indiana
Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
First Round, Game 2: No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wisconsin
Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET
Peacock
First Round, Game 3: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 14 Purdue
Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Second Round, Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC
Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Maryland
Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 UCLA
Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Minnesota
Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Iowa
Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 Michigan
Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Semifinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Semifinals, Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET
CBS
Big 12 Tournament
With TCU sitting at No. 10 in the nation, they might seem like the easy choice in this tournament. But there are a few things to watch for. The Horned Frogs finished in-conference play with a 15-3 record — those losses came from Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah. And those three squads aren't even the biggest threats in my opinion.
Audi Crooks and Iowa State might be coming in hot for TCU after suffering a 7-point loss to them in late February. Olivia Miles will have to show out in this tournament, and she is absolutely capable of that. She averaged 22.3 points per game through February.
Matchup
Date + Time
How to Watch
First Round, Game 1: No. 13 Cincinnati vs. No. 12 Kansas State
Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. ET
ESPN+
First Round, Game 2: No. 16 Houston vs. No. 9 BYU
Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
First Round, Game 3: No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arizona State
Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
First Round, Game 4: No. 14 UCF vs. No. 11 Kansas
Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No 5. Texas Tech
Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 8 Utah
Thursday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Second Round, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 6 Colorado
Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 1 TCU
Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 West Virginia
Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Quarterfinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Baylor
Friday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Semifinals, Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Semifinals, Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Championship: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. ET
ESPN
*If BYU advances to the championship, the game will be played on Monday, March 9 at 4 PM ET*
SEC Tournament
With eight teams in the AP Top 25, the SEC is the strongest conference in the NCAA, in my opinion. There are so many potential scenarios that could play out during this tournament, making it so hard to pick just one favorite. South Carolina is a consistent favorite and leads the conference with a 15-1 record. But they beat LSU, Texas and Kentucky by less than 10 points each. Texas was also the squad that handed them that one SEC loss during their November matchup.
Vanderbilt can't be dropped from the favorites conversation either. They were the longest-lasting undefeated SEC team, and Mikayla Blakes is on an absolute heater right now. She averaged 33.3 points per game in February.
Matchup
Date + Time
How to Watch
First Round, Game 1: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Kentucky
Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m ET
SEC Network
First Round, Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Florida
Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
First Round, Game 3: No. 15 Auburn vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET
SEC Network
First Round, Game 4: No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 11 Alabama
Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Second Round, Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 8 Georgia
Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. PM
SEC Network
Second Round, Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Second Round, Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Second Round, Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Thursday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Quarterfinals, Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. ET
ESPN
Quarterfinals, Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 LSU
Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Quarterfinals, Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Quarterfinals, Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Texas
Friday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Semifinals, Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Semifinals, Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Championship: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner
Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET
ESPN
