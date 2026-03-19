March Madness Live Prop Tracker: Upsets, buzzer beaters, stats and box score extremes

March Madness is more than filling out brackets and watching games. There are those with more on the line, whether that relates to upsets, buzzer beaters or even Jon Rothstein tweets. So we're keeping track of all the chaos at the NCAA Tournament.

What's the biggest upset so far? Who has score the most points? Has anyone logged a Triple Double? How many buzzer beaters have there been? Look no further.

Last updated: Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET

March Madness Upset Tracker

Current Count Target Status No. of Round 1 upsets 2 3+ PENDING No. of Round 2 upsets 0 1+ PENDING Biggest upset seed margin 7 5+ PENDING Highest seed to advance to Round 2 14 10+ PENDING No. of 12-seed wins 1 1+ PENDING No. of 13-seed wins 0 1+ PENDING Has a 14-seed won? No -- PENDING Has a 15-seed win? No -- PENDING Has a 16-seed win? No -- PENDING

NCAA Tournament upset log

Rank Winning seed Losing seed Seed difference 1 12-High Point 5-Wisconsin 7 2 9-TCU 8-Ohio State 1

12-seed High Point over 5-seed Wisconsin

The 12-5 matchup never disappoints. Or for Wisconsin, never fails to terrorize. For the third time since 2019, the Badgers fell in the first round to an upstart No. 12. In 2019 it was Oregon. In 2024 it was James Madison. And now in 2026, it's High Point.

The Panthers rolled through the Big Sky to earn their spot in the Big Dance. And boy are they dancing. Even though Wisconsin led most of the game, High Point made 15 threes to stay in the high-scoring affair. Funnily enough, it was three-point specialist Chase Johnston's first two-point basket of the season on a late break away that won the game for the Panthers.

9-seed TCU over 8-seed Ohio State

It technically counts...even if Ohio State was only a 2.5-point favorite over TCU. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 15 but surged back to make it interesting. The final two minutes were electric as TCU took the lead twice only for Ohio State to tie things back up. A triple from OSU's Bruce Thornton with 34 seconds left set the stage for Xavier Edmonds' game winner for TCU with just four seconds left. That's as close to a buzzer beater as we've seen.

Even though there were just four seconds left, Ohio State's attempt to answer was a textbook example of how not to draw up a final play. A halfcourt heave bounced off the backboard.

Near misses

Duke very nearly avoided suffering one of the worst upsets of all time by beating Siena. The Blue Devils were the first 1-seed to ever trail a 16-seed by double-digits at half time, 43-32. Despite playing all five starters all 40 minutes, the Saints held onto their lead until nearly halfway through the second half. Ultimately, fatigue was Duke's friend, allowing the Blue Devils to outlast Siena to win 71-65.

March Madness box score extremes

Category Current Stat Current Leader Highest team points total 83 High Point/Louisville (R1) Lowest team points total 47 Troy (R1) Highest player points total 27 Nick Boyd, Wisconsin (R1)

It's still very early, but High Point and Louisville hold the tie for most points. Troy put up just 47 in their loss to Nebraska (the Cornhuskers first-ever NCAA Tournament win!)

March Madness buzzer beaters, milestones and meme props

Stats Current Count Status Round 1 buzzer beaters 0 PENDING Has a Triple-Double been logged? No PENDING No. of Jon Rothstein "This is March" tweets 3 PENDING

We haven't had any buzzer beaters but those are sure to come.

Jon Rothstein "This is March" tweets

The first game of the tournament elicited not one, but two "This is March." tweets from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. We can thank the final minute betwee TCU and Ohio State for that one. The Horned Frogs game-winning basket with four seconds left started March Madness off perfectly. As did the Buckeye's putrid play to end the game.

From TCU-Ohio State:

This is March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2026

This is ****** March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2026

From High Point-Wisconsin:

THIS IS MARCH. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2026

More March Madness news and analysis;