NCAA Tournament automatic bid tracker: Which teams have clinched March Madness?

March Madness is synonymous with the NCAA Tournament, but we've got to acknowledge that the madness actually begins the week before during conference tournaments. That's when teams officially grab their automatic bids, ensuring Selection Sunday won't be a stressful affair.

There have been 12 automatic bids secured so far. The rest will be decided as Selection Sunday nears.

2026 NCAA Tournament Autobids

Last updated: March 11 – 6:00 p.m. ET

Teams that have clinched an autobid for March Madness

Conference Favorite Autobid ACC Duke Big 12 Arizona Big East UConn Big Ten Michigan SEC Florida American South Florida American East UMBC Atlantic 10 Saint Louis ASUN Central Arkansas Queens University Big Sky Portland State Big South High Point High Point Big West Hawaii Coastal NC-Wilmington Hofstra Conference USA Liberty Horizon League Wright State Wright State Ivy League Yale MAAC Merrimack Siena MAC Miami (Ohio) MEAC Howard Missouri Valley Belmont Northern Iowa Mountain West Utah State Northeast Long Island Long Island Ohio Valley Tennessee State Tennessee State Patriot League Navy Southern East Tennessee State Furman Southland Stephen F. Austin SWAC Bethune-Cookman Summit League North Dakota State North Dakota State Sun Belt Troy Troy West Coast Gonzaga Gonzaga WAC Utah Valley

Upcoming conference championship games

Southland: March 11 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Patriot League: March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Big Sky: March 11 at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

American East: March 14 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2

MEAC: March 14 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Big 12: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mountain West: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS

Big East: March 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX

SWAC: March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

MAC: March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ACC: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Conference USA: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Big West: March 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

WAC: March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Ivy League: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Atlantic 10: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

SEC: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

American: March 15 at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Big Ten: March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

NCAA Tournament Bid Thief Watch

These are all the non-favorites who have earned an autobid. Unseating the expected tournament champion doesn't automatically make them bid thieves. Many of these leagues were going to get just one bid no matter what. However, some will have a real impact on the bubble.

Queens University (ASUN)

Hofstra (Coastal)

Sienna (MAAC)

Missouri Valley (Northern Iowa)

Furman (Southern)

As of Wednesday, Mar. 11, none of the automatic bids appear to be bid thieves. Each of those conference tournament winners will likely be the lone representative of their conference.

Bubble Impact

On a clean slate there are 37 at-large bids available in the tournament. Every bid thief reduces that number. For now, all 37 are on the board.

Teams on the bubble who need to keep an eye on bid thieves:

Arizona State

Auburn

Boise State

Cal

Cincinnati

Indiana

Missouri

NC State

New Mexico

Oklahoma

San Diego State

Santa Clara

Seton Hall

SMU

Stanford

Texas

UCF

VCU

Virginia Tech

The bubble includes a slew of teams who need to perform well in their conference tournaments or risk staying home for the rest of March.

How automatic bids work

There are 31 automatic bids in the NCAA Tournament, one for each conference from the ACC to the WAC. The winner of each conference tournament snags the auto bid, regardless of record or pre-tournament bracketology. So the last-place team in a league can make it to March Madness if they go on a run. It's not likely, but it's possible. Conversely, a dominant team who rolled through their conference can get left out of the postseason if they don't take care of business in their tournament. That's not a worry for the Power conferences, who expect multiple bids anyways, but for the others, it's a huge deal.