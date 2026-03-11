NCAA Tournament automatic bid tracker: Which teams have clinched March Madness?

March Madness is synonymous with the NCAA Tournament, but we've got to acknowledge that the madness actually begins the week before during conference tournaments. That's when teams officially grab their automatic bids, ensuring Selection Sunday won't be a stressful affair.
There have been 12 automatic bids secured so far. The rest will be decided as Selection Sunday nears.
2026 NCAA Tournament Autobids
- Teams that have clinched an autobid for March Madness
- Upcoming conference championship games
- NCAA Tournament Bid Thief Watch
- Bubble Impact
- How automatic bids work
Last updated: March 11 – 6:00 p.m. ET
Teams that have clinched an autobid for March Madness
Conference
Favorite
Autobid
ACC
Duke
Big 12
Arizona
Big East
UConn
Big Ten
Michigan
SEC
Florida
American
South Florida
American East
UMBC
Atlantic 10
Saint Louis
ASUN
Central Arkansas
Queens University
Big Sky
Portland State
Big South
High Point
High Point
Big West
Hawaii
Coastal
NC-Wilmington
Hofstra
Conference USA
Liberty
Horizon League
Wright State
Wright State
Ivy League
Yale
MAAC
Merrimack
Siena
MAC
Miami (Ohio)
MEAC
Howard
Missouri Valley
Belmont
Northern Iowa
Mountain West
Utah State
Northeast
Long Island
Long Island
Ohio Valley
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Patriot League
Navy
Southern
East Tennessee State
Furman
Southland
Stephen F. Austin
SWAC
Bethune-Cookman
Summit League
North Dakota State
North Dakota State
Sun Belt
Troy
Troy
West Coast
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
WAC
Utah Valley
Upcoming conference championship games
- Southland: March 11 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Patriot League: March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN
- Big Sky: March 11 at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- American East: March 14 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2
- MEAC: March 14 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Big 12: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Mountain West: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS
- Big East: March 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX
- SWAC: March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- MAC: March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- ACC: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Conference USA: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
- Big West: March 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- WAC: March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Ivy League: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Atlantic 10: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- SEC: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- American: March 15 at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Big Ten: March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
NCAA Tournament Bid Thief Watch
These are all the non-favorites who have earned an autobid. Unseating the expected tournament champion doesn't automatically make them bid thieves. Many of these leagues were going to get just one bid no matter what. However, some will have a real impact on the bubble.
- Queens University (ASUN)
- Hofstra (Coastal)
- Sienna (MAAC)
- Missouri Valley (Northern Iowa)
- Furman (Southern)
As of Wednesday, Mar. 11, none of the automatic bids appear to be bid thieves. Each of those conference tournament winners will likely be the lone representative of their conference.
Bubble Impact
On a clean slate there are 37 at-large bids available in the tournament. Every bid thief reduces that number. For now, all 37 are on the board.
Teams on the bubble who need to keep an eye on bid thieves:
- Arizona State
- Auburn
- Boise State
- Cal
- Cincinnati
- Indiana
- Missouri
- NC State
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- San Diego State
- Santa Clara
- Seton Hall
- SMU
- Stanford
- Texas
- UCF
- VCU
- Virginia Tech
The bubble includes a slew of teams who need to perform well in their conference tournaments or risk staying home for the rest of March.
How automatic bids work
There are 31 automatic bids in the NCAA Tournament, one for each conference from the ACC to the WAC. The winner of each conference tournament snags the auto bid, regardless of record or pre-tournament bracketology. So the last-place team in a league can make it to March Madness if they go on a run. It's not likely, but it's possible. Conversely, a dominant team who rolled through their conference can get left out of the postseason if they don't take care of business in their tournament. That's not a worry for the Power conferences, who expect multiple bids anyways, but for the others, it's a huge deal.