NCAA Tournament automatic bid tracker: Which teams have clinched March Madness?

Future Cinderellas are getting dressed for the ball and bid thieves are lurking.
ByAlicia de Artola|
March Madness is synonymous with the NCAA Tournament, but we've got to acknowledge that the madness actually begins the week before during conference tournaments. That's when teams officially grab their automatic bids, ensuring Selection Sunday won't be a stressful affair.

There have been 12 automatic bids secured so far. The rest will be decided as Selection Sunday nears.

2026 NCAA Tournament Autobids

  1. Teams that have clinched an autobid for March Madness
  2. Upcoming conference championship games
  3. NCAA Tournament Bid Thief Watch
  4. Bubble Impact
  5. How automatic bids work

Last updated: March 11 – 6:00 p.m. ET

Teams that have clinched an autobid for March Madness

Conference

Favorite

Autobid

ACC

Duke

Big 12

Arizona

Big East

UConn

Big Ten

Michigan

SEC

Florida

American

South Florida

American East

UMBC

Atlantic 10

Saint Louis

ASUN

Central Arkansas

Queens University

Big Sky

Portland State

Big South

High Point

High Point

Big West

Hawaii

Coastal

NC-Wilmington

Hofstra

Conference USA

Liberty

Horizon League

Wright State

Wright State

Ivy League

Yale

MAAC

Merrimack

Siena

MAC

Miami (Ohio)

MEAC

Howard

Missouri Valley

Belmont

Northern Iowa

Mountain West

Utah State

Northeast

Long Island

Long Island

Ohio Valley

Tennessee State

Tennessee State

Patriot League

Navy

Southern

East Tennessee State

Furman

Southland

Stephen F. Austin

SWAC

Bethune-Cookman

Summit League

North Dakota State

North Dakota State

Sun Belt

Troy

Troy

West Coast

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

WAC

Utah Valley

Upcoming conference championship games

  • Southland: March 11 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Patriot League: March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN
  • Big Sky: March 11 at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • American East: March 14 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2
  • MEAC: March 14 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Big 12: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Mountain West: March 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS
  • Big East: March 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • SWAC: March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
  • MAC: March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • ACC: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Conference USA: March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
  • Big West: March 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • WAC: March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Ivy League: March 15 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Atlantic 10: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
  • SEC: March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • American: March 15 at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Big Ten: March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

NCAA Tournament Bid Thief Watch

These are all the non-favorites who have earned an autobid. Unseating the expected tournament champion doesn't automatically make them bid thieves. Many of these leagues were going to get just one bid no matter what. However, some will have a real impact on the bubble.

  • Queens University (ASUN)
  • Hofstra (Coastal)
  • Sienna (MAAC)
  • Missouri Valley (Northern Iowa)
  • Furman (Southern)

As of Wednesday, Mar. 11, none of the automatic bids appear to be bid thieves. Each of those conference tournament winners will likely be the lone representative of their conference.

Bubble Impact

On a clean slate there are 37 at-large bids available in the tournament. Every bid thief reduces that number. For now, all 37 are on the board.

Teams on the bubble who need to keep an eye on bid thieves:

  • Arizona State
  • Auburn
  • Boise State
  • Cal
  • Cincinnati
  • Indiana
  • Missouri
  • NC State
  • New Mexico
  • Oklahoma
  • San Diego State
  • Santa Clara
  • Seton Hall
  • SMU
  • Stanford
  • Texas
  • UCF
  • VCU
  • Virginia Tech

The bubble includes a slew of teams who need to perform well in their conference tournaments or risk staying home for the rest of March.

How automatic bids work

There are 31 automatic bids in the NCAA Tournament, one for each conference from the ACC to the WAC. The winner of each conference tournament snags the auto bid, regardless of record or pre-tournament bracketology. So the last-place team in a league can make it to March Madness if they go on a run. It's not likely, but it's possible. Conversely, a dominant team who rolled through their conference can get left out of the postseason if they don't take care of business in their tournament. That's not a worry for the Power conferences, who expect multiple bids anyways, but for the others, it's a huge deal.

