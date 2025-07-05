Ranking Blue Blood programs by 2026 NBA Draft talent: Duke back on top

As we gear up for the college basketball season ahead, it's never too early to start scouting for the 2026 NBA Draft. While there was plenty of excitement around top picks Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper last month, the 2026 draft is loaded with even more top-end talent — including a few prospects who might challenge Flagg in the upside department.

There's a lot of be excited about, especially for fans of blue blood programs. Jon Scheyer, predictably, has brought another No. 1 recruiting class to Duke, while North Carolina retooled admirably after a disappointing season. UConn is looking to bounce back from a failed three-peat bid. Kansas has more young talent than we've used to under Bill Self. And Kentucky? Well, Mark Pope's first round drought won't last long.

5. UConn Huskies

Notable 2026 NBA Draft prospects: Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban, Jacob Furphy, Solo Ball

UConn's three-peat bid ended in disappointment, as did their 2025 draft class. In the end, only Liam McNeeley declared, but he did so after a mixed bag of a season. That meant he fell to Charlotte with the 29th pick after spending all of last summer as a projected lottery pick. We know Dan Hurley can develop talent within a very NBA-friendly scheme, but the Huskies have a lot to prove next season.

The name front of mind for most NBA scouts right now is Braylon Mullins, the freshman off-guard who will more or less take McNeeley's place in the offense. Mullins lacks McNeeley's size at 6-foot-4, but he's an even better shooter, burying tough movement 3s out of a variety of actions. He aggressively bombs 3s in transition, he's comfortable firing off-balance coming around a screen, or he can simply flame-broil the defense with a quick pull-up or step-back. His release is crazy quick.

Mullins' skill set is impressively well-rounded. He's not going to finish prolifically at the rim, but he's an active cutter and a decent secondary ball-handler, showing a nice feel as a connective passer. He also defends with a purpose, even if a thin frame and okay-ish athleticism will limit his upside at the next level.

Alex Karaban returns to UConn for his senior season. He has been on NBA radars for years now, but will need to break through in a significant way to boost his stock this time around. Karaban is pretty much the same player he was two years ago, which does not inspire confidence in NBA circles.

Jacob Furphy, another incoming freshman, is probably more of a 2027 or 2028 prospect, but he played extremely well for Australia at the U19 FIBA World Cup and looks the part of two-way, 3-and-D wing with NBA upside. Solo Ball isn't a prototypical NBA athlete, but he's super efficient and he will continue to scale up as the head of the snake offensively.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Notable 2026 NBA Draft prospects: Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson

Hubert Davis' track record of developing top prospects is a bit worrisome. Drake Powell straight-up told reporters he did not feel like he could showcase the full breadth of his skill set at UNC. Ian Jackson passed on the chance to be North Carolina's go-to scorer to join Rick Pitino at St. John's instead. Fans, recruits and scouts alike seem to be losing faith in Davis.

Still, it's UNC, so there will inevitably be those who brave the uncertainty and embrace the prestige and reputation that comes with playing basketball in Chapel Hill. UNC's best prospect this season will be freshman wing Caleb Wilson, who offers incredible physical tools and two-way upside on the wing at 6-foot-9.

There are some troubling parallels between Wilson and the aforementioned Powell, so we can only hope that Hubert Davis does not fumble another elite defensive wing. But Wilson will defend like hell, regardless of what happens on the other end. He covers a ton of ground and is essentially capable of switching 1-through-5, with strong help-side instincts and impressive lateral agility for his size.

Henri Veesaar is probably UNC's best shot at another first round pick. He occupied a limited role at Arizona, but Veesaar's transfer to Chapel Hill gives him a runway to substantial two-way production. He will block shots, finish efficiently at the rim and occasionally step out behind the 3-point line, although strength development is a must.

3. Kansas Jayhawks

Notable 2026 NBA Draft prospects: Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, Paul Mbiya, Elmarko Jackson

Kansas' NBA hopes start with freshman guard Darryn Peterson, arguably the best high school player in his class and the widespread favorite to go No. 1 overall next June. Peterson will face significant competition for No. 1 honors, but he occupies an archetype every NBA front office covets and he is positioned for a substantial role in Bill Self's offense.

Self's track record with top recruits is mixed, but Peterson feels too big to fail. He's such an impressive all-around talent, with three-level shotmaking chops, a diverse ball-handling package and considerable defensive upside. He's still coming into his own as a playmaker for others, but Peterson sees the floor well and creates advantages with ease. The list of more complete guard prospects over the last decade is short, if it even exists. He's a real National Player of the Year candidate.

Flory Bidunga began last season as a projected first-round pick but struggled to carve out a consistent role as a freshman. Now he's locked in as the starting center and should have a much longer leash, even if foul trouble remains a concern. Bidunga is a bit small for an NBA center, but he's a major athlete with a gaping wingspan, which helps offset those concerns. His ability to catch lobs and block shots will pique interest at the next level.

Elmarko Jackson redshirted last season due to injury, but he's a former top recruit with major tools, especially on the defensive end. He has a lot to prove, but there's at least a path to 2026 draft consideration. The same can be said for incoming freshman Paul Mbiya, whose 7-foot-6 wingspan and impressive physicality will give him a path to early minutes in the frontcourt — especially if Bidunga fails to take a step forward.

2. Kentucky Wildcats

Notable 2026 NBA Draft prospects: Jayden Quaintance, Otega Oweh, Malachi Moreno, Jasper Johnson, Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe

It's highly improbable that all the above names declare for the 2026 draft — both Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno feel like potential multi-year players — but Kentucky has no lack of short and long-term talent. Mark Pope hammered both the high school circuit and the transfer portal, aptly leveraging the immense appeal of playing in front of Big Blue Nation in Rupp Arena.

Jayden Quaintance is the signature prospect for Kentucky this season. The sophomore spent last season at Arizona State, where he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a 17-year-old. He was too young for the draft, but now Quaintance gets a chance to take on an even bigger role under a brighter spotlight.

At 6-foot-9, he's an incredible defensive playmaker, with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and the agility to cover large swathes of the court. Quaintance's lack of perimeter skill on offense could hold him back — he's a sub-50 percent free throw shooter — but if he can dunk, rebound and defend at his current level, NBA teams will take interest.

Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson are the Wildcats' premier freshmen. Both are somewhat buried on the depth chart right now, but if either breaks through in the rotation, the 2026 draft is a real possibility. Moreno has the luxury of a weak class for big men. He's a skilled post operator and defensive anchor. Johnson will find it tougher to shine in a deep guard class, but he's a bubbly, ultra-confident perimeter shotmaker in a very traditional Kentucky mold.

Otega Oweh is a known commodity and a clear second-round pick at worst. Transfers Kam Williams and Jaland Lowe figure to occupy important roles from the jump; Lowe as the twitchy lead guard, Williams as an analytics darling in the shape of a 3-and-D wing.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Notable 2026 NBA Draft prospects: Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Patrick Ngongba II, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, Darren Harris

Look, it's impossible for all those names to shine enough to go pro in 2026. But Duke has the widest array of potential NBA players of any team in college basketball. Jon Scheyer continues to run circles around his peers when it comes to attracting talent, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. Lest we forget, the reigning No. 11 overall pick, Cedric Coward, was originally slated to transfer to Duke before a sudden surge in draft stock at the Combine.

Cameron Boozer is No. 1 on my board to start the season and the clear headliner at Duke. It's tough to live up to a historically dominant freshman like Cooper Flagg, but Boozer is more than capable of winning the Wooden Award, too. He's a powerful 6-foot-9 forward with three-level scoring chops, a wondrously high basketball IQ and a penchant for bullying mismatches. Like Flagg before him, expect Boozer to get a long leash and incur significant responsibilities in Scheyer's scheme.

His twin brother, Cayden Boozer, is another potential lottery pick. Cayden lacks his brother's size and strength, but at 6-foot-4, there are few better table-setters in the 2026 draft. He needs to up his aggressiveness as a scorer, but Cayden processes the floor at warp speed and delivers an array of high-level passes with either hand. His built-in chemistry with Cameron will be the foundation of Duke's offense.

Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr are widely projected as first-round picks, too. Khemenia offers significant upside on the wing with his 3-point shooting, face-up driving and underrated playmaking. Dame Sarr comes over from FC Barcelona, one of the top programs in Europe, and presents a compelling blend of raw athleticism and burgeoning guard skills at 6-foot-8.

Isaiah Evans was a potential first-round pick in 2025 but ultimately decided to return to Duke for (hopefully) a larger role, although the depth chart is stacked. Either way, a sweet-shooting wing like Evans will always capture NBA attention. Fellow sophomore Patrick Ngongba should also generate buzz as Duke's new starting center. This is a weak draft at the center position, but Ngongba's hulking frame, efficient rim finishing and solid drop coverage instincts give him a clear path to the next level.