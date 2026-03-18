Texas' First Four win sets up a brutal test for BYU and AJ Dybantsa

The BYU Cougars enter March Madness as a No. 6 seed, yet it's hard to find folks who are genuinely confident in their ability to advance deep into the tournament. AJ Dybantsa leads college basketball in scoring and might be the No. 1 overall pick in June, but the Cougars lack quality depth around him after Richie Saunders' season-ending ACL injury.

BYU's first matchup on the docket: the No. 11 Texas Longhorns, who narrowly escaped with a thrilling First Four win over NC State on Tuesday. The Longhorns lost five of their last six coming into the tournament, but wins over Vanderbilt, Alabama and NC State (twice) speak to this team's upside. Sean Miller is also a coach with ample experience, while Dailyn Swain is perhaps the most intriguing head-to-head matchup Dybantsa will face all season.

How Dailyn Swain can challenge AJ Dybantsa

Dailyn Swain, Texas Longhorns | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

We should get plenty of direct exposure between Dybantsa and Swain on Thursday afternoon. They will guard each other often and trade blows with regularity. There is much more of a consensus around Dybantsa's NBA projection, but Swain has enjoyed a proper breakout in his junior season. He offers a blend of athleticism, ball-handling and defensive versatility that puts him in virtually the same bucket as Dybantsa, even if he's multiple tiers lower on the prospect totem pole.

Swain was the sixth-ranked prospect in FanSided's most recent 2026 NBA Draft big board. That is way, way higher than just about anybody else has him, but hear me out: Swain is a diamond in the rough, a sky-high star bet with all the necessary tools, physically and mentally, to reach his ceiling.

Swain and Dybantsa are arguably the two best wing slashers in the 2026 draft, which is why this becomes such an exciting showdown. Dybantsa is far more reliable on the perimeter, while his 6-foot-9 frame and unbelievable dexterity has proven overwhelming for the majority of college defenses. Swain is a couple inches shorter, but he's similarly flexible as a ball-handler, able to get low, explode through gaps and finish with craft at the rim.

They are comparable, yet different athletes. Dybantsa's is a dangerous horizontal mover. His herky-jerky, side-to-side stuff — the ability to shift gears, crossover, stutter and spin — is practically unstoppable at his size. Swain has many of the same tricks, but he's even more explosive downhill. Once he creates an angle, Swain explodes to the rim like a bullet, with a special knack for slamming the breaks and angling his body to negate a shot contest. He's smaller, but faster.

Dybantsa is the more polished all-around scorer, primarily because his jump shot (34.0 percent on 4.1 3PA) clears Swain's (34.5 percent on 2.6 3PA) by a mile. Swain has a slow release and he's not comfortable pulling up, which limits him to open catch-and-shoot 3s or drives to the rim, with nothing much in-between. Swain's touch indicators are positive and the long-term prognosis is positive, but Dybansta is a mid-range killer right now, able to get to his shot anywhere, any time, with a clean release and at high volume. That is where he holds the edge.

Swain has an edge of his own, however: defense. And that's where things could get spicy on Thursday afternoon. Dybantsa tends to sleepwalk a bit on defense; Swain does not. He puts his spring-loaded athleticism to full use on both ends of the court, with active hands (3.0 STL%) and the lateral agility to match Dybantsa stride-for-stride, blow-for-blow, in a way few other college wings can. Dybantsa's poise and strength will test Swain — let's not act like Dybantsa is the underdog in this matchup — but this is the rare instance where Dybantsa will face an NBA-caliber wing who can hold a mirror up to him in so many ways.

Is BYU in danger of a first-round exit?

Robert Wright III, AJ Dybantsa, BYU Cougars | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why yes, the Cougars are in danger. Kevin Young is probably a "better" coach than Sean Miller for my money, but experience does matter on the March Madness stage. So does depth. Texas did not finish the season on a high note, but neither did BYU, to be frank. The Saunders injury really took the wind out from under the Cougars' sails.

Beyond Dybantsa and sophomore guard Robert Wright, BYU is severely lacking in consistent, dependable depth options. Texas has Swain, who's all-around production — 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 64.0 percent true shooting — puts him on the shortlist of the best "No. 1 options" in college basketball, not far behind Dybantsa. Texas also has two talented senior guards in Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark, the latter of whom hit the go-ahead shot in the Longhorns' First Four win over NC State. Matas Vokietaitis is a potential matchup problem on the interior; Camden Heide shoots the lights out on the wing. It's a well-rounded group.

Neither team is particularly loaded bench-wise, but Texas probably has more ways to beat you. Better ways? That's up for debate, as Dybantsa is the nation's leading scorer for a reason and he can single-handedly render all this discussion of team dynamics moot with a strong individual effort. But the Longhorns are more talented than your traditional No. 11 seed. If you put a gun to my head and ask for my prediction: Texas by a hair.