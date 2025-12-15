Beyond the Pop-Tarts Bowl: The college football bowls with the weirdest traditions

Dreams really do come true in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. For the last two years, America's Bowl Game has sacrificed its mascot, with the winning team enjoying an oversized, toasted Pop-Tart treat moments after it comes out of an enormous on-field toaster. It’s become a spectacle of bowl season, and the leading example of the type of pageantry that keeps bowl season alive despite opt-outs and the transfer portal and everything else.

But while the Pop-Tarts Bowl might be the most notable game of this time of year (College Football Playoff not included, at least), but there are quite a few bowl traditions that are unique to a specific place and a specific sport — and add to the pageantry that makes bowl games special no matter what circumstances are going on around them.

Minnesota v Virginia Tech - Duke's Mayo Bowl | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Beware of Mayo: The Duke’s Mayo bath is both nasty and a sight to see

The only thing worse than a cold Gatorade bath in December is getting mayonnaise dumped on you to celebrate winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It’s truly brilliant to turn a traditional moment from big wins into an egg-filled spectacle you can't turn away from. Having nearly five gallons of mayo dumped on you as a reward for winning a bowl game is certainly an interesting juxtaposition.

Shane Beamer was the first member of the mayo bath club back in 2021, after leading South Carolina to a 38-21 win over North Carolina. Since then, no coach has refused the disgusting tradition, with either Kalani Sitake of BYU or Brent Key of Georgia Tech on deck for the honors this time around.

It’s honestly so nasty, and yet that also makes it the perfect capper to a bowl game. Things like mayo baths and oversized pastries just scream college football, and that’s exactly why we love it. If the Rose Bowl is the most popular and prestigious bowl game around, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl are the people's champs with their odd yet enticing quirks.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Georgia State v Utah State | Loren Orr/GettyImages

A crispy celebration: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl quirk everyone loves

If you don’t want to get doused in mayo or a sports drink post game, you better accept the invite to the Idaho Potato Bowl. Instead of a liquid bath to cherish a bowl season win, you get doused in crispy, golden french fries; how could you be mad at that, right? This is one of the longest standing postgame traditions among active bowl games.

The best thing about the fry bath is it also doubles as a way to support Idaho’s rich potato culture. It’s not just a gimmick for fun, it relishes what potatoes mean to the state of Idaho and that makes it that much better. The salty and savory bath the winning coach usually gets is a moment in itself.

The most memorable fry bath has to be when Nevada dumped then coach Jay Norvell before the game was even over. Fries got onto the field and resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

Memphis v West Virginia - Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Frisco Bowl: Hot smoothie or coffee, you choose!

The Frisco Bowl has been sponsored by both Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Scooter’s coffee. Meaning that at one point a coach got dumped with a smoothie after the game, and now they get dumped with a cold brew – though it would be brutal to make it the alternative hot-brewed cup of joe. Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield was soaked with a typical morning drink after beating Virginia last year while with Memphis.

This tradition hasn’t been around as long as the french fry bath, but it’s certainly an odd tradition that gets away from the typical Gatorade bath.

Louisville v Washington - Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Sam Wasson/GettyImages

They’re GRREEEAATT!: The Tony the Tiger Bowl bring the cereal but leaves the milk

Herm Edwards left retirement to go back to the college coaching ranks with Arizona State, and after winning the Tony the Tiger Bowl he was, you guessed it, doused in Frosted Flakes. Of all the victory baths to get, this has to be the most fun, just because you get the feel of a Gatorade shower without the feeling of being drenched.

Imagine if there was milk in there too? Either way, another postgame tradition that has entered bowl season lore. There are worse things to get dumped with, but I guess if you trade Gatorade for Frosted Flakes, it’s not too bad.