Consensus college football rankings: Every post-spring camp top 25 in one place

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Post-spring college football rankings are out, compiling views from six major outlets to set the stage for preseason debates.
- Ohio State holds strong as the most popular choice for the top spot, but a few bold alternatives are gaining traction.
- Wide variances remain for Texas Tech, USC, LSU and Alabama, highlighting the uncertainty in evaluating teams after spring practice.
We won't have preseason college football rankings for a while yet. Instead, we've got post-spring rankings doing just enough to set the table for all the debate to come. Is Ohio State the undisputed No. 1 team in the land? Do Oregon and Indiana have a case? Do we believe in Kyle Whittingham at Michigan, Matt Campbell at Penn State or James Franklin at Virginia Tech?
During the offseason, opinions are in the eye of the beholder (yes, I'm looking at you, Mike Elko). But some opinions are more popular than others, even when it comes to top 25 rankings.
Consensus college football rankings after spring camp
These consensus rankings were compiled using spring rankings from USA Today, ESPN, Sporting News, Fox Sports, SP+ and FanSided.
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oregon Ducks (1)
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Indiana Hoosiers (1)
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Ole Miss Rebels
- LSU Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- USC Trojans
- Michigan Wolverines
- BYU Cougars
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Utah Utes
- SMU Mustangs
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Washington Huskies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Houston Cougars
- Louisville Cardinals
- Clemson Tigers
Others receiving votes: Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Arizona Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, Illinois Fighting Illini, Boise State Broncos, Virginia Tech Cavaliers
The No. 1 debate: Ohio State vs. Oregon vs. Indiana
Of the six post-spring top 25s we included in the consensus, four ranked Ohio State the No. 1 team. USA Today called the Buckeyes' offense "virtually unstoppable" (though we can think of other offenses that may rival them this year) ESPN predicted the formula that worked in hiring Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator would strike gold again with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. FanSided's Cody Williams called Ohio State a "lock to be ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25." Even the rankings that didn't put the Buckeyes at the top had them no lower than No. 3.
While they're the consensus No. 1, the Buckeyes aren't the only team with No. 1 consideration. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports gave the nod to the Oregon Ducks, who they called a "veteran-led team" with the "best defensive line in the country."
Meanwhile, Bill Bender of Sporting News is still buying into Indiana, highlighting incoming transfers QB Josh Hoover, RB Turbo Richard and WR Nick Marsh, plus returning starters on defense like DT Tyrique Tucker, LB Rolijah Hardy and CB Jamari Sharpe.
Outlier rankings
While everyone seems to agree that Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia belong in the top five, there's some skepticism to be found around some surprising teams. USA Today's Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg are far lower on Oregon than the rest. They ranked the Ducks No. 8, citing question marks about Dan Lanning replacing both coordinators by promoting from within.
Common top-five picks Texas and Indiana also have doubters. Fox Sports and FanSided ranked the Longhorns and Hoosiers No. 7, respectively.
But those are far less polarizing than rankings for Texas Tech, USC, LSU and Alabama.
- Texas Tech's highest ranking is No. 7 by SP+ (the non-human voter) but their lowest is No. 20 by Sporting News. That's a 13-spot variance. It's still 12 spots if you disregard the computer rankings and go by ESPN's No. 8 ranking.
- USC is simultaneously one of the most agreed-upon and polarizing team in the top 25. The Trojans appear at No. 10 in three of the six rankings: USA Today, Sporting News and Fox Sports (only Ohio State at No. 1 and Miami at No. 6 appeared in one spot with as much frequency). However, ESPN is skeptical of the Trojans, setting them at No. 20. That's a 10-place difference.
- LSU's highest ranking is No. 8 by Fox Sports. Their lowest is No. 17 by USA Today. That's a nine-spot difference.
- Alabama's lone top 10 ranking comes courtesy of FanSided at No. 9. Fox Sports and ESPN agree with the Crimson Tide at 16, their lowest ranking. That's a seven-spot disagreement.
While there are some pretty severe outliers in the rankings, the strongest agreements were between Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Penn State, who appear in every ranking within a three-spot window. Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan are close behind with no more than a four-spot variance. The consensus around Penn State and Texas A&M is noteworthy, as we highlighted those among ESPN's most overrated teams this spring.
Complete post-spring college football rankings
The table below features the complete rankings from each top 25, along with the consensus.
CONSENSUS
USA TODAY
SPORTING NEW
FOX SPORTS
ESPN
FANSIDED
SP+
1. Ohio St
1. Ohio St
1. Indiana
1. Oregon
1. Ohio St
1. Ohio St
1. Ohio St
2. Notre Dame
2. Notre Dame
2. Ohio St
2. Notre Dame
2. Oregon
2. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Oregon
3. Texas
3. Georgia
3. Ohio St
3. Georgia
3. Oregon
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
4. Georgia
4. Texas
4. Indiana
4. Notre Dame
4. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Texas
5. Indiana
5. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
5. Texas
5. Georgia
5. Indiana
6. Indiana
6. Miami
6. Oregon
6. Miami
6. Indiana
6. Miami
6. Texas
7. Miami
7. Oklahoma
7. Miami
7. Texas
7. Miami
7. Indiana
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
8. Oregon
8. Ole Miss
8. LSU
8. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
8. Miami
9. Oklahoma
9. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
9. Alabama
9. Texas A&M
10. Texas Tech
10. USC
10. USC
10. USC
10. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
11. Texas A&M
11. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
11. LSU
11. Texas Tech
11. Alabama
12. LSU
12. Alabama
12. Alabama
12. Michigan
12. BYU
12. LSU
12. Oklahoma
13. Alabama
13. Michigan
13. Michigan
13. Texas Tech
13. Oklahoma
13. Ole Miss
13. USC
14. USC
14. BYU
14. LSU
14. Ole Miss
14. Michigan
14. USC
14. Michigan
15. Michigan
15. Texas Tech
15. BYU
15. Penn St
15. Penn St
15. Michigan
15. Tennessee
16. BYU
16. Penn St
16. Utah
16. Alabama
16. Alabama
16. Penn St
16. Ole Miss
17. Penn St
17. LSU
17. Penn St
17. BYU
17. Washington
17. BYU
17. Penn St.
18. Utah
18. SMU
18. Louisville
18. SMU
18. Utah
18. Tennessee
18. BYU
19. SMU
19. Utah
19. Iowa
19. Washington
19. Iowa
19. SMU
19. Florida
20. Iowa
20. Tennessee
20. Texas Tech
20. Arizona
20. USC
20. Utah
20. Missouri
21. Washington
21. Iowa
21. Houston
21. Iowa
21. Louisville
21. Washington
21. Washington
22. Tennessee
22. Florida St
22. Illinois
22. Houston
22. SMU
22. Missouri
22. Iowa
23. Houston
23. Houston
23. SMU
23. Utah
23. TCU
23. Florida
23. Clemson
24. Louisville
24. Clemson
24. Washington
24. South Carolina
24. Houston
24. Clemson
24. South Carolina
25. Clemson
25. Boise St
25. Virginia Tech
25. Tennessee
25. Tennessee
25. Louisville.
25. Utah