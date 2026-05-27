Consensus college football rankings: Every post-spring camp top 25 in one place

Ohio State holds strong as the most popular choice for the top spot, but a few bold alternatives are gaining traction.

Post-spring college football rankings are out, compiling views from six major outlets to set the stage for preseason debates.

We won't have preseason college football rankings for a while yet. Instead, we've got post-spring rankings doing just enough to set the table for all the debate to come. Is Ohio State the undisputed No. 1 team in the land? Do Oregon and Indiana have a case? Do we believe in Kyle Whittingham at Michigan, Matt Campbell at Penn State or James Franklin at Virginia Tech?

During the offseason, opinions are in the eye of the beholder (yes, I'm looking at you, Mike Elko). But some opinions are more popular than others, even when it comes to top 25 rankings.

Consensus college football rankings after spring camp

These consensus rankings were compiled using spring rankings from USA Today, ESPN, Sporting News, Fox Sports, SP+ and FanSided.

Ohio State Buckeyes (4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oregon Ducks (1) Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Indiana Hoosiers (1) Miami Hurricanes Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners Texas Tech Red Raiders Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Penn State Nittany Lions Utah Utes SMU Mustangs Iowa Hawkeyes Washington Huskies Tennessee Volunteers Houston Cougars Louisville Cardinals Clemson Tigers

Others receiving votes: Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Arizona Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, Illinois Fighting Illini, Boise State Broncos, Virginia Tech Cavaliers

The No. 1 debate: Ohio State vs. Oregon vs. Indiana

Of the six post-spring top 25s we included in the consensus, four ranked Ohio State the No. 1 team. USA Today called the Buckeyes' offense "virtually unstoppable" (though we can think of other offenses that may rival them this year) ESPN predicted the formula that worked in hiring Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator would strike gold again with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. FanSided's Cody Williams called Ohio State a "lock to be ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25." Even the rankings that didn't put the Buckeyes at the top had them no lower than No. 3.

While they're the consensus No. 1, the Buckeyes aren't the only team with No. 1 consideration. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports gave the nod to the Oregon Ducks, who they called a "veteran-led team" with the "best defensive line in the country."

Meanwhile, Bill Bender of Sporting News is still buying into Indiana, highlighting incoming transfers QB Josh Hoover, RB Turbo Richard and WR Nick Marsh, plus returning starters on defense like DT Tyrique Tucker, LB Rolijah Hardy and CB Jamari Sharpe.

Outlier rankings

While everyone seems to agree that Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia belong in the top five, there's some skepticism to be found around some surprising teams. USA Today's Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg are far lower on Oregon than the rest. They ranked the Ducks No. 8, citing question marks about Dan Lanning replacing both coordinators by promoting from within.

Common top-five picks Texas and Indiana also have doubters. Fox Sports and FanSided ranked the Longhorns and Hoosiers No. 7, respectively.

But those are far less polarizing than rankings for Texas Tech, USC, LSU and Alabama.

Texas Tech's highest ranking is No. 7 by SP+ (the non-human voter) but their lowest is No. 20 by Sporting News. That's a 13-spot variance. It's still 12 spots if you disregard the computer rankings and go by ESPN's No. 8 ranking.

USC is simultaneously one of the most agreed-upon and polarizing team in the top 25. The Trojans appear at No. 10 in three of the six rankings: USA Today, Sporting News and Fox Sports (only Ohio State at No. 1 and Miami at No. 6 appeared in one spot with as much frequency). However, ESPN is skeptical of the Trojans, setting them at No. 20. That's a 10-place difference.

LSU's highest ranking is No. 8 by Fox Sports. Their lowest is No. 17 by USA Today. That's a nine-spot difference.

Alabama's lone top 10 ranking comes courtesy of FanSided at No. 9. Fox Sports and ESPN agree with the Crimson Tide at 16, their lowest ranking. That's a seven-spot disagreement.

While there are some pretty severe outliers in the rankings, the strongest agreements were between Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Penn State, who appear in every ranking within a three-spot window. Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan are close behind with no more than a four-spot variance. The consensus around Penn State and Texas A&M is noteworthy, as we highlighted those among ESPN's most overrated teams this spring.

Complete post-spring college football rankings

The table below features the complete rankings from each top 25, along with the consensus.

CONSENSUS USA TODAY SPORTING NEW FOX SPORTS ESPN FANSIDED SP+ 1. Ohio St 1. Ohio St 1. Indiana 1. Oregon 1. Ohio St 1. Ohio St 1. Ohio St 2. Notre Dame 2. Notre Dame 2. Ohio St 2. Notre Dame 2. Oregon 2. Texas 2. Oregon 3. Oregon 3. Texas 3. Georgia 3. Ohio St 3. Georgia 3. Oregon 3. Notre Dame 4. Georgia 4. Georgia 4. Texas 4. Indiana 4. Notre Dame 4. Notre Dame 4. Georgia 5. Texas 5. Indiana 5. Notre Dame 5. Georgia 5. Texas 5. Georgia 5. Indiana 6. Indiana 6. Miami 6. Oregon 6. Miami 6. Indiana 6. Miami 6. Texas 7. Miami 7. Oklahoma 7. Miami 7. Texas 7. Miami 7. Indiana 7. Texas Tech 8. Texas A&M 8. Oregon 8. Ole Miss 8. LSU 8. Texas Tech 8. Texas A&M 8. Miami 9. Oklahoma 9. Ole Miss 9. Oklahoma 9. Texas A&M 9. Ole Miss 9. Alabama 9. Texas A&M 10. Texas Tech 10. USC 10. USC 10. USC 10. Texas A&M 10. Oklahoma 10. LSU 11. Ole Miss 11. Texas A&M 11. Texas A&M 11. Oklahoma 11. LSU 11. Texas Tech 11. Alabama 12. LSU 12. Alabama 12. Alabama 12. Michigan 12. BYU 12. LSU 12. Oklahoma 13. Alabama 13. Michigan 13. Michigan 13. Texas Tech 13. Oklahoma 13. Ole Miss 13. USC 14. USC 14. BYU 14. LSU 14. Ole Miss 14. Michigan 14. USC 14. Michigan 15. Michigan 15. Texas Tech 15. BYU 15. Penn St 15. Penn St 15. Michigan 15. Tennessee 16. BYU 16. Penn St 16. Utah 16. Alabama 16. Alabama 16. Penn St 16. Ole Miss 17. Penn St 17. LSU 17. Penn St 17. BYU 17. Washington 17. BYU 17. Penn St. 18. Utah 18. SMU 18. Louisville 18. SMU 18. Utah 18. Tennessee 18. BYU 19. SMU 19. Utah 19. Iowa 19. Washington 19. Iowa 19. SMU 19. Florida 20. Iowa 20. Tennessee 20. Texas Tech 20. Arizona 20. USC 20. Utah 20. Missouri 21. Washington 21. Iowa 21. Houston 21. Iowa 21. Louisville 21. Washington 21. Washington 22. Tennessee 22. Florida St 22. Illinois 22. Houston 22. SMU 22. Missouri 22. Iowa 23. Houston 23. Houston 23. SMU 23. Utah 23. TCU 23. Florida 23. Clemson 24. Louisville 24. Clemson 24. Washington 24. South Carolina 24. Houston 24. Clemson 24. South Carolina 25. Clemson 25. Boise St 25. Virginia Tech 25. Tennessee 25. Tennessee 25. Louisville. 25. Utah

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