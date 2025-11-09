Texas Tech just sent ESPN a message they can't ignore at Lubbock's College GameDay

College football fans love College GameDay, whether it's in Columbus, Tuscaloosa or Athens. But let's all be honest, College GameDay is at its best when visiting the out-of-the-way places. Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia fans have been there, done that. They turn up, but they don't TURN UP the way the fans in Lubbock did when GameDay showed up for the Red Raiders' matchup with the BYU Cougars.

Tortillas flew, the crowd was electric and Texas Tech made a loud and clear statement (not just by beating BYU on the field): The visit from the GameDay crew was a big freaking deal.

LUBBOCK IS ROARIN' EARLY 🗣️@PatMcAfeeShow and the Texas Tech fans are ELECTRIC! pic.twitter.com/9B2gORlL9D — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2025

Missed the first kick with tortillas flying through the air ...



BUT MADE THE SECOND ONE!



250K of Pat's money to John, 250K of Pat's money to charity 💰 pic.twitter.com/jm7bp6r4Eb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2025

A live look at the pit line for ESPN’s College GameDay at the Jones AT&T Stadium green space.



The first 400 students in line receive priority seating access for the Texas Tech football game.



(This video is sped up 2x) pic.twitter.com/eijc6NA0fU — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) November 8, 2025

Best @CollegeGameDay crowd in the country. pic.twitter.com/2LCvq5xwDp — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) November 8, 2025

Over the first eight weeks of the season, GameDay visited old stomping grounds. Columbus, Norman, Knoxville, Coral Gables, Happy Valley, Tuscaloosa, Eugene and Athens. This week, they were in Lubbock for the first time since 2008. Last week, they were in Salt Lake City for the second time since 2016 checking out Utah vs. Cincinnati. The week before, they were in Nashville for the first time since 2008, highlighting Vanderbilt vs. Missouri.

ESPN has every reason to visit the big brands. I don't fault them for prioritizing teams like Texas, LSU, Michigan and Clemson when big matchups come to those cities. At the same time, there's something magical about going somewhere that isn't used to the pageantry. When GameDay comes to your school every year — sometimes twice a year if you're Alabama — you can't possibly match the sheer excitement generated by going to a rarely-visited college town. Lubbock proved that.

Last season, visiting Berkeley for Cal vs. Miami was a GameDay highlight. Going to Harrisonburg for James Madison vs. Appalachian State in 2023 was incredible. Let's do that more often!

In Week 12, I fully expect GameDay to go back to Athens for No. 11 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia or Tuscaloosa for No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Alabama. But what if they went to Annapolis as Navy and USF battle for control in the American? Or Jacksonville for a potential C-USA decider between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State? Or head to Southern California as San Diego State and Boise State lay claim to the Mountain West?

Proposing alternate College GameDay locations for the rest of the college football season

Week 12

Predicted: Oklahoma vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL

Alternate: Boise State vs. San Diego State in San Diego, CA

Boise State is the most national brand in the Mountain West, if not the G5. They're 4-1 in conference and still very much in play for the MWC crown. San Diego State is 7-1 (should be 8-1 going into the matchup) after winning just three games last year. Second-year head coach Sean Lewis is putting together a helluva season that deserves recognition. GameDay hosted a show from the deck of the USS San Diego in 2012 for Navy's matchup with Troy, but they've never gone to Snapdragon Stadium.

Week 13

Predicted: Missouri vs. Oklahoma in Norman, OK

Alternate: Louisville vs. SMU in Dallas, TX

GameDay is no stranger to Dallas, going there for Red River most years. But they've never gone to check out the SMU Mustangs, who will be hosting ACC contender Louisville. SMU is a weird team, following an inexplicable loss to Wake Forest with an upset win over Miami. But Ken Jennings is a great draw and the Cardinals are playing every game with a playoff bid on the line.

Week 14

Predicted: Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI

Alternate: Florida State vs. Florida in Gainesville, FL

Week 14 is rivalry week, so there will be a couple obvious games for ESPN to choose between. Ohio State vs. Michigan is probably their best option, given the recent history. Texas A&M's trip to Texas would also be plenty juicy. So would Georgia's matchup with Georgia Tech, even if that's at a neutral site. The trouble is, there isn't a good alternate option. Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee maybe? But it's not like GameDay is a stranger to Knoxville. They were already there earlier this season. I can't really argue for Iowa vs. Nebraska in Lincoln or Miami vs. Pitt at Acrisure Stadium. Maybe the wild pick is Florida vs. Florida State with Mike Norvell's job on the line. It's not a new location, but it's a chaotic one.