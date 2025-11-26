The 3 funniest Dylan Raiola transfer destinations if star QB leaves Nebraska

We haven't even gotten to the end of the regular season yet, but in this brave (read: completely insane) new world of college football — where building for next year begins before the previous year even ends — it's never too early to start talking transfer portal. The window opens on Jan. 2, after all, and when it does, there could be at least one surprising name jumping in: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, with CBS Sports reporting that the Huskers are "bracing" for the former five-star to "explore leaving" this winter.

Raiola has been out for the year since breaking his fibula against USC back on Nov. 1, but the rumor mill really got cranking after his younger brother, 2026 three-star QB, decommitted from Nebraska last week. It's worth noting that no one in Raiola's camp has commented as of yet, and Huskers coach Matt Rhule downplayed the report to the media this week. Still, where there's smoke, there's usually fire with this stuff — especially considering all the twists and turns that went into getting Raiola to Lincoln in the first place.

Raiola transferred high schools multiple times, including a move across the country from Arizona to Georgia. He was committed to the Dawgs, as well as Ohio State, before eventually winding up at Nebraska, where his father Dominic was an All-American as a player and currently serves as offensive line coach. Now, after almost two up-and-down years at the helm in Lincoln, it appears he's got a wandering eye once again. But what are the odds that he actually leaves? And just as importantly: Where's the funniest possible place he could end up?

Why would Dylan Raiola leave Nebraska?

Nebraska v Minnesota | David Berding/GettyImages

"Money" is usually the quickest explanation for any and all things related to the transfer portal, but that actually doesn't suffice here. After all, Raiola is reportedly making north of $3 million this season— elite money for a Power 4 quarterback — and by all accounts the Huskers aren't hurting for NIL money these days.

Instead, he may have just decided that the grass is greener somewhere else. Nebraska hasn't exactly put the best offensive line and skill position talent around him since he arrived on campus. And while it's true that Raiola himself bears plenty of blame for the inconsistent nature of the Huskers' offense over the last couple of years (he's far too quick to get the ball out of his hands at times, and he can make some truly baffling decisions), he's probably looking around at some of the programs that might be shopping for a quarterback this winter and wondering whether moving on wouldn't give him the best chance of competing for a College Football Playoff spot.

Again: Raiola had the likes of Ohio State and Georgia banging down the door for his services just two years ago. If he doesn't feel as though Nebraska is the best place to maximize his abilities — and maybe his final year in college before he becomes NFL Draft-eligible in 2027 — you can't necessarily blame him for trying to move on.

The funniest possible Dylan Raiola transfer destinations

Texas Tech v Iowa State | David K Purdy/GettyImages

Texas Tech

Raiola has become a household name less for his play on the field so far than his at times comical commitment to looking, sounding and styling himself exactly like his friend/mentor Patrick Mahomes. So why not take that to its logical conclusion, and head to where Mahomes played his college ball?

Of course, Texas Tech has come a long way as a program since Mahomes was rewriting the record books in Lubbock. Armed with a money cannon that few schools can match, the Red Raiders have assembled one of the best rosters in the country. They figure to be active in the portal once again this winter, and incumbent QB Behren Morton is likely out of eligibility. (We say "likely" because, truly, who the hell knows anymore?)

Tech might opt to simply hand the reins over to 2024 four-star Will Hammond, who's flashed in limited playing time this year. But if not, Raiola could make a lot of sense in this quick-strike system.

Nebraska v UCLA | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer has acquitted himself admirably since Drew Allar went down to injury, but it wouldn't surprise anybody if Penn State was portal shopping for a quarterback. But enough about why it makes football sense; let's talk about why this would be a downright hilarious outcome.

Cast your mind back to just a few weeks ago, when Nebraska handed Rhule a fat new extension in order to prevent him from jumping to his alma mater, who'd just fired James Franklin. Rhule isn't going anywhere, but his hand-picked quarterback leaving him in the lurch in order to transfer to the program he could have jumped ship to himself would be bitterly ironic.

Miami v Virginia Tech | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Miami

This one isn't so much about any particular Raiola-related narrative. I just find everything about the Hurricanes as a program hilarious right now, as Miami tries its hardest to see just how much high-priced talent Mario Cristobal can find a way to underachieve with.

Handing Raiola a multi-million-dollar bag, one year after doing the same to rocky result with Carson Beck, would be too on the nose. And something about Raiola's whole deal feels like a perfect fit in Coral Gables. Then again, the Canes' talent has to win out one of these days, right?