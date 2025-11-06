The CFP sleeper teams that could blow up the playoff picture

The College Football Playoff field is set (for now). That said, if we’ve learned anything this season, it’s that literally everything is subject to change — and these rankings will look drastically different by the time the first Playoff game kicks off in December. That’s the joy of this time of the year, and what makes the next month of the season exciting.

While the top of the field (Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama) looks as dominant as ever, there are still some teams that could leap into the CFP field when it’s all said and done. Texas has become relevant in the Playoff race again after a home win over Vanderbilt. Despite starting the year 0-2, Notre Dame is ranked No. 11 in the field on the strength of six straight wins.

But let's zoom out a bit. What are some other teams a bit further down in the rankings that could crash the party? There are quite a few, even some that aren’t currently ranked at all. Here’s a look at some of the teams that could make the College Football Playoff committee’s job a lot harder over the next few weeks.

Washington Huskies

When Washington plays Oregon at the end of the season, it won’t just be a massive rivalry game for bragging rights; it could very well be the game that gets the winner into the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies are ranked for the first time in the CFP since Kalen DeBoer left Seattle for Tuscaloosa. They have a fairly easy schedule ahead of their season finale against the Ducks, with Wisconsin, Purdue and UCLA ahead of the showdown with Oregon. If they win those three games, they could climb up high enough to be relevant in the CFP conversation. We know how much the selection committee loves the Big Ten and SEC, after all, and their losses are respectable (Ohio State and Michigan).

With a win over Oregon at season's end, it would be the marquee statement the Huskies need to get into the dance. For much of the season, this team wasn’t considered to be a CFP contender. Yet with four games left, they’re one of the top teams with a chance to make a big leap all the way into the top 12.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Not all is lost for Cincinnati. Even after a blowout loss to Utah, there’s hope for their second College Football Playoff appearance and their first as a Power 4 team. They are a two-loss team now, true, but a win over unbeaten BYU would set up a potential three-way tie for first place in the Big 12. It’s not a guarantee the Bearcats get in even with a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, but it would make them awfully competitive.

If the Bearcats do win out, they make a strong argument to get in and build a strong enough resume to force the CFP into an uncomfortable conversation. It was around this time last year that Arizona State made a late-season surge and even Clemson as well. I wouldn’t count UC out with just one conference loss and a big game against the Cougars left.

USC Trojans

USC has been up and down the last four games, going 2-2, but they’ve still been floating around the bottom of the top 25. In the first CFP rankings, they landed at No. 19, a vote of confidence that could have them surprisingly crashing the bracket if they close hot. The Trojans have Iowa and Oregon as the only ranked opponents left on their schedule.

The Oregon game could be the win that gives them a big boost in the eyes of the CFP selection committee. USC needs a good win on the resume to get in, and Oregon is just that. Their best win right now is Michigan, who’s ranked No. 21 with losses to Illinois and Notre Dame. It will be a long shot, but if there’s one thing Lincoln Riley needs, it’s some good fortune. Maybe he’s able to do just enough to get USC into the CFP for the first time.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech was handed its first loss of the season to NC State last Saturday, and while they did get bumped out of the CFP field with the loss, it doesn’t mean their playoff hopes are shot. Instead, it means their margin of error no longer exists. Right now, they’re still in the thick of the ACC title game race, which means they will have a chance to get in as a conference champion.

The loss to NC State was bad, and truthfully could point to a troubling pattern. It doesn’t get easier for Georgia Tech from here, either, with games against Boston College, Pitt and Georgia left. The latter two are ranked games; they can’t squander what’s been one of their best seasons in forever with a late collapse.

South Florida Bulls

It’s highly unlikely but not impossible South Florida lands in the College Football Playoff bracket. There’s a chance they could end up getting ranked again, especially if they make a run at the American Conference championship game. Memphis is the current Group of 5 favorite, and with games against Tulane and Navy, if they win out, they’ll most likely land in the CFP. But if they win those games and South Florida can sneak into the American title game, they make an argument to make a late-season surge.

I don’t know if, at this point, two American teams can get in, but it certainly makes for an exciting end to the season. I think only one will get it, and right now Memphis has the best shot. But if South Florida can get ranked again and win the American Conference title game, they make a strong case to be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

More College Football Playoff analysis and news