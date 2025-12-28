What Kyle Whittingham hire means for Michigan's chance to keep Bryce Underwood

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to come to Ann Arbor and bring stability and professionalism back to the football program in the wake of the Sherrone Moore debacle. Of course, simply avoiding scandal isn't enough; Whittingham was also brought in to add on-field success to that formula, and he'll need to improve the Wolverines' quarterback play to make that happen. The most straightforward path would be to keep Bryce Underwood in the fold.

Underwood was the jewel of Moore's recruiting efforts for the Wolverines. The dual-threat signal-caller is reportedly working to "figure out" his future with the school after their messy coaching change. If he does elect to enter the transfer portal, he would be in a position to command a healthy new deal from any school looking for a new starting quarterback.

Michigan has the financial might to compete with any offer he might receive from a competitor. Whittingham might not view him as the star that Moore did, but he will understand that losing him would throw his offense into tumult at a perilous stage of the offseason. Replacing him in the portal would not be impossible, but it would be an inconvenience Whittingham would prefer to avoid in his first season in charge.

That lines up the quest to keep Underwood as Whittingham's first big test in charge of the program. Plenty of MIchigan fans will form their opinion about their new head coach on his ability to keep Underwood in the fold.

Is Bryce Underwood a fit for Kyle Whittingham's system?

Ohio State v Michigan | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Underwood enjoyed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, but he was not a star on the field in his first college season. It's important to note that when evaluating whether or not he's a fit for Whittingham and what he wants to do on offense.

The biggest concern Whittingham should have about the precocious youngster is his penchant to put the ball in danger. The former Utah coach is not overly conservative as an offensive mind, but he won't like the fact that Underwood threw six interceptions against just nine touchdowns last year.

Given Whittingham's history of dual-threat QBs at Utah — the Utes had not just one but two different passers go over 500 rushing yards this season — it's easy to see him viewing Underwood's mobility as an advantage. His quarterbacks at Utah were integral parts of what was often a devastating rushing attack, which is something Underwood can clearly do. With OC Jason Beck likely coming to Ann Arbor with Whittingham, it's easy to envision a scenario where this new staff takes better advantage of Underwood's scrambling ability.

Ultimately, Underwood is versatile enough to fit most offensive systems. That's certainly true of what Whittingham liked to run at Utah. There's nothing about the scheme fit that should trouble the coach of quarterback.

Will Bryce Underwood stay at Michigan to play for Kyle Whittingham?

Kansas State v Utah | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Underwood likely won't stay at Michigan because of Whittingham. He'll likely stay in Ann Arbor because it's his most direct route to possessing a starting quarterback job at a big-time program.

In that sense, the Whittingham hire should boost Michigan's chances of keeping hold of their starting quarterback. Underwood being a Michigan native, as well as an incumbent starter who made millions in his first year on campus, created a situation in which both sides had every reason for a reunion. Michigan would have needed to blow things up entirely in order for Underwood to decide that he needed to go elsewhere in order to maximize the next two or three years of his career.

The sheer amount of respect Whittingham has throughout the industry makes staying a plausible choice for Underwood. The quarterback would not have wanted to see Moore go, but he should view the Whittingham hire as a good move for his future. Look for him to recommit his future to Michigan as long as the finances are in order.