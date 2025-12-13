What Texas A&M needs to happen to win the College Football Playoff

Marcel Reed looked horrible against Texas, for the second season in a row. So much so that it not only cost him a Heisman finalist spot, it knocked Texas A&M out of the SEC title game and down the College Football Playoff rankings. The good news, however, is Reed and the Aggies have a chance at redemption in the best way possible starting next week.

Texas A&M will host No. 10 seed Miami in the first round of the CFP at Kyle Field on Saturday, Dec. 20. It will be a chance for Reed to bounce back, while also giving Mike Elko the chance to truly stamp himself on this program in his second season. More than just one win, though, Texas A&M can prove a larger point with a deep Playoff run.

Here’s what Texas A&M needs to not just bounce back, but win the whole thing this year. Despite being a No. 7 seed, they’ll have a shot at ultimate redemption with Reed at the helm and a ferocious defensive front at their disposal.

Marcel Reed has to learn from the Texas game quickly

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Texas A&M at Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Reed and the Aggies won’t see a defense quite like Texas’ in the first round, but if A&M wants to win a national title, it could have to go through Ohio State, Georgia and even Indiana, Oregon or Texas Tech in the title game. Those are arguably the best defenses in the College Football Playoff field, all just as lethal as the Longhorns.

Reed didn’t look like himself in the season finale, throwing two interceptions. Though he did impact the game as a runner with 71 yards, he didn’t account for either of the Aggies’ touchdowns. Matt Patricia will make it his mission to disrupt Reed all game, just like he did Arch Manning. Reed can’t afford to turn the ball over and give an offense like Ohio State opportunities.

Though Reed is a big part of the offense, it’s also up to his skill guys to step up, too. Mario Craver and KC Concepcion combined for 101 yards against the Longhorns. If Texas A&M wants to go on a deep playoff run and win a national championship, their best players, Reed included, have to make an impact.

There have been times this year when Reed and the offense just haven’t been consistent, the loss to Texas being one of them, and that can’t happen in the CFP. Maybe the loss was a wake up call and humbled the Aggies after starting the season 11-0. Sometimes it’s good to get that loss out of the way before it ends your season. We saw against Notre Dame how lethal this team can be when Reed is on time, on target and getting the ball to his playmakers in space.

Use the loss to Texas as motivation

Look at Ohio State from a year ago. The Buckeyes were left out of the Big Ten title game yet again after losing to Michigan. Sure, they still had a national championship to win – which they ultimately did – but the loss loomed over them to the point where many were calling for Ryan Day's job. They used that as motivation to run through the field last year en route to their first title since 2014.

Texas A&M needs to dig that deep if they want to avenge a late-season blunder of their own. The loss to Texas was embarrassing, but came at a good time for them all things considered. It didn’t end their season, yet it took that pressure off the Aggies to keep winning. With the loss, they now have a reset before the CFP.

If that loss lingers over this team and they come out slumping against Miami, it could ultimately be what holds them back. Instead, it should ignite this team and show how ticked off they were from falling short of an undefeated regular season and berth into the SEC title game.