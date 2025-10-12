Where James Franklin's buyout ranks among college football coaches on the hot seat

James Franklin could be fired any day now at this rate. A season removed from leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Nittany Lions had championship aspirations, that’s why Drew Allar came back to State College after all, right? Six games into the 2025 season, Penn State has its third straight loss and a season that’s essentially over, Allar is out for the season and any belief in Franklin is out the door.

He’s not the only coach on the hot seat after Week 7 didn’t go his way. But of all the coaches on the hot seats, which ones have the most expensive buyouts? Here’s a look at the coaches that aren’t just on the hot seat, but will yield a hefty payout to be relieved of their coaching duties.

Ranking coaches on the hot seat by how expensive their buyout is

6. Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers

Buyout: $15 million

It’s hard to believe that at one point this season, Auburn was ranked. Since cracking the AP top 25 poll, the Tigers have crashed hard. Not only are they now 0-3 in SEC play this year, but they haven’t beat a ranked opponent and are once again headed toward another mediocre season under Hugh Freeze. It always felt like Freeze wouldn’t survive the year if things didn’t get better. He has one of the cheapest buyouts on this list so it’s not irrational to think Auburn could go in a different direction.

Auburn has yet to have a winning season under Freeze and hasn’t won a bowl game yet either, only reaching bowl season once. The Tigers are 3-3 and winless in conference play, you have to think if Freeze didn’t feel the pressure already, he’s feeling it now.

5. Billy Napier, Florida Gators

Buyout: $19.38 million

This isn’t a matter of if Florida will get the money together and rather when they’ll send the money over to Billy Napier. Napier only has his job because Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin won’t pull the trigger. But Napier’s latest loss is proof he’s no longer the right guy for the job.

Florida lost yet another game and it makes the Texas win look more like a fluke than it does a good win. Napier has been on the hot seat since essentially Week 2 when the Gators were stunned by South Florida. It’s only a matter of time before he is officially unemployed.

4. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers

Buyout: $25 million

Luke Fickell could have been running the Big 12 with the Cincinnati Bearcats and instead went to a mediocre Big Ten team and has essentially failed there. In three seasons in Madison, Fickell is quickly running out of excuses. The Badgers were whooped 37-0 on Saturday by Iowa and it might just be his last game on the sidelines.

Fickell’s buyout sits at $25 million after the season and you have to imagine the Badgers boosters are already pooling together the money. Things haven’t been good under Fickell at Wisconsin and it doesn’t feel like that’s going to change this year.

3. Bill Belichick, North Carolina Tar Heels

Buyout: $30 million

You have to think that behind the scenes, Bubba Cunningham and the Tar Heels football program is realizing the mistake they made in bringing Bill Belichick in. I understand rebuilding this team is going to take time, but UNC doesn’t look good at all right now and you have to think Belichick is on the hot seat, even if he and the team “are committed to each other”.

I’d like to think the only reason they’re committed to Belichick is because they aren’t interested in coughing up $30 million. They won’t let this carry on too much longer though. This season is his freebie, next year, UNC better look much better than they have.

2. James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions

Buyout: $56 million

Penn State is figuring out how they can get the money together for one of the heftiest buyouts in college football history as we speak. The Nittany Lions season is in shambles and not only has Franklin proved he can’t beat the big teams, he can’t be the teams he’s supposed to either. Penn State has lost the last three games and is no longer a championship contender this year.

It always felt like Franklin was under a microscope each season just because he’s always struggled to win the big games. At this point, it’s clear he’s no longer the best person to lead Penn State. If Penn State keeps him around, it just wouldn’t make sense. There aren’t necessarily elite candidates, but the next coach will be better for Penn State than Franklin is now.

1. Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles

Buyout: $61.8 million

Mike Norvell may have bought himself until the end of the season when his buyout drops from $61.8 million to $53.3 million, but things aren’t looking good for him beyond the 2025 season. Florida State shocked the college football world when they beat Alabama in Week 1 and climbed up inside the top 10 at one point. They’ve not lost the last three games, including two losses to unranked teams – though Virginia has since climbed into the rankings.

The Seminoles can’t regress at this point. They’ve lost the last three games and the ACC isn’t a strong conference. They way they started the season, Norvell was supposed to finally get into the CFP after being snubbed in 2023. If Norvell can’t figure it out this year, you have to wonder how long the Seminoles will let this carry on.