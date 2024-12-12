Matt Rhule just rewarded Dylan Raiola's faith with a major transfer portal win

BREAKING: Missouri True Freshman Transfer EDGE Williams Nwaneri has Committed to Nebraska, he tells @on3sports



The 6’6 265 EDGE will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in ‘24 (No. 1 EDGE)https://t.co/vZxF8av6oz pic.twitter.com/23vMwHN3fy