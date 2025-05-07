New Cowboys playmaker’s fate is sealed after the George Pickens trade

Parris Campbell might not play a snap for the Dallas Cowboys this season. He was a depth signing when the Cowboys brought him in, but after trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens, it all but seals that Campbell probably won’t make the 53-man roster. Though when it comes to Jerry Jones, there are endless possibilities.

Campbell has been a secondary option for most of his career. He doesn’t have a season with 700 receiving yards and has slid down to the bottom of depth charts at each of his stops since leaving the Indianapolis Colts. He probably wasn’t going to get much playing time, considering who was ahead of him in Dallas.

KaVontae Turpin is the return specialist and utility player on offense, while Jalen Tolbert has perfectly fit into the Michael Gallup role and Jonathan Mingo’s role has yet to be determined. Campbell was nothing more than a signing to see if something could work out. Clearly Dallas wasn’t confident they could get what they needed out of him, which is why they added Pickens.

Why George Pickens addition seals Parris Campbell’s fate with Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is exactly what this team needed, from a production standpoint. I like the addition of Pickens, I just don’t know how he’ll fit in this locker room. He’s a hot-headed receiver who can produce but demands the ball. That’s not a problem, considering this offense thrives on having two solid options for receivers.

But because they added a true threat in the offense, where does that leave Campbell? Well, he’s just buying time before the Cowboys inevitably cut him. He and Mingo are probably in the same boat of not making the cut this season.

Sure, the Cowboys had some receiver depth issues with injuries last year, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that neither of those players will be in high demand when they’re cut. On top of that, they already have Turpin and Tolbert as their four solid options.

Campbell hasn’t really panned out as a solid veteran since getting drafted in the second round in 2019. Outside of his one breakout season in 2022, he has just three other seasons he eclipsed 100 receiving yards and just one year with more than 150 receiving yards in a season.

On top of that, he’s played in more than seven games in a single season just twice. For context, Mingo was a trade deadline acquisition and he played in eight games with five catches for 16 yards.

The Cowboys were scrambling to fill out their receiver room until they landed a player of Pickens’ caliber. Now that they have that, Mingo and Campbell will probably fall to the wayside.