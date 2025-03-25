New Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos compares self to Jameis Winston

Thomas Castellanos made an early prediction on how his career at Florida State might go. He feels he’s similar to Jameis Winston when he was a Seminole over a decade ago. If you’re a Florida State fan, you have to be excited about that.

If you’re a football fan, you’re curious why that’s his ceiling. Sure, Winston had a great college career that included a national championship, a Heisman trophy and was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Yet he didn’t quite materialize to being the franchise, gamechanging player he was supposed to be as a No. 1 overall pick. That said, if Castellanos is comparing himself to Winston from what he accomplished in college, the Seminoles should be fired up.

For Mike Norvell’s sake, he better hope Castellanos has a career season. Norvell had a miserable season in 2024. He needs just about any and everything he can to go right in 2025.

How good Florida State is this year is contingent on how much Thomas Castellanos plays like Jameis Winston

In 20 games at Boston College, Castellanos threw for 33 touchdowns with over 1,300 rushing yards as well. He’s the perfect quarterback to help turn things around in Tallahassee. He helped Boston College start the season with four wins in the first five games, including wins over Florida State and a six-point loss to No. 6 ranked Missouri.

Castellanos was playing elite football, though the Eagles went on to finish the season losing four of the last seven games. After getting injured, Castellanos was later benched and opted to his the transfer portal.

Per a CBSSports.com story, Castellanos said his personality is why he compares himself to Winston. He tries to be goofy, but still be a leader. He has the talent to match Winston too. But by comparing himself to Winston, is he putting too much pressure on himself?

It’s good Castellanos is setting the bar high. But Florida State is in a volatile situation. They can’t afford to struggle. By comparing himself to Winston, that also means he’s coming in to elevate the Seminoles offense right away.

Florida State needs a win in more ways than one right now. The first win was the Seminoles landing Castellanos. The next one is if he can start producing wins of his own and help Florida State get back to the top of the ACC.