New Jets HC candidates show New York hasn't learned anything from Adam Gase disaster
The New York Jets may have a clear first choice in their search for a new head coach, but until Mike Vrabel agrees to put his name on the dotted line, owner Woody Johnson has to keep on building out a list of backup options. And judging by the names the team continues to put on that list, well, let's just say Jets fans better hope they get their man.
One after another, each successive candidate New York is linked to just offers more and more evidence that Johnson and this franchise are doomed to repeat the same mistakes that have kept them out of the playoffs for nearly 15 years now. In some cases we mean that literally: The team is set to interview Rex Ryan, after all. But we almost mean it figuratively, as some choices seem to be following a suspiciously familiar pattern. Johnson has already brought in one candidate who looks an awful lot like Robert Saleh; now, the team is reportedly considering two names who will bring to mind an even worse era in Jets history: the tenure of Adam Gase.
Arthur Smith, Kliff Kingsbury are puzzling candidates for the Jets to consider
According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Jets have "internally discussed" the possibility of extending interview offers to both Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
On the surface, you can understand the appeal: Both Smith and Kingsbury have rebuilt their stocks while rebuilding their teams' respective offenses this season, and you'd hope that both have learned some lessons from their previous head coaching failures in Atlanta and Arizona. Smith has helped Russell Wilson turn back the clock in Pittsburgh, while Kingsbury has helped Jayden Daniels to a sensational rookie season in what was thought to be a rebuilding year in D.C.
And yet. The No. 1 item on Johnson's wish list shouldn't have anything to do with scheme. The Jets, more than arguably any other team in the league, are in desperate need of a culture reset, an adult who can come in and finally take charge of a franchise that's generated more headlines than wins for years now. And what exactly about Smith's and Kingsbury's first go-rounds in the top job should convince anyone that they can provide that sort of seriousness?
Smith alienated one offensive weapon after another with the Falcons, while Kingsbury could never manage to get the best out of Kyler Murray for a full season. Both have done good work as OCs this season, but neither seems serious enough to warrant head coaching consideration — let alone for a team like the Jets. We've seen what happens when a decent coordinator with no grasp of how to lead a team gets in over his head, and New York wasn't too thrilled with how it went the first time.