Jets head coaching target proves Woody Johnson hasn't learned anything
Oh Woody Johnson; haven’t you learned from your mistakes? You don’t even need Madden to tell you that your most recent coaching target isn’t a wise decision. According to Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets are looking at a former head coach to lead the team next season.
The only problem with that is the candidate scheduled for an interview is a defensive coach. And we saw how that worked out last time. So yeah, the Jets bringing Ron Rivera in for an interview is a bit puzzling.
Because last time I checked, the Jets defense wasn’t the problem. While Robert Saleh struggled to win in New York, the defense was solid most weeks. Even when he was fired back in Week 5, his defense was stout in a 23-17 loss to Minnesota.
So as the Jets turn to a new chapter in the organization, it just doesn’t make much sense for the Jets to consider bringing on a defensive-minded coach to lead the team next season when defensive-minded coaches have gotten fired in the past.
The New York Jets could make a big coaching mistake by hiring Ron Rivera
Yes, Rivera has to go through the entire coaching process and an interview is nothing more than consideration. But if he does woo Johnson, it begs the question; will Johnson ever learn from his mistakes?
Johnson went after Aaron Rodgers in hopes of bringing the Jets a championship... or at least a playoff appearance. Neither has happened as Rodgers hasn't looked anything like he did in Green Bay, this is a chance for a true fresh start.
There are way too many offensive-minded coaches the Jets could consider that could solve their biggest problem. The Jets need to clean house and truly change how they’re going to approach the future.
Johnson has had moments this year where it seems like he’s not taking his job seriously. And if he doesn’t take this coaching search seriously, the Jets will never end their playoff woes. This isn’t to say Rivera is a bad option.
Rivera had success at Washington after he was jettisoned out of Carolina. He is a quality defensive coordinator and absolutely could help turn a team around. I just don’t see how the Jets truly think he’s the best option to fix them, a team with a bevvy of problems.
Even Jeff Ulbrich, who took over for Saleh, was Saleh’s defensive coordinator. Johnson has to realize maybe that’s not the answer. Maybe it’s time to look at an offensive-minded coach. Because since he bought the team in 2000, he’s only hired one coach with a primarily offensive background in Adam Gase.
Then again, an owner who heeds advice from a fictional, computerized video game, probably doesn’t realize why it’s a mistake to look at yet another coach who isn't too dissimilar from the last one.