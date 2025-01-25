NFL Draft expert takes Titans up on 'generational talent' comments in latest mock
It's safe to say that the 2024 season was one to forget for Tennessee Titans fans, as the team went just 3-14, finishing tied for the worst record in the NFL. As disheartening as it was to watch this Titans team every Sunday, that subpar record did wind up earning Tennessee a valuable reward, with the team now slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Without a clear-cut best prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Titans have several decisions they can make with the No. 1 pick. First, they can trade back, acquiring a slew of assets and still getting a great player in the first round. Second, they can select who they believe is the best quarterback in the draft, giving them a reliable option at the most valuable position in all of sports to lead their franchise for years to come. Third, the Titans can simply take the best player available and not worry about positional value.
That final option is one that president of football operations Chad Brinker hinted at when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday. Brinker made it very clear that the Titans will not pass on generational talent if that's there for the taking.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com took Brinker at his word, having the Titans select who he believes is the best player in the upcoming NFL Draft, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, with the No. 1 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"My ears perked up when Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick. To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position. I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft," Jeremiah wrote.
Chad Brinker left the door wide open for Titans to take Abdul Carter with No. 1 overall pick
Will Levis has proven very clear that he should not be relied on as Tennessee's quarterback of the future, so, in a perfect world, the Titans would take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Unfortunately, there's no Caleb Williams in this draft. There also isn't a Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in this class. Guys like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are solid prospects, but would they go No. 1 overall most years? Probably not.
With that in mind, if Brinker is being truthful with what he said about generational talent, why not select Abdul Carter as Jeremiah predicts? The 21-year-old recorded 12 sacks and led his conference with 24 tackles for loss this past season. In the College Football Playoff, he recorded two sacks in the semifinals against the eventual runner-up Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Carter is the best edge rusher in the draft, and while edge rushers aren't quarterbacks, that is still a premium position. Just three years ago we saw an edge rusher, Travon Walker, go No. 1 overall, so it isn't uncommon by any means. When a quarterback doesn't go No. 1 overall, a defensive lineman usually does.
It might not be the most popular decision to pass on a quarterback at No. 1 overall, but it's better to take the best player available rather than take a quarterback that you don't believe in. Hopefully, if the Titans aren't enamored with one of the quarterbacks, they'll live up to their word and not pass on a generational prospect like Carter or even Travis Hunter.