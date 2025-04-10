These NFL Draft prospects should make the Packers think twice about Tyreek Hill trade

The Green Bay Packers need to add more weapons to their receiver room to help Jordan Love fulfill his full potential. That's why the franchise is being connected with Tyreek Hill in the NFL's vibrant rumor mill. Any deal that would bring the veteran wideout to Green Bay would cost GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff some meaningful draft capital.

Admittedly, Hill's massive salary and advanced age will limit what the Dolphins can ask for in a trade. His recent involvement in another domestic violence incident will, rightly, make him harder to trade — and give the Packers another good reason to walk away. Any sort of mid-round compensation should be enough to get a transaction done. That makes the decision for the Packers pretty clear. They can give up a mid-round pick and pay Hill a premium salary or they can keep their draft powder dry and roll the dice on an unproven rookie.

None of that means Green Bay should feel pressured to spend their first or second-rounder on a new wideout for Love to work with. Using a mid-round pick on any of the three following receivers would be superior to what's required to trade for Hill.

1. Jack Bech

Jack Bech started his career at LSU as a flex tight end before transferring to TCU and becoming a bona fide outside receiver. His lack of elite athletic traits will keep him out of the Round 1 discussion but his smooth movement skills give him a chance to be a highly productive starter at the pro level.

The Packers will focus their wide receiver shopping on an outside player who can help them replace Christian Watson's snaps from last season. Bech has the chops to come in right away and soften the blow of Waton's injury for the Green Bay offense.

In particular, lining him up on the outside with Jayden Reed next to him in the slot would give opposing defensive coordinators fits. Reed has the speed to take the top off of opposin secondaries which would allow Bech to use his smooth route running to create separation underneath.

In the end, Bech is not the No. 1 wideout that Packers fans are dreaming of but he does have the upside of coming one of the best second options on the outside in football. Getting that kind of value after Day One would be a major win for the Packers' front office.

2. Luther Burden III

Luther Burden III is the one wide receiver who has enough upside to be acquired with Green Bay's first round draft pick. His ability to punish defensive backs with the ball in his hands makes him one of the most unique prospects in this year's draft class.

The obvious comp for Burden III is Deebo Samuel. Both came into the NFL with questions regarding their route running. Samuel never turned into Jerry Rice in that department but he gained enough skill to keep opposing cornerbacks honest.

Unlike Bech, Burden can do his best work as the one receiver on his side of the field. He has the wiggle and power to break tackles and make guys miss. The more open space he receives the more effective he can be at producing explosive plays.

He isn't the big-bodied No. 1 the Packers front office would acquire in their dreams, but he'll be the best player on the board when they go on the clock in Round 1. Coming out of this draft with such a unique weapon would give Love a nice boost in 2025 and beyond.

3. Jayden Higgins

If the Packers are determined to add a classic, big X-receiver in this draft then they could zero in on Jayden Higgins. The former Iowa State star checks in at 6-foot-4 and his college tape is littered with him making catches over opposing college defensive backs.

The downside to that is that it also proves that Higgins is a work in progress when it comes to creating separation. It's obvious his speed is not going to be anything special at the pro level. The hope has to be that his route running will improve to help him give his quarterback more throwing lanes.

Higgins may not be ready to contribute right away, but he does have the ceiling of a quality starting X-receiver. That's something that cannot be said about anyone the Packers currently have at their disposal in 2025. His catch radius could make life a lot simpler for Love in the red zone. That makes him a great potential value selection for the Packers in Round 2.