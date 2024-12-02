Sure sounds like NFL could drop the hammer on Azeez Al-Shaair for Trevor Lawrence hit
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans will likely be without Azeez Al-Shaair moving forward following the linebacker's ruthless hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "it is now anticipated" that Al-Shaair will face a suspension for knocking Lawrence out of their Week 13 clash. The Houston defender made unnecessarily late and nasty helmet-to-helmet contact as the latter was already sliding and now figures to face consequences for his actions.
"The only question is for how long," Schefter ominously concludes his post with. By the sound of things, the NFL isn't taking downplaying Al-Shaair's illegal tackle (and reasonably so).
Sure sounds like NFL could drop the hammer on Azeez Al-Shaair for Trevor Lawrence hit
Al-Shaair's history of over-aggression is likely factoring into the league's decision-making process. He was fined roughly $11,000 earlier this season for punching Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson, though the refs missed it in real-time. Sadly, these aren't the only instances of his inexcusable behavior, making a multi-game ban not feel too shocking or harsh.
Fortunately, Lawrence avoided any major issues. He was spotted leaving the locker room with his wife, Marissa, after the 23-20 loss to the Texans. Then, the 25-year-old took to social media upon getting home to let everyone know he was in good spirits, physically and mentally. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean Al-Shaair is off the hook, nor should it.
For whatever it's worth, Al-Shaair posted a public apology on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, his choice of words may have been questionable -- at best. He didn't do the best job of expressing sincerity, which arguably makes matters worse.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the situation during his postgame press conference, digging into Al-Shaair. As an ex-Pro Bowl linebacker, the former understands that plays like this are detrimental to all parties involved. The latter's ejection simultaneously eliminated Lawrence from the contest while costing Houston's defense.
As a sixth-year pro, Al-Shaair should know better. He must do a better job of being assertive but not reckless. Football is a dangerous sport, and brain injuries are not something to scoff at.