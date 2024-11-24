3 head coaches who deserve to be fired after Week 12 and why
It’s that time of the week again. The early window of NFL games has concluded and we’ve gotten more reason to criticize all our favorite teams. For some, it’s criticizing mistakes throughout the game that cost it.
For others, it’s criticizing the coaches because they simply haven’t figured it out. That’s where I can empathize with you. If there’s one thing this week taught us, two coaches who have been on the hot seat for much of the season stayed there.
And there’s another coach who just entered the conversation of being fired. With that said, let’s take a look at who deserves to be locked out of the facilities after Week 12 of the NFL season.
3. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Surprise, surprise! Matt Eberflus is still showing up on this list. For a second he had us all convinced he was ready to end the losing streak the Bears are on since starting the year 4-2. And just as quickly, we were reminded why this Bears team struggles to close out games.
Eberflus and every coach involved with the offense has to be let go at this point. The game-tying drive, while it accomplished what it wanted to, it was a very drawn-out drive.
The Bears had no timeouts and the length of the field to go. Caleb Williams made some questionable throws, but ultimately, the play-calling was a little sketchy. I thought it took Chicago way too long to score. The game management feels off right now and that falls on Eberflus.
And then for the Bears to let the Minnesota Vikings steal the win from them is exactly why Eberflus and his staff shouldn’t be allowed in the locker room past Sunday. The Bears have reached a point of no return and not making the inevitable move is prolonging it for no reason.
2. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Brian Daboll went out his way to announce a quarterback change, benching his $160 million quarterback Daniel Jones. He didn’t just bench him though, he moved him to third string. Then he let him run scout team safety. Then the Giants ultimately released him.
It feels like a joke. Because there’s no way that was a series of events leading to the Giants parting ways with Jones. And after the Giants’ embarrassing loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, it’s clear Jones was far from the problem with the Giants’ struggles.
At this point, Daboll is setting up the Giants to get a top 2 pick, just to not get a chance to coach the team next year. There’s no way the Giants front office is considering bringing Daboll back for next season. This might be the only situation worse than the Bears.
Daboll has had one successful season with the Giants. He was part of the regime that paid Jones when he probably didn’t deserve it to begin with. And it was probably an effort to avoid getting fired during another rebuild.
Now the quarterback he was tasked with building around is gone and he’s left with a team that simply looks defeated. Malik Nabers voiced his frustrations, saying it was the same outcome Sunday even when Jones was there.
So if nothing changes when the “problem” was finally released, who’s the problem now?
1. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen, welcome to the list no coach wants to be on. You mishandled your future franchise quarterback, it got you nowhere and it seems clear you’re more the problem than Anthony Richardson ever was.
Steichen needs to go because it’s clear he doesn’t know how to get the most out of Richardson. The system he’s using around him isn’t working and to blame that on Richardson wasn’t fair. Against the Lions, we saw just how dangerous Richardson is as a mobile threat.
He also showed off his arm strength, one of the biggest reasons he was taking as high as he was in the 2023 draft. But this is an offense that’s not built for Richardson’s play style. You can tell by the dropped passes from his receivers and his seven interceptions this season.
Steichen showed that he’s not serious about developing Richardson. Because as much as you want to teach a young player a lesson, you also don’t throw him under the bus in the process. Richardson absolutely gives the Colts the best chance to win.
Maybe it’s Steichen that’s holding back how good these Colts really can be with Richardson leading the charge.