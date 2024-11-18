3 NFL head coaches not named Doug Pederson that should be fired after Week 11
Week 11 was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Jacksonville Jaguars fandom. Doug Pederson has been on the hottest seat in the NFL practically all season, but it's hard to imagine him surviving Sunday's 52-6 shellacking at the hands of Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions.
Maybe Jacksonville lets this drag out until the end of the season, but Pederson's days are so clearly numbered with the Jags. He's a Super Bowl-winning coach — a truly accomplished defensive mind — but the train has gone off the rails in Jacksonville, and there's simply no way Pederson is the man to fix it.
So, that's an easy answer to "which coach gets fired next?" The New York Jets took the midseason plunge by firing Robert Saleh and haven't really made much of it. It's risky to hand the team over to new leadership in the middle of the season, but it's Week 11 — we're more than halfway through the campaign. We're starting to get a good sense of which coaches are (and aren't) long for their jobs.
The Week 11 slate featured plenty of consequential matchups. I'm old enough to remember when Nick Sirianni was on the "hot seat," like, four weeks ago. Now he's coaching the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC. Others have not been so fortunate, however. Here are the coaches hurling toward oblivion (or, more specifically, a coordinator job in 2025).
3. Brian Callahan hasn't made any progress with the Titans
When the Tennessee Titans made the (shocking and unexpected) decision to can Mike Vrabel at the end of last season, folks wondered who could follow up such a successful first act. Vrabel transformed the Titans into a postseason threat and posted four straight winning seasons as a first-time head coach. The last couple of campaigns went south, however, and the Titans opted to turn the team over to former Bengals OC Brian Callahan.
On the surface, it was a logical move. Callahan was the architect behind an elite offense in Cincinnati, where he made the most of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and an explosive playmaking corps. Meanwhile, the Titans were just starting to invest in second-round pick Will Levis, who popped plenty in his first handful of starts as a rookie. Putting a quarterback-friendly coach in charge of the whole operation made sense.
We can't blame Callahan for everything that has gone wrong in Tennessee this season — just look at the state of the Bengals' offense without him — but the Titans were supposed to make meaningful progress and, well, it's not happening. A 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday dropped Tennessee to 2-8. There's a good chance Tennessee finishes worse than 6-11, which was the record that got Vrabel fired.
Rather than take the next step, Levis has regressed into a cycle of bad habits. Mason Rudolph was excellent for a brief stint in Pittsburgh last season, but he can't seem to find that rhythm in the Titans offense. Callahan has the feel of a one-and-done failure in the head coach's chair. He's a great coordinator, but he doesn't seem to have what it takes to level up this Titans team.
2. Raheem Morris can't seem to capitalize on Falcons golden opportunity
The Atlanta Falcons lost 38-6 in Denver on Sunday, which is the sort of performance that makes fans ponder the dreaded 'what could have been' question. Atlanta famously stiff-armed Bill Belichick in favor of Rams DC Raheem Morris last summer, opting to cultivate a branch from the very successful Sean McVay coaching tree.
It's hard to complain too much about 6-5 and first place, but the Falcons' grip on a weak division is slipping. This is two straight bad losses — against the two-win Saints in Week 10 and now a blowout in Denver. The Falcons are ravaged by injuries, so we need to cut Morris some slack. The defense's porousness isn't entirely his fault.
That said, Atlanta's defense has a ton of talent and is coming off a top-10 season under previous DC Ryan Nielsen. Now the Falcons are bottom-10 in yards allowed per game, struggling to keep even mediocre quarterbacks in check. Bo Nix has elevated his performance of late, but come on. He's good, but he's not 307 yards and four touchdowns while completing 28-of-33 passes good.
The offensive execution has floundered week-to-week, too. We can put plenty of blame on the doorstep of OC Zac Robinson, but at the end of the day, this Atlanta team stacks up with the very best in the NFL on paper. Kirk Cousins is the elite QB the Falcons always needed. The playmaking corps — on both sides of the football — is loaded with talent. If the Falcons weren't in the NFL's worst division by a country mile, we'd probably be having the Mickey Mouse conversation about this team's postseason outlook. In fact, we are having that conversation anyway, because yikes.
There are better days ahead, but the Falcons feel like a team on a deadline with Cousins' front-loaded contract. If Morris isn't the right man, don't be shocked if Arthur Blank springs into action.
1. Matt Eberflus is riding out his last few weeks on the Bears sideline
The Chicago Bears executed the most painful meltdown possible against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Down 20-19 with the fourth quarter winding down, Matt Eberflus left a timeout in his back pocket and settled for a 45-yard field goal. So obvious was the final outcome, that Green Bay's special teams coordinator predicted it before the game.
Green Bay stuffed the Bears' final kick and took home the W, handing the Bears their third straight loss.
Now 4-6 on the season, Chicago is a distant fourth place in the highly competitive NFC North. After firing OC Shane Waldron, the Bears mustered 19 points against a beatable defense. Caleb Williams looked slightly more comfortable than he has the last couple weeks, but Chicago still couldn't execute at the level necessary to win a critical divisional match.
The reactions around the Bears fandom range from "Matt Eberflus is the worst situational coach of all time" to "please fire Matt Eberflus into the sun." It's time for the Bears to shake things up at head coach. Caleb Williams deserves a real shot at this thing and we have more than enough evidence against Eberflus as Chicago's leader.
It's only a matter of time until Eberflus gets the boot. Until then, here's to hoping that Caleb Williams can start to figure it out under less than ideal circumstances.