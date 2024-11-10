3 NFL head coaches who deserve to be fired after Week 10
Another week in the NFL means another chance to highlight coaches who should have their badges turned off by Monday morning. After the early-window games — including an international clash between two of the NFL’s worst teams — it’s pretty clear which coaches are on the outs.
This is by far one of the most underwhelming seasons in the NFL with several teams below .500 and a handful of others with just a couple of wins.
Let’s jump right into it. Teams are stuck with their players with the trade deadline passed and we’ve seen very little movement for teams that were already bottom feeders in the NFL. Here are three coaches whose seats are scorching.
3. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
It’s time. There’s nothing Brian Daboll can do to save his job at this point. The New York Giants look terrible and it’s honestly not all on Daniel Jones. The Giants traveled all the way to Germany to somehow look worse than they have all season long.
A flea flicker play call that embarrassed them in front of a German crowd is the perfect summation of not just everything wrong with the Giants this season. It’s everything wrong with the Giants, period.
And Daboll has to be the center of the conversation around why this team is struggling so bad. He hasn’t figured out what to do with this team the three seasons he’s been in East Rutherford and he’s shown he probably won’t figure it out in the future.
Daboll doesn’t have the answer to what’s going on with this team and that’s the problem. Because he should be the one providing answers for our questions, not generating new ones. It’s time for him to go and the sooner he moves on, the sooner the Giants can start making real decisions about the franchise’s future.
2. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
The only coach whose seat is hotter than Brian Daboll’s is Doug Pederson’s seat. To say this Jacksonville team is underwhelming is closer to a compliment than it is an insult. This team managed to force three interceptions by Sam Darnold.
They held the Vikings to 12 points all game, including three points at halftime. And they still lost. This sounds very much like a team that has reached a point of no return. Pederson is running this team into the ground.
It’s getting so bad, that whoever has the inauspicious job to turn this thing around, they won’t be given a fair chance. This is a league that’s predicated on immediate success. Players get older, contracts are expensive and championship windows are slim.
Anything less than immediate success, especially the way the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans are playing, is a recipe for losing your job. Good luck to whoever takes over this Jacksonville team. Hopefully they make this move sooner rather than later.
1. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus is the third coach that honestly deserves to get fired midseason. All three of these coaches have performed worse than Robert Saleh, yet he was scapegoated as the reason for the New York Jets shortcomings.
If he can get fired, every underperforming coach's job should be called into question; Eberflus at the top of that list. A win streak just before the bye week masked just how bad this Chicago Bears team is under his leadership.
Since the bye week, the Bears have spiraled into a three-game losing streak, most recently losing to the New England Patriots. To make it worse, they didn’t even score a touchdown.
In fact the offense has played so bad since the bye, the only touchdown they’ve scored is against the Commanders when they thought they won, just before Jayden Daniels ended all hope.
This team is bad right now. And it’s not just the players or how they’re playing. It’s their coach. Eberflus has lost this locker room, they have zero discipline and he’s causing more harm than good at this point.
Just as things looked promising for the Bears this season, we were all reminded why the Bears are the Bears. We should have all seen this coming when they used the first overall pick to get another quarterback.
Justin Fields might have caused some of the struggles they had, but he wasn’t that bad that they needed to move on from him. Caleb Williams hasn’t really looked much better than Fields.
Midseason coaching changes are always chaotic. But in each of these teams' cases, their respective coaches have to go. Why prolong the inevitable?