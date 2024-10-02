Doug Pederson helped light the fire under his seat with Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like they were finally on their way to recording their first win of the season before C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans on what proved to be a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars led 20-17 after three but failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter.
That loss dropped the Jaguars to 0-4 on the season. Somehow, this team that finished with a winning record in each of the last two seasons, is the only winless squad left one month into the campaign.
Their awful beginning to the season has many NFL fans wondering when, not if, head coach Doug Pederson will be shown the door. Pederson might've expedited the process with some truly fascinating postgame remarks following their loss in Houston.
If Doug Pederson wasn't already on the hot seat, he just put himself there
Rather than accept the blame following yet another gut-wrenching defeat, Pederson deflected blame not only off of his shoulders, but that of his coaching staff as a whole. He said that offensive coordinator Press Taylor called a great game, and that they can't go out there and execute plays for the players. Wow.
Look, the players are far from blameless. Trevor Lawrence looks nothing close to the star he was made out to be when taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Their offense as a whole is a mess. Scoring 20 points with regularity should be the expectation, yet it feels like it's a cause for celebration for this team with how anemic the offense has been.
The players deserve blame, but the coaching staff obviously does too. In Sunday's game alone, there was a questionable decision to go for it on a fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, which would've made the score 23-17. Perhaps the outcome would've been a bit different. The decision to only call seven Tank Bigsby runs when he ran for 90 yards on those limited carries was another baffling one.
It should also be noted that these early-season offensive struggles are nothing new. The Jags missed out on the playoffs in 2023 despite beginning the year by winning eight of their first 11 games. They lost five of their last six games in large part because their offense underperformed down the stretch.
Their defense struggled mightily in their Week 3 loss against the Buffalo Bills this season, but other than that, has held the opposition to 24 points or fewer in the rest of their games. They've given a chance for the offense to win three of their four games, yet Trevor Lawrence and Co. failed to come through.
Again, the players deserve a ton of blame for their offensive shortcomings, but the coaching staff is not blameless. There's a good chance Pederson is already on the hot seat after the team's poor start, especially with how they finished last season. If he wasn't already, these comments deflecting all blame certainly put him squarely onto it.