NFL insider reveals 'top option' for Matthew Stafford, and it's the least interesting one

Despite Matthew Stafford's ostensibly dubious future with the Los Angeles Rams, signs keep pointing toward a continued partnership for the 2025 NFL campaign.

Between the team's reported astronomical asking price and chronicled health/age concerns, it feels like they're telling prospective suitors to stay away.

While it's the least exciting outcome, Stafford will likely remain with the Rams for what could be one last ride next season. However, the veteran quarterback is looking for a new contract, hence the ongoing trade speculation. But during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero expressed confidence about the two sides hashing things out soon.

Pelissero said Stafford returning to the Rams is the "top option for everybody involved." Ultimately, it depends on whether the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller and Los Angeles can agree to terms on a revised deal.

Stafford has already been loosely connected to the New York Giants, specifically after they hired his brother-in-law as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Should he become available, they wouldn't be the only potential bidder. The leaguewide thirst for even average passing production alone would make him a hot commodity. Plus, his status as a future Hall of Famer who's still operating at a high level.

There would be no shortage of offers for Stafford. Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports notes that "several" clubs have inquired about Stafford's services. Nonetheless, Los Angeles is seeking a first-round pick to consider moving the 37-year-old.

Schultz says the Rams "want [Stafford] back." Conversely, the future Hall of Famer hasn't indicated a desire to leave L.A. Yet, uncertainty will continue to linger until a reworked pact is official, though the stars are aligned for the most predictable, uneventful result.

Instead of the dramatic, public and well-chronicled back-and-forth negotiations we often see, Stafford and the Rams are striving for a quick and diligent resolution. That's nice and all, but it's also pretty lame. Why not spice it up a bit?

Stafford saying he's going to explore other options, or the Rams seriously entertaining shopping him would be fun. Nevertheless, neither side seems to believe the grass is greener outside of their current situation.