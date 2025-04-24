NFL insider shuts down Giants-Shedeur Sanders draft buzz at No. 3

Shocking news: The New York Giants will probably pass on Shedeur Sanders. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants may lean toward taking the best available for the majority of this draft unless the right player is there for them at the right time. Schefter does not think Sanders is that right player at No. 3.

"They don't feel like they want to force the issue tonight. ... Shedeur Sanders is not going No. 3."



—@AdamSchefter on what the Giants plan to do with the No. 3 pick pic.twitter.com/oktMtW65MB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2025

The Giants have pretty much locked down their quarterback room, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this past offseason. With those moves comes the freedom of being able to draft best available and not worry about taking unnecessary gambles.

What Schefter confirmed for us, though, is something we already knew. The Giants probably pushed to take care of their quarterback room during free agency to make sure they could get the best available players. It’s also very real they simply have grown out of love with Shedeur Sanders.

NFL Draft: Should teams be alarmed with Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock sliding before Thursday night’s first round?

The Cleveland Browns have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in their quarterback room, along with Deshaun Watson, who’s nursing a torn Achilles. Flacco is obviously the bridge option and excuse to let them draft best available.

But why did they back off Sanders just before the draft? It felt like Sanders to Cleveland was the overarching report as the Browns have a massive void. I know they have the freedom to get Jalen Milroe or even Jaxson Dart in the second round, but it felt like Sanders was a lock to Cleveland for much of the offseason.

What changed? Was it something they saw in his Pro Day or was it something he said or didn’t say? We’ll never know, but the domino effect means he could slide to the depths of the first round or even fall to Day 2.

His slide could be a sign of a flaw teams see and why he may not be worth a high first round pick. It also doesn’t help that after the New Orleans Saints, most of the teams are set at quarterback.

Sanders might not be the problem and teams are just interested in drafting skill players before quarterback this year. There could be something else there too. The Giants passing on Sanders might not mean anything other than they want best available.