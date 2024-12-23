NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3-round Cleveland Browns projection with top QB now in play
It's time for the Browns to accept the reality that the Deshaun Watson era at quarterback has been an unmitigated disaster. Fortunately for fans in Cleveland, the team has played so poorly this year that it may be able to acquire a quality successor via next year's NFL Draft.
The Browns need to provide whoever plays quarterback in 2025 better weapons if he's going to succeed. Jerry Jeudy needs a lot of help in the wide receiver room. A difference-maker at running back could provide the offense with a new, much-needed big play threat. Injecting a talented rookie into the mix at offensive tackle could also boost the franchise's long-term futures.
In the end, Cleveland needs to leave next year's draft with a new quarterback to build around and enhanced weaponry on offense. Here's an ideal three-round mock for the Browns front office.
Browns mock draft Round 1 pick: Cam Ward
Cleveland might need a bit of good fortune to have one of this year's top-two quarterbacks fall to their landing spot in Round 1. Shedeur Sanders likely won't be available to the Browns but there's a strong chance Cam Ward will be on the board when they go on the clock.
The former Miami star is far from the finished article at quarterback, but he's got enough sizzle to merit a first-round selection. He possesses the arm strength to make every throw in the playbook. Ward will need to improve his footwork and decision-making to thrive at the next level but Cleveland is in a position to live through those sorts of growing pains.
Ward's main appeal to the Browns is that he can make plays off-schedule which is vital for a team that can't provide him a perfect ecosystem next year. He's a supreme athlete who can use his legs to hurt defenses who give up gap integrity. If he can add in better technique when throwing the ball off platform then he might completely change the complexion of the Browns offense as a rookie.
Browns mock draft Round 2 pick: Luther Burden III
There is a meaningful chance that Luther Burden goes off the board in Round 1 due to his ability to make big plays with the ball in his hands. If he falls to the Browns on Day 2 they should sprint to the podium to get him into their offensive system.
Burden did not light up the stat sheet this year at Missouri but that's largely a product of how much attention he received from opposing SEC secondaries. He has a thick, powerful build that helps him power through tacklers. This offense needs more weapons capable of creating explosive plays and that's this player's specialty.
There might be some concern that Burden needs to play the majority of his snaps on the inside due to his lack of height. That might make him somewhat duplicative with Jeudy in Cleveland. That's a secondary concern that shouldn't stop the Browns from targeting this special talent in Round 2.
Browns mock draft Round 3 pick: Mason Taylor
David Njoku gives the Browns one quality pass-catcher to work with at the tight end position. He needs more depth behind him. Selecting Mason Taylor in Round 3 would give Cleveland another young offensive weapon to grow alongside their new quarterback.
The former LSU standout isn't a good blocker but that's not what he'll be drafted to do. He has the size and agility required to hurt opposing secondaries from the tight end spot or as a jumbo slot option. That kind of boost in versatility could really open up things for the Browns offense in 2025.
Some Cleveland fans might slam the table for a big wide receiver who can operate on the outside at this spot, but the value may not be there in the third round. Landing a quality tight end who can be a quarterback's safety blanket could prove invaluable for the Browns. Taylor has that sort of potential and can be a steal for the franchise in Round 3.