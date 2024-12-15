NFL Mock Draft 2025: Updated draft order after Week 15 and who top-10 could select
By Mark Powell
The NFL Draft is over four months away, but that hasn't stopped prognosticators from looking ahead. The Heisman Trophy ceremony was held on Saturday, with several notable top-10 picks in the running, including the likes of Travis Hunter and Cam Ward. Heck, the quarterback who threw Hunter the ball at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, could very well be selected above the two-way Heisman winner.
After the early Week 15 slate, there is a slight update to the draft order, with the New York Giants losing in rather humiliating fashion to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. New York is in search of their own quarterback of the future, which goes hand-in-hand with where they will pick in April's showcase.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15
Pick
NFL team
1
New York Giants
2
Las Vegas Raiders
3
Carolina Panthers
4
Jacksonville Jaguars
5
Tennessee Titans
6
Cleveland Browns
7
New England Patriots
8
New York Jets
9
Chicago Bears
10
New Orleans Saints
11
Miami Dolphins
12
Cincinnati Bengals
13
Dallas Cowboys
14
San Francisco 49ers
15
Indianapolis Colts
16
Atlanta Falcons
17
Arizona Cardinals
18
Los Angeles Rams
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20
Los Angeles Chargers
21
Denver Broncos
22
Seattle Seahawks
23
Washington Commanders
24
Baltimore Ravens
25
Houston Texans
26
Green Bay Packers
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
28
Minnesota Vikings
29
Buffalo Bills
30
Philadelphia Eagles
31
Detroit Lions
32
Kansas City Chiefs
The Giants have cemented their status as the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick, which could be their quickest path to repairing the franchise. Behind the Giants are the Las Vegas Raiders, another team which passed on selecting a rookie quarterback in last season's QB-heavy draft. Both teams are paying the price for such a decision.
Meanwhile, the Panthers and Jaguars already have a signal-caller. Carolina benched Bryce Young midseason, but he has since rebounded and looks every bit like the former No. 1 selection he once was. The Jaguars paid Trevor Lawrence a boatload of money, so he isn't going anywhere.
The Browns and Titans could both use new quarterbacks, though this draft is a bit top-heavy at the position, and Cleveland still has Deshaun Watson under contract for a few more years.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order
Team needs aside, this draft is loaded with talent in the trenches, rather than behind center. That won't stop QB-needy teams from trying, but don't expect franchises to reach on a quarterback as often as was the case in 2024. FanSided's Cody Williams mocked the top-10 last week, and while the order is different, the end result could look very familiar.
Team
NFL Mock Draft projection
1. New York Giants
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
2. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
3. Carolina Panthers
WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
5. Tennessee Titans
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
6. Cleveland Browns
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
7. New England Patriots
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
8. New York Jets
DL Mason Graham (Michigan)
9. Chicago Bears
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
10. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
When the later slate of games is complete, some of this could change, specifically as it relates to the draft order. The NFL Draft combine, as well as player interviews and trades could alter the outlook as well by next April. For now, though, the 2025 class is deep in the trenches, which is where games are won and lost. Despite three quarterbacks going in the top-5 picks (theoretically), expect a run on defensive and offensive linemen at some point in the first round.