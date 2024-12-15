Fansided

NFL Mock Draft 2025: Updated draft order after Week 15 and who top-10 could select

The NFL Draft is over four months away, but for teams near the bottom of the league standings, there is a lot to look forward to.

By Mark Powell

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants
New Orleans Saints v New York Giants / Elsa/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The NFL Draft is over four months away, but that hasn't stopped prognosticators from looking ahead. The Heisman Trophy ceremony was held on Saturday, with several notable top-10 picks in the running, including the likes of Travis Hunter and Cam Ward. Heck, the quarterback who threw Hunter the ball at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, could very well be selected above the two-way Heisman winner.

After the early Week 15 slate, there is a slight update to the draft order, with the New York Giants losing in rather humiliating fashion to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. New York is in search of their own quarterback of the future, which goes hand-in-hand with where they will pick in April's showcase.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15

Pick

NFL team

1

New York Giants

2

Las Vegas Raiders

3

Carolina Panthers

4

Jacksonville Jaguars

5

Tennessee Titans

6

Cleveland Browns

7

New England Patriots

8

New York Jets

9

Chicago Bears

10

New Orleans Saints

11

Miami Dolphins

12

Cincinnati Bengals

13

Dallas Cowboys

14

San Francisco 49ers

15

Indianapolis Colts

16

Atlanta Falcons

17

Arizona Cardinals

18

Los Angeles Rams

19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20

Los Angeles Chargers

21

Denver Broncos

22

Seattle Seahawks

23

Washington Commanders

24

Baltimore Ravens

25

Houston Texans

26

Green Bay Packers

27

Pittsburgh Steelers

28

Minnesota Vikings

29

Buffalo Bills

30

Philadelphia Eagles

31

Detroit Lions

32

Kansas City Chiefs

The Giants have cemented their status as the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick, which could be their quickest path to repairing the franchise. Behind the Giants are the Las Vegas Raiders, another team which passed on selecting a rookie quarterback in last season's QB-heavy draft. Both teams are paying the price for such a decision.

Meanwhile, the Panthers and Jaguars already have a signal-caller. Carolina benched Bryce Young midseason, but he has since rebounded and looks every bit like the former No. 1 selection he once was. The Jaguars paid Trevor Lawrence a boatload of money, so he isn't going anywhere.

The Browns and Titans could both use new quarterbacks, though this draft is a bit top-heavy at the position, and Cleveland still has Deshaun Watson under contract for a few more years.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Team needs aside, this draft is loaded with talent in the trenches, rather than behind center. That won't stop QB-needy teams from trying, but don't expect franchises to reach on a quarterback as often as was the case in 2024. FanSided's Cody Williams mocked the top-10 last week, and while the order is different, the end result could look very familiar.

Team

NFL Mock Draft projection

1. New York Giants

QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

2. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Cam Ward (Miami)

3. Carolina Panthers

WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Will Johnson (Michigan)

5. Tennessee Titans

QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

6. Cleveland Browns

EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

7. New England Patriots

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

8. New York Jets

DL Mason Graham (Michigan)

9. Chicago Bears

OT Will Campbell (LSU)

10. New Orleans Saints

EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

When the later slate of games is complete, some of this could change, specifically as it relates to the draft order. The NFL Draft combine, as well as player interviews and trades could alter the outlook as well by next April. For now, though, the 2025 class is deep in the trenches, which is where games are won and lost. Despite three quarterbacks going in the top-5 picks (theoretically), expect a run on defensive and offensive linemen at some point in the first round.

feed

Home/NFL Draft