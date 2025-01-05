NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Bears 2025 projection after ending season on high note
No one should blame Chicago Bears fans if they have mixed feelings about their team's dramatic victory at Green Bay in Week 18. On one hand, ending their long losing streak to the Packers had to feel good to the team's fan base. The downside to the victory is that it cost Chicago valuable draft position.
The front office now knows they are locked into the No. 10 overall selection in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Bears, they already have their quarterback of the present and future in the form of Caleb Williams. He endured an inconsistent rookie season but the franchise is still firmly committed to him.
One of the organization's biggest priorities in the draft will be finding a way to provide their young signal-caller more protection. He was battered and bruised by pressure from opposing defenses all season long. The constant pressure Williams faced had a negative impact on his development.
The Bears still have nice draft capital to work with. Here's how they should proceed with their four picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
Round 1: OT Will Campbell (LSU)
Larry Borom did not get the job done at left tackle for the Bears this season. It's imperative that Chicago improve their perimeter pass blocking in the offseason. Taking Will Campbell with the No. 10 overall pick would be a big step in the right direction for the team's offense.
Campbell has the ability to play both tackle positions which would give the new coaching staff the ability to move Darnell Wright to the left side if they prefer. He needs to add strength to hold up against powerful edge rushers at the pro level, but he has the massive frame required to add significant weight without sacrificing athleticism.
The former LSU standout has the agility and balance required to step right in and be an above-average pass blocker as a rookie. This is an example of where positional need meets value in this year's draft class. The Bears won't be upset about falling to No. 10 if they come away with a premium tackle prospect like Campbell in Round 1.
Round 2: DT Alfred Collins (Texas)
Chicago has two picks in Round 2 due to the Bryce Young trade with Carolina. That gives them flexibility to address another need with one of their Day 2 picks. The defense needs to add beef up front and drafting Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins can help improve their physicality.
Collins has all of the physical tools NFL scouts look for when they are searching for high-impact interior defenders. He checks in at 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at over 320 pounds. The Longhorns star has powerful hands at the point of attack that help him defeat blocks at the line of scrimmage.
His pass-rushing technique will require significant work before he becomes a guy who can be trusted to get after the quarterback. He lacks the number of moves required to succeed in the NFL. That can be coached up in Chicago but they might want to limit him to run downs during his rookie campaign.
Round 2: EDGE Landon Jackson (Arkansas)
Pairing Collins with Landon Jackson would round out the Bears' defensive line rotation perfectly. Jackson is a powerful edge rusher who can rush the passer and hold up against the run. In Chicago, he could shift to the inside on obvious passing downs and get the kind of pressure up the middle that really rattles opposing quarterbacks.
There's a chance that Jackson goes off the board before the Bears' second pick in Round 2 but his lack of elite speed might keep him on the board. If he is still available when Chicago makes their selection they should snap him up without a second thought. Some Bears fans might not see edge rusher as a need but it's time for their front office to start future-proofing the position.
Round 3: OG Tate Ratledge (Georgia)
Tackle isn't the only spot on the offensive line where Chicago needs help. A boost at guard is also an offseason priority. Grabbing Tate Ratledge in Round 3 would give the Bears another immediate starter up front in this draft class.
The Georgia star is a classic mauler on the inside. He uses his massive body to generate interior push on a variety of run plays. He does not excel at getting to the second level but he does finish his blocks with ruthless aggression.
Ratledge has the agility required to grow into a good pass blocker but he'll need to improve his hand technique if he wants to excel in that regard. The Bears can help him develop his skills and slot him in as a starter early in his rookie season. He can give their offense some attitude which they currently lack up front.