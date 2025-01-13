NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Packers 2025 projection to get back to the Super Bowl
The Packers' 2024 campaign ended with a relative whimper in their 22-10 loss to the Eagles. The team struggled to get anything going on the road against the NFC East champs. The one-sided defeat shows that GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff need to hit some home runs in the draft to upgrade their talent.
Finding some interior lineman to help keep quarterback Jordan Love will be a priority. The Packers are also expected to take another swing with a premium draft pick to solve their edge-rushing problems. Some help at both cornerback and wide receiver would also benefit head coach Matt LaFleur.
Green Bay needs to find some immediate starters in this draft to improve. Here are three picks who can really help boost the team's talent level in Rounds 1-3.
Packers mock draft Round 1 pick: Shavon Revel
Jaire Alexander's inability to stay healthy over the past two seasons has been a big issue for the Packers. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley needs better play at the cornerback position if he's going to help his unit make the transformation from good to great.
Yes, Shavon Revel's final collegiate season ended due to injury but that looks more like an outlier than a trend. The long-armed, speedy corner has all of the athleticism required to be a No. 1 option at the pro level.
There's a chance that Revel could have been a top-10 pick if he was healthy. Instead, he looks like a high-ceiling prospect who might drop to Green Bay towards the end of Round 1. The Packers are a franchise that should take a swing on Revel without hesitation.
One knock on him coming out of college is that his ball skills aren't great. Safety Xavier McKinney can help Green Bay's secondary absorb a cornerback or two that isn't great at forcing turnovers. Once Revel is healthy there's no reason he can't emerge as an immediate starter as a rookie. Drafting him at No. 24 would be a great value selection for Gutekunst and his front office.
Packers mock draft Round 2 pick: Jared Ivey
Rashan Gary gives Green Bay a solid starter at one defensive end position but the production on the other side of the line has been lacking for years. Some Packers fans want to see a classic speed rusher added to the mix this offseason, but a power prospect like Jared Ivey might give the franchise more value in the second round.
Ivey checks in at 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at around 285 pounds. That helps him overpower opposing tackles who are tasked to block him one-on-one. The former Ole Miss standout isn't a one trick pony though. He shows surprising bend for a player with his combination of speed and power.
Ivey can also give Hafley's defense a boost with his versatility. He's the classic big-bodied end who can shift inside on obvious passing downs to rush the passer from the interior. He does not have all the juice NFL scouts like to see from their classic edge rushers but he makes up for it with an abundance of power. He can be a complete player for Green Bay early on in his NFL career.
Packers mock draft Round 3 pick: Connor Colby
The lack of options behind Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan at guard were laid bare by the Eagles in the playoffs. Once Jenkins exited the game due to injury the left guard spot turned into a profound weakness for Green Bay's offense.
That's why the Packers need to make sure they land a versatile guard like Connor Colby in this year's draft class. He isn't a classic mauler at the position but he has excellent agility and really understands how to move his feet to create favorable angles at the line of scrimmage.
He could come into Green Bay and be the backup at both guard spots right away. Taking a guard in the third-round isn't anyone's idea of a sexy draft pick but it's a good time for the Packers to go with substance over style. Colby can solidify their depth chart up front and drastically raise the floor of Green Bay's offense in 2025.
What would be left for the Packers?
Finding a No. 1 wide receiver would be ideal for Green Bay but that's more than likely going to be something the franchise needs to pursue in free agency. A late-round flyer on a pure speed rusher would also be solid strategy for a team that needs to get better at harassin opposing quarterbacks.
Under this scenario Green Bay still comes away with two immediate starters plus a backup they desperately ned for multiple positions. It would be an excellent haul for the Packers and would be a big boost to their Super Bowl chancse in 2025 and beyond.