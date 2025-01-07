NFL Mock Draft 2.0: How 3-round Titans projection changes after firing Ran Carthon
By Mark Powell
The Tennessee Titans waited until after Black Monday to fire general manager Ran Carthon. Carthon was gifted a lot of capital last offseason to spend in free agency and via trade. Tennessee brought in Calvin Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed, Tony Pollard, Chidobe Awuzie, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Sebastian Joseph-Day among others. Yet, the final product looked worse than 2023-24, as the Titans finished with just three wins and earned the No. 1 overall pick.
To complicate matters further, the Titans signed Carthon to an extension prior to last offseason. This will not be a cheap divorce for Tennessee, which released a statement on Carthon's dismissal today.
"It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said. "I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period."
The Titans will keep head coach Brian Callahan for now, while president of football operations Chad Brinker will look for a new assistant general manager. Considering the Titans have a chance to press reset and start over with a new QB, now was a natural time to make a change, despite the moves which proceed Carthon's firing.
While Tennessee's thought process will likely remain the same – FanSided's John Buhler projected the Titans to select Cam Ward, Jihaad Campbell and Cam Skattebo in the first three rounds – Carthon's firing could impact which direction the team goes at No. 1 and beyond.
Tennessee Titans first-round pick: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?
I will not go as far as to say the Titans will select Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward, who enters the NFL offseason as QB1 on most draft boards. Ward had a sensational season at Miami, and because of that has generated plenty of buzz around the Titans organization. As Benjamin Allbright reported just a few days ago, the Titans are rumored to love Ward. That's not the case with every franchise, but if Ward impresses enough in workouts and the pre-draft process, it's quite possible Tennessee will have found their guy.
To play devil's advocate, however, Carthon is no longer making decisions for this franchise. That means Brinker – and whoever he hires as assistant GM – will ultimately make the final call. Brinker was a member of the Green Bay Packers organization for 13 years before joining the Titans, and was part of the decision-making process when they drafted Jordan Love. You know who's received some comps to Love? Well, that would be Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders was deemed QB1 in this draft class in mid-December. As much as the Titans love Ward, there remains a good chance Sanders could supplant him during the pre-draft process, especially in such a limited QB class. Sanders could have a higher ceiling.
Tennessee Titans second-round pick: Emega Egbuka, Ohio State
If the Tennessee Titans can luck into it, Emega Egbuka from Ohio State would be a tremendous weapon to link with either Ward or Sanders from the jump. Egbuka was mocked to the Washington Commanders late in the first round by ESPN, so odds are Tennessee would have to consider trading up for him in some capacity.
Egbuka recovered well from an injury-riddled 2023 season with the Buckeyes, and has 70 receptions for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns in a loaded Ohio State offense. While Egbuka is deserving of an early-round selection, the presence of Jeremiah Smith and a loaded Buckeyes receiving corps could cause some pundits to question his ability to stand out as a WR1. This would help the Titans, which must bank on Egbuka falling late into Round 1, or early into Round 2.
While Will Levis was a problem for this Titans team, he also didn't have many weapons to throw to. If Tennessee and Callahan wish to avoid a similar mistake with their next QB of the future, selecting Egbuka makes a lot of sense.
Tennessee Titans third-round pick: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
I thought my FanSided colleague John Buhler was so on-par with his Titans third-round draft projection I just had to follow suit. Tennessee has lacked a big back since Derrick Henry, and Skattebo could change that entirely. Add in that Tony Pollard couldn't quite cut it (and was an ill-advised Carthon addition, mind you) and Skattebo would make some sense next to the talented Tyjae Spears in the Titans backfield.
Signing Pollard was just the latest lesson in why free-agent running backs are rarely worth it, especially if their names aren't Henry or Saquon Barkley. Adding Pollard was a good idea until it wasn't and while his numbers weren't miserable, it's likely a player like Skattebo could produce similar results at a much cheaper price.
Skattebo showed out for Arizona State in the College Football Playoff. While he may not be viewed in the same light as Ashton Jeanty (and if you ask him he ought to be), Skattebo is an elite running back prospect who can do it all. These days, that means being a Day 2 pick at best unless you're a generational talent like Jeanty.
Tennessee should pull the trigger.