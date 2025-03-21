NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys 3-round projection after first wave of free agency

As we get closer to this year’s NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have addressed some needs during the first wave of free agency but still have gaps to fill. Adding depth at wide receiver, along the offense line and strengthening the defense are areas that need attention. As the Cowboys gear up for the draft, let’s look at projections for the Cowboys’ first three rounds of picks. Tetairoa McMillan, Donovan Jackson, and Carson Schwesinger stand out as ideal targets for Dallas. Here's why each of these players could be a good fit in Big D

RD 1 - 12th overall pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR Arizona

With the 12th overall pick, the Cowboys are reportedly keen on shoring up their offense. Tetairoa McMillan, a wide receiver out of Arizona, has caught the attention of scouts nationwide for his size, skill, and upside. McMillan offers a tantalizing combination of athleticism and technical ability, making him a potential cornerstone for Dallas' passing game.

Standing at 6'4", McMillan possesses the kind of catch radius that makes defenders feel helpless in coverage. Think of Mike Evans or Larry Fitzgerald, big, physical receivers who can overwhelm smaller corners. McMillan excels in contested catch situations, rarely losing battles for 50/50 balls. His impeccable body control and route-running ability add layers to his game, allowing him to attack defenses at all levels.

CeeDee Lamb anchors the Cowboys' current receiving unit, but McMillan would be that reliable, big-bodied receiver to complement him. That’s been a glaring need for Dallas for some time now. McMillan could become a go-to target in short-yardage situations or the red zone, giving Dak Prescott another consistent playmaker who can take pressure off Lamb.

McMillan brings balance along with firepower and could help restore the Cowboys as one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Adding him gives Dallas the luxury of versatility at wide receiver as the duo of Lamb and McMillan could become a nightmare for opposing defensive backfields.

RD 2 - 44th overall pick: Donovan Jackson, G The Ohio State

Championship teams win in the trenches and if the Cowboys want to get back to that level, they need reinforcements. Donovan Jackson is a versatile guard from Ohio State who would check many of those boxes. He's a transformative player with the skill set to make an immediate impact on Dallas' offensive line.

At 6’4” and 315 pounds, Jackson combines raw power with superb agility. He’s known for his ability to anchor pass protection, making it nearly impossible for bull-rushing defensive linemen to collapse the pocket. Just as impressive is his performance in the running game, excelling in pulling techniques to create opportunities as an outside zone blocker.

For years, the Cowboys relied on a celebrated offensive line, but age, injuries and attrition have eroded that advantage. Tyron Smith exited stage left after the 2023 campaign and Zack Martin called it a career earlier this offseason. Enter Jackson, who could instantly elevate the line’s overall performance while also setting the foundation for the future.

Drafting Jackson in the second round makes perfect sense. He’s a plug-and-play talent and his arrival would give the Cowboys a reliable presence to protect their quarterback and open running lanes.

RD 3 - 76th overall pick: Carson Schwesinger, LB UCLA

By the third round, talent evaluation becomes about potential and fit. Carson Schwesinger, an instinctive linebacker from UCLA, fits both criteria. Known for his All-American pedigree and relentless motor, Schwesinger could carve out a significant role in Dallas’ defense.

Some might say Schwesinger is undersized at 6'2," 242 pounds, however, he makes up for it with elite instincts and football IQ. His ability to diagnose plays quickly and adjust accordingly gives him a step up over other, more physically imposing linebackers. As an inside or 4-3 Will linebacker, he would bring speed and agility to the Cowboys' second level.

Under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys will look different but still look to bring versatility and aggression. Schwesinger fits this mold perfectly. His tackling prowess, powered by a knack for always being in the right place at the right time, should slot smoothly into Eberflus’s system. Don’t mistake Schwesinger’s draft position for his potential ceiling. Schwesinger has all the tools to become a steady contributor, particularly in rotational roles early and a potential every-down starter in the future.