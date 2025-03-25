NFL Mock Draft: Giants 3-round 2025 projection after signing Russell Wilson

The New York Giants have their QB1.

Russell Wilson has inked a one-year contract with New York worth up to $21 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. At least $10.5 million is guaranteed. He is expected to start, with Jameis Winston serving as the Giants' primary backup.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

This has been brewing for quite some time. Russ was fine in Pittsburgh last season, although it's telling how eager all parties were to break up. That fan base does not like Russ, and I'm pretty sure the organization shares many of those same feelings. He butted heads with OC Arthur Smith and fell apart down the stretch, wasting another postseason appearance for the purgatory-bound Steelers.

One has to imagine the Giants are taking the win-now approach with Russ under contract for a single season. This bodes poorly for those wish-casting Shedeur Sanders as New York's future at quarterback. In fact, the Giants' NFL Draft outlook shifts rather dramatically with their QB room pretty much complete.

New York has four picks in the first three rounds next month — Nos. 3, 34, 55, and 99. There's a chance for the Giants to address several pressing needs while building out Wilson's supporting cast. Here's who we have New York taking.

Round 1, No. 3 overall: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With Shedeur Sanders seemingly out of the running, the Giants pivot to his teammate and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. There isn't a more electric and accomplished prospect in the draft. He has a strong case for best overall prospect, so this is excellent value for a Giants team in need of help ... just about everywhere.

There has been endless debate over which position Hunter will play in the NFL after playing the majority of offensive and defensive snaps with Colorado. My general thought is: Why not both? Hunter's two-way skill set is part of the appeal and his NFL team should lean into that, not shy away from it.

He probably won't see the same snap counts he did in college, but Hunter projects as a day-one star at cornerback. The Giants' DB room was a mess all of last season; Hunter can immediately lock up top wideouts and supply New York's defense with a bit more resistance.

Offensively, he projects as one heck of a WR2 next to Malik Nabers. Maybe you don't feel good about Hunter as a top-shelf wideout in the NFL, but the Giants don't need him to dominate the target share. He just needs to get behind the defense and draw attention away from Nabers.

This pick kills two birds with one stone. New York boosts its defense and makes Russ' job much easier under center.

Round 2, No. 34 overall: Grey Zabel, T, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel earned first-round buzz at North Dakota State, joining an increasingly long line of notable NFL prospects from the small but mighty Bison program. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he has all your prototypical measurements on the O-line. He is also flexible across positions, meaning he can plug a variety of holes in New York's leaky front.

The offensive line has been an issue for the Giants since time immemorial. Just look at how dominant Saquon Barkley was in his first season behind a real run-blocking unit. New York cannot expect much from Russ if he's under constant duress in the pocket. He's no longer the mobile, improvisational quarterback who won a Super Bowl in MetLife Stadium with Seattle. Zabel can start on day one for the Giants.

Round 2, No. 55 overall: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo's monster College Football Playoff performance for Arizona State will live on in the history books. The do-it-all senior does not fit into the same box as most top-ranked RB prospects, but he was too productive for the Sun Devils. NFL teams can't overthink it. Ashton Jeanty is the main prize for RB-needy teams in April, but Skattebo ending up as the second-best back from this draft would shock nobody.

Tyrone Tracy put up 1,123 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a rookie, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, but the Giants were caught with their tail between their legs all season as Barkley embarrassed them week-in and week-out. Something tells me New York wants to find its next star halfback to give fans something else to think about. Skattebo will easily curry favor with the fan base, and he's going to produce in a variety of ways.

Round 3, No. 99 overall: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm exploded as a senior at Texas, racking up 786 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 13.7 yards per catch. He's a solid pass-blocking tight end and he's dynamic after the catch, giving New York much-needed upside in the tight end room. The Giants selected Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, but he does not feel like a TE1 lock. Evan Engram's absence looms large here.

In Helm, the Giants get a potential day-one contributor with the playmaking upside to develop into a real solution at tight end. Russ, again, needs all the help he can get from the pass-catching corps. Put Helm on the field with Nabers and Hunter lined up wide, and defenses might struggle to contain New York's pass attack for once.