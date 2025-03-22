NFL Mock Draft: Panthers 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

Credit the Carolina Panthers front office for zeroing in on needs this offseason. They correctly realized how bad the defense was in 2024 and signed several free agents who can help correct that issue. The next step in their franchise progression is to continue to add serious talent via April's NFL Draft.

But defense will not be the only area of focus for GM Dan Morgan and his staff. They also need to come out of this draft with a wide receiver capable of helping make life easier for quarterback Bryce Young. That will be a strong consideration for the Panthers in Round 1.

Then again, there are still several prominent defensive roster holes to fill. Re-signing Jaycee Horn gives Carolina a No. 1 cornerback on the outside, but the options opposite him are far from inspiring. Edge rusher is another position where the team needs to add more juice — adding Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton will help professionalize the defensive line, but neither projects to be a double-digit sack guy.

Panthers fans should keep a close eye on the following three players as prospects who would be great fits for the franchise in Rounds 1-3.

Round 1: CB Jahdae Barron

Barron is one draft prospect whose stock is squarely on the rise after his showing at the Combine. He's not the biggest cornerback in this year's draft class, but he's separated himself from his peers with a unique combination of athleticism and ball skills.

Barron played a lot of his football at Texas in the slot but projects to move to the outside at the pro level. He's a particularly good fit for a Panthers defense that isn't afraid to leave their corners on an island. He'll make some mistakes in press coverage, but he has the right mentality to move on from them.

Plenty of Panthers fans would prefer to see a wide receiver or edge rusher selected with the team's only first-round pick but cornerback is a need they cannot afford to ignore. Mike Jackson is not capable of being more than an average starter. Barron would give Carolina's defense a much-needed boost of talent in the secondary.

Round 2: DE Omarr Norman-Lott

James Pearce Jr. got a lot of attention for his play last season, but Norman-Lott was the more productive defensive lineman at Tennessee. He's a bit of a tweener for teams that like to line up with four-man fronts but he's the perfect size to man the edge for the Panthers' three-man line.

Norman-Lott is at his best when he's permitted to use his quickness to knife into opposing backfields. That allows him to be productive as both a pass rusher and run defender. It might take him a little time to adjust to the power of pro football, but he's got the upside to be an above-average defensive end for the Panthers.

It's possible Carolina might opt for a more conventional pass-rusher at this spot in the draft but Norman-Lott has the versatility that their defensive coaching staff values. He can contribute right away for a Panthers' front that is short of difference-makers up front.

Round 3: DT CJ West

The Panthers can double back in Round 3 to add a lineman capable of clogging up the middle for their run defense. West isn't going to make his money rushing the passer at the pro level but he can stymy opposing offensive linemen at the point of attack.

As a rookie, West can be deployed at any of the team's three defensive line positions to help combat the run. The Panthers' run defense was nothing short of atrocious last year. West's ability to draw double teams could really help change the math for the team's defense up front.

Going for two defensive linemen in the first three rounds does mean the Panthers can't come away with a top-tier wide receiver in the draft, but the team does not have enough draft capital to fill all of its holes this year. Winning in the trenches is crucial for the Panthers if they're going to move up the NFC South standings next year and adding a space-eater like West in Round 3 will help them do just that.