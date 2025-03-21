NFL Mock Draft: Patriots 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The New England Patriots brought Mike Vrabel back to town to change the team's culture, but that does not relieve the team's front office from the need to upgrade the talent around their new head coach. If Drake Maye is going to turn this team into a winner, he's going to need to be surrounded with a higher caliber of teammate than what he got last season.

Unfortunately for New England, they head into this year's draft with more holes than they can reasonably be expected to fill. Maye needs a new left tackle if he's going to have time to throw in 2025. The Patriots also need to add another weapon or two for their young signal-caller to leverage at wide receiver. The team must also add talent at running back to help take pressure off their franchise quarterback.

Vrabel will also be anxious to upgrade the team's defensive talent as well. Harold Landry III might help the team's pass rush in the short term but a long-term building block at defensive end would be appreciated. Patriots fans who want to know how their favorite team's 2025 draft play out should take a close look at the following mock selections.

Round 1: CB/WR Travis Hunter

Cornerback isn't a massive need for the Patriots, but they can stand an upgrade on the outside even after adding Carlton Banks in free agency. If two quarterbacks go ahead of them in the draft then New England should strongly consider taking Travis Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick.

Fans in New England should disabuse themselves of the notion that Hunter can be their No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 cornerback at the same time. They need to allow him to focus his efforts on the defensive side of the ball, as that's where he has a chance to turn into a perennial All-Pro.

At most, New England might consider giving Hunter a small package of plays to work with on offense. He's got real juice with the ball in his hands and he could help Maye out by turning short screens into explosive plays on occasion.

Sometimes it just makes sense for a rebuilding team to take the best player available. Hunter projects to be that guy at No. 4, which is why the Patriots shouldn't hesitate to snap him up.

Round 2: OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Protecting Maye's blind side has to be a priority for the Patriots in 2025 and beyond. They could look to fill that need with their Round 1 selection, but Josh Conerly Jr. could give them a nice value option at left tackle in Round 2.

The former Oregon star has all the measureables NFL teams look for at tackle, but he does not play with great functional strength. He's more of a technician and finesse player on the perimeter. That might not line up perfectly with the physicality Vrabel wants to deploy on offense but his pass-blocking acumen should appeal to the higher-ups in New England.

If the season were to start today, the #Patriots likely O-Line would be:



LT - Early draft pick (?)

LG - Strange/Sow/Robinson

C - Bradbury

RG - Onwenu

RT - Moses — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 18, 2025

It should be noted that the free agency options at left tackle have largely dried up. It's hard to envision a scenario where the Patriots don't attempt to find a new starter at that spot with a premium draft choice. Waiting until Round 3 to find a starter at such a premium position would be a mistake by the front office.

Round 3: RB Cam Skattebo

Vrabel doesn't view football in all the same ways that Bill Belichick does, but both coaches should really appreciate a tough, versatile running back like Cam Skattebo. He may lack the explosive traits than some of his peers in this year's draft class do, but he's a gamer in the best sense of the word.

Skattebo will endear himself to Vrabel and the team's offensive staff with his ability to shrug off contact in the run game. In truth, he might seek it out too often at this stage of his career. At any rate, Skattebo has an uncanny ability to rack up yards after first contact on a variety of runs.

His ability to make plays in the passing game can also make him a popular target for Maye. Skattebo just seems like a classic Patriots player, and they should strongly consider taking him with one of their third round picks.

Round 3: WR Jalen Royals

New England needs to add competent wide receivers to help unlock things for Maye. Royals lacks the explosive traits required to be a star, but his outstanding feel for the game allows him to comfortably profile as a No. 2 wideout before his rookie contract expires.

The former Utah State standout is more smooth than fast but he has enough pace to punish opposing cornerbacks who don't respect his speed. Royals isn't the No. 1 receiver a lot of Patriots want to see the team acquire in this draft but he can be a solid contributor in 2025.