NFL Mock Draft: Updated 2025 draft order before Super Bowl 59 and Top 30 projections
There's just one more game remaining, Super Bowl LIX to be exact, before the offseason officially begins. Of course, the offseason has already started for 30 teams now with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders being eliminated on conference championship Sunday. And with the Senior Bowl now getting underway in Mobile, the 2025 NFL Draft order is now set through 30 picks with the top prospects in full focus.
Make no mistake, a lot can change when it comes to the draft over the next three months until the Tennessee Titans go on the clock for the No. 1 pick. The Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, trading draft picks and much more could shake up not just where players will come off the board but also the 2025 NFL Draft order itself. But as of now, we seem to have a clear picture.
With only the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' spots at No. 31 and 32 to be decided by the upcoming Super Bowl, let's dive into the updated draft order before also unloading a full NFL mock draft projection for the 30 picks that are now set.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Conference Championship Sunday
- Tennessee Titans (3-14)
- Cleveland Browns (3-14)
- New York Giants (3-14)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
- New York Jets (5-12)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-12)
- Chicago Bears (5-12)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
- Miami Dolphins (8-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
- Denver Broncos (10-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
- Houston Texans (10-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
- Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
- Detroit Lions (15-2)
- Washington Commanders (12-5)
- Buffalo Bills (13-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
Obviously, the big thing for the draft order coming out of conference championship Sunday is the Commanders and Bills being locked into the No. 29 and 30 picks, respectively. What's interesting about both of those teams, however, is the fact that there were expectations coming into this past season that neither team would be picking in these spots because of the state of their rosters. It seemed like a stopgap year for Washington as Dan Quinn arrived while Buffalo appeared to be rebuilding or at least retooling around Josh Allen on the fly.
So the fact that these two teams went on the runs they did and now find themselves at the end of the first round is both a gift and a curse. Yes, the organizations and the fan bases have to enjoy the success they shared this year. At the same time, however, it makes filling the obvious holes on this roster a bit more difficult to do in the draft as much of the premier talent will have already come off the board well before the Commanders and then the Bills go on the clock.
What furthers that is actually the Divisional Round results. When you look at teams like the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions picking just before Washington and Buffalo, a lot of their needs match up pretty unanimously with what the Commanders and Bills could be looking for in the draft. Subsequently, they could be candidates to make a trade to either move up or, as has been Buffalo's fancy in recent years, perhaps move out of the first round.
But assuming they and the other teams picking in the Top 30 stay put, let's get into what players they could add with our NFL mock draft projection.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 30 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Tennessee Titans
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
2. Cleveland Browns
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
3. New York Giants
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
4. New England Patriots
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
6. Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
7. New York Jets
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
8. Carolina Panthers
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
9. New Orleans Saints
WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)
10. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
11. San Francisco 49ers
OG Tyler Booker (Alabama)
12. Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)
13. Miami Dolphins
OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
14. Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)
15. Atlanta Falcons
EDGE James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)
16. Arizona Cardinals
OT Armand Membou (Missouri)
17. Cincinnati Bengals
S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
18. Seattle Seahawks
EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
20. Denver Broncos
RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
23. Green Bay Packers
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
24. Minnesota Vikings
DL Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
25. Houston Texans
WR Matthew Golden (Texas)
26. Los Angeles Rams
OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
27. Baltimore Ravens
EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
28. Detroit Lions
EDGE Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)
29. Washington Commanders
OT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)
30. Buffalo Bills
EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
We start off with a bit of a surprise at the top that there's too much noise for me to ignore. I thought it was a smokescreen when the Titans brass talked about not passing up on a top-tier prospect but, with Daniel Jeremiah echoing that sentiment, I'm going to follow him with Tennessee taking Abdul Carter at No. 1. Should that happen, that puts quarterback well in play for the Browns at No. 2 as I don't think they want Shedeur Sanders but should absolutely be all-in on Cam Ward.
Sanders then falls to the Giants at No. 3 to help their dire need at quarterback with a natural fit. That extends next to the Patriots, who have Travis Hunter to fall into their laps and likely play receiver to give Drake Maye an elite weapon. Jacksonville, with whoever will replace Trent Baalke, then just takes the best player available in Mason Graham to help the defensive front greatly while the Raiders pair Tetairoa McMillan with Brock Bowers to give what will likely be a veteran QB addition a real cast of weapons to work with.
While the Jets would love McMillan if Aaron Rodgers returns, keeping the 40+ quarterback upright is also important and they need youth at tackle, which Will Campbell provides. That gives Carolina a running mate for Jaycee Horn in Will Johnson to start shoring up the defense. Luther Burden III feels like a natural fit for a Saints offense devoid of pass-catching depth and I'll keep banging the drum that Kelvin Banks Jr. is a perfect fit for the Bears at No. 10.
No. 11 is early for a guard but Tyler Booker is a sure thing and a great fit for the 49ers at a position of need. The Cowboys take a gamble on the high upside of Mike Green to pair with Micah Parsons with DeMarcus Lawrence likely walking. We can also only hope that the Dolphins finally address offensive line with a player like Josh Simmons, the same of which is true for the Colts getting a true tight end with Tyler Warren and the Falcons finally getting a pass-rush stud with the explosive James Pearce Jr.
The Cardinals are an obvious fit for Armand Membou as the top tackle available to help the line while the Bengals get back to fixing the defense and finally replace Jesse Bates III with Malaki Starks. Another Georgia product, Mykel Williams, is the toolsy edge rusher the Seahawks have always loved but with a much higher floor. That lands the Bucs a much-needed corner upgrade in Benjamin Morrison before the Broncos get Bo Nix some help in the backfield by stopping Ashton Jeanty's fall.
Jalen Milroe to the Steelers is gaining steam already and, while that's a reach by my estimation, it makes sense given Mike Tomlin's comments, especially if he backs up Justin Fields in 2025. The Chargers pair Emeka Egbuka with Ladd McConkey for sorely needed pass-catcher help and then the Packers get more explosive on the edge with Jalon Walker before the Vikings shore up the interior of the defense with Kenneth Grant in a stellar move.
Rounding us out, the Texans address a receiver room that now needs depth with fast-rising Matthew Golden, the Rams get a stud tackle with Josh Conerly to replenish the O-line, the Ravens get a great fit on the edge with captain Jack Sawyer and Detroit takes another edge to pair with Aidan Hutchinson in Shemar Stewart. Finally, we have the Commanders getting protection for Jayden Daniels in the form of Wyatt Milum, one of my favorite fringe Round 1 sleepers, and the Bills get younger up front with Princely Umanmielen who is already rising and could continue to do so after a phenomenal year at Ole Miss.