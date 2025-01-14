NFL Mock Draft: Updated 2025 draft order after Wild Card Round and Top 24 projections
Eight teams are now remaining with a shot at a Super Bowl after the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. However, that also means that we now have 24 spots in the 2025 NFL Draft order set and that 75 percent of the league is now thinking about their offseason and what they could potentially do to improve their teams in the draft.
Wild Card Weekend was wild indeed, even if there weren't a ton of upsets. The Minnesota Vikings getting torched by the Rams was perhaps the biggest surprise on Monday night, though the Los Angeles Chargers faltering as badly as they did on Saturday could qualify as well. But perhaps the worst feeling is for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team was thrashed by the rival Baltimore Ravens and now has serious questions about the future.
The picks for the Vikings, Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Packers are now set in the 2025 NFL Draft order, though, after Wild Card Weekend. So let's take a look at that updated draft order and then dive into a mock draft projection for the Top 24 picks that are now set.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Wild Card Round of playoffs
- Tennessee Titans (3-14)
- Cleveland Browns (3-14)
- New York Giants (3-14)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
- New York Jets (5-12)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-12)
- Chicago Bears (5-12)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
- Miami Dolphins (8-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
- Denver Broncos (10-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
- Houston Texans (10-7)*
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7)*
- Washington Commanders (12-5)*
- Baltimore Ravens (12-5)*
- Buffalo Bills (13-4)*
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)*
- Detroit Lions (15-2)*
* denotes NFL Draft order that is not officially set as team is still alive in playoffs.
The Vikings loss on Monday night is the biggest ripple effect for the bottom of the draft order by far. After the 14-win regular season, that would've put their projections in the picks No. 28-32 range based on what the record would indicate for their ability to make a postseason run. Instead, they are now locked into the No. 24 pick. In the grand scheme of things as they potentially hand the offense from Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy, getting a slightly higher draft pick might not be the worst thing.
Beyond that, there has to be at least some level of optimism for the Buccaneers and Broncos coming out of the Wild Card Round. While both of these teams earned their spot fully in the playoffs, the simple fact of the matter is that both rosters also still need quite a bit of work. Being able to pick inside the Top 20 now should afford them ample opportunity to get a higher-end talent in the 2025 NFL Draft to build around their strong quarterback situation and core.
Pittsburgh remains fascinating, though, now sitting locked at the No. 21 pick. The Steelers roster was quite clearly not where it needed to be to compete with the elites of the NFL in a playoff environment and there are now serious quarterback questions with Wilson and Justin Fields' future as their contracts expire. They likely won't take a quarterback at No. 21 but, at the same time, they definitely could work to put that quarterback in a better situation with more weapons or try to increase the defensive depth in a meaningful way.
Rounding out the Wild Card Round losers now set in the 2025 NFL Draft order, the Chargers (No. 22) and Packers (No. 23) both have clear needs but in the face of stable QB situations as well. That part of the math is already done but getting inside the Top 25 gives these organizations a real chance to make an impactful selection that can help either team level up immediately after strong showings this year.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 24 picks with current draft order
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
2. Cleveland Browns
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
3. New York Giants
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
4. New England Patriots
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Mason Graham (Michigan)
6. Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
7. New York Jets
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
8. Carolina Panthers
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
9. New Orleans Saints
WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)
10. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
11. San Francisco 49ers
EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
12. Dallas Cowboys
WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
13. Miami Dolphins
OT Armand Membou (Missouri)
14. Indianapolis Colts
DB Malaki Starks (Georgia)
15. Atlanta Falcons
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
16. Arizona Cardinals
OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
17. Cincinnati Bengals
DL Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
18. Seattle Seahawks
EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
20. Denver Broncos
RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Elic Ayomanor (Stanford)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)
23. Green Bay Packers
EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)
24. Minnesota Vikings
CB Jahdae Barron (Texas)
Though it's been set for a week after the conclusion of the regular season, the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order and this mock draft projection is worth considering. As of now, it'd feel like a shock if the Titans took anyone other than Cam Ward at No. 1. He seems to be the consensus and right pick as they move on from Will Levis. But while the Browns need a quarterback, I don't think Deion Sanders is letting Shedeur Sanders go to Cleveland. So they instead take the best player in the draft, Travis Hunter — quite a consolation prize!
That leaves Giants fans happy with Sanders falling to them at No. 3 and giving them the QB they direly need. While the Patriots would have more options had they held onto No. 1, Will Campbell can be a tone-setter in front of Drake Maye. The same would be true for Mason Graham on the Jaguars defensive front and for Tetairoa McMillan as a weapon for the veteran quarterback the Raiders will inevitably sign this offseason.
Abdul Carter is an easy selection for the Jets, a team that needs to get better than mailing-it-in Haason Reddick as he departs in free agency. That hurts the Panthers but Will Johnson will still be a boost for a poor secondary. The Saints are just throwing darts at the board but Luther Burden III can help make Derek Carr sustainable until they can move on from the quarterback. Beyond that, the Bears would run to turn in the card with Kelvin Banks Jr.'s name on it.
Outside of the Top 10, the 49ers get a little grittier on the edge with Nic Scourton before the Cowboys wisely pass on Ashton Jeanty to take Emeka Egbuka as wide receiver is sneakily a bigger need for Dallas than running back. The Dolphins should take a zone-blocking wizard like Armand Membou but who knows if they'll play it smartly. Indianapolis would love Malaki Starks in the secondary, though, the same of which is true for Jalon Walker giving the Falcons real juice on the edge.
Protecting Kyler Murray better with Josh Simmons makes too much sense, though the Cardinals could certainly look to bolster the defense with the 16th overall pick as well. Simmons may have too much upside to pass up, however. The Bengals can't pass on defense after the trials of that unit this season, though, and Kenneth Grant could be a force on the interior. Jack Sawyer has also been a force at Ohio State but goes to the Seahawks now in this mock draft projection.
Now into the newly set parts of the 2025 NFL Draft order, the Buccaneers need more playmakers on defense and, though coming off a season-ending hip injury, Benjamin Morrison is a value at No. 19. Finally, Jeanty comes off the board as a force multiplier for Bo Nix and the Broncos offense that could be a game-changer. Especially with concerns about George Pickens' future, that leaves the Steelers with no choice but to take a big No. 1 receiver like Elic Ayomanor.
Tyler Warren could not be more of a Jim Harbaugh type of player if he tried and, after the Chargers watched Will Dissly be physically unable to catch a football in the playoffs, he's a new weapon for Justin Herbert. The Packers go back to the Georgia well with Mykel Williams, banking on the traits to get an elite edge rushing presence. Finally, the Vikings curb their disappointment from the playoffs with Jahdae Barron, who can add some youth and be a force in Brian Flores' secondary.