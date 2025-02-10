NFL outsiders think there's beef between Patrick Mahomes and one of Chiefs teammates
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night in Super Bowl LIX in what can only be described as a rarity for the three-time Lombardi trophy winner. Much like Tom Brady before him, Mahomes is 3-2 through five Super Bowls, and vowed to never let it happen again after a humbling loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and their historic defense.
The Eagles have a -103 percent DVOA through three quarters, which had it held up in garbage time would have been tied for the best in Super Bowl history. Mahomes himself had a -1.36 EPA per dropback in the first half, which put him in a conversation with the likes of Sam Darnold (ghosts game) and Davis Mills. Again, this was an unusually-horrible performance from a quarterback who hopes to go down as the greatest of all time one day.
NFL outsiders try and fail to pit Patrick Mahomes against Chiefs teammates
But it was a frustrating day for Mahomes and the Chiefs. One could forgive him for lashing out at a teammate, or the media for that matter. Mahomes did not of the above, but that didn't stop some in the NFL media landscape from trying to pit him against a teammate or two. Enter Samaje Perine.
As Warren Sharp points out, Mahomes dapped up all of his teammates on the sideline except for Perine, which would have been odd IF he weren't rushing over to support Travis Kelce, who was having a rough statistical performance of his own in front of the entire world, which included pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Yes, Mahomes left Perine hanging, but why anyone would assume that was on purpose is beyond me. Is it comical? Absolutely. But was there any malice from Mahomes in that situation? Not so much. There is nothing to see here, as much as some pundits and fan accounts would prefer to make Mahomes look bad.
Perine played a big role in the Chiefs 2024-25 postseason run, even scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Perine said he appreciated Mahomes and his teammates trusting him in that situation. Much like most of the Chiefs on Sunday, Perine fell short on the game's biggest stage, but that doesn't discount a season of tremendous accomplishments.