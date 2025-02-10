Patrick Mahomes emotional message to Chiefs Kingdom is exactly what fans need to hear
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a rough outing in Super Bowl LIX. Mahomes had two interceptions and a record-breaking first half, albeit not in a good way. When the game is on the line, there is no quarterback in the league most coaches would rather have than Mahomes. In games like the Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in New Orleans, Mahomes again is the ideal prototype for a professional passer in such situations.
All the being said, Mahomes laid an egg. The Eagles pass rush got the better of the Chiefs offensive line, and the three-time Super Bowl champion looked flustered. Mahomes was sacked six times by the Eagles, and despite throwing three touchdowns through the air, most of those numbers were accumulated during garbage time. He was never comfortable, and that is the goal of every opposing defense against Mahomes. So far, only the Eagles have accomplished it on a regular basis.
Mahomes was weary of facing Vic Fangio's defense heading into the game. On Wednesday, Mahomes even complimented Fangio's scheme.
"Every time I've played coach Fangio, there's been different change-ups and different things that he's thrown at us," Mahomes said. "I think that's what makes him so great is he's not gonna just do exactly what you saw the last time. I'm sure there will be blitzes during the game, I'm sure there will be times where they play coverage. It's gonna be a chess match. But you want to go up against the best and he's one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. It'll be a great challenge for us as an offense and as a football team."
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Patrick Mahomes had a message for Chiefs fans are a tough Super Bowl defeat
The Chiefs failed to live up to that challenge. Andy Reid is one of the best play-callers of his era, but Kansas City's wide receivers and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce couldn't gain any separation, and thus the Eagles defensive line got home rather quickly. It's unclear if the Chiefs route combinations were too complex, or if Mahomes had fallback options he simply missed. Either way, the game is over now and the players must face the consequences and a chance at history missed.
DeAndre Hopkins said it best postgame. Mahomes is human. As harshly as he is graded at times, it's important we all remember that. Mahomes himself had a simple message to Chiefs fans saddened and confused by the result on Sunday: We'll be back.
"Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes wrote on social media. "I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it...we'll be back."
If Mahomes were any other player, I might have my doubts. But Mahomes is not most players, and the Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty despite one game which didn't go in their favor.