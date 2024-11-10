NFL Playoff Picture: 1 remaining game every playoff hopeful can't afford to lose
It’s too early to know which teams will secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs, but we can examine the current playoff picture and how it's shaping up. As it stands, 16 teams would miss the playoffs if they started today, but there’s still plenty of football left, and these teams are hopeful about turning their seasons around.
Technically, no team has been eliminated from the playoff race yet, however, some teams have far better odds than others to advance to the postseason. Several crucial matchups are coming up, even this week, that could determine the order of the playoffs. So, which matchups are must-wins for these wildcard hopefuls?
AFC Playoff Picture: 1 must-win game for every playoff contender
1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) - at Bills (Week 11)
The Chiefs are all but guaranteed to get into the playoffs. It would be a shock to see them in any seed aside from first or second. Their matchup in Buffalo in Week 11 will likely determine the order of the top two AFC teams; unless the No. 3 Steelers can keep winning, as they aren't far behind Buffalo in the playoff race. The Chiefs also happen to play the Steelers in Week 17 at Pittsburgh. Another potential upset alert the Chiefs comes in Week 16 against the Texans, who currently sit atop the AFC South.
2. Buffalo Bills (7-2) - vs. Chiefs (Week 11)
The above goes for the Bills as well. By all indications, Buffalo will likely be the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoff rankings, depending on the outcome of their matchup against the Chiefs. The Bills will also travel to Detroit in Week 15 in a major contest for both teams as the Lions try and hang onto first place in the NFC. Otherwise, the rest of the Bills schedule should be a fairly easy battle.
Buffalo traded for Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper a few weeks back, and while he is battling an injury currently, Buffalo expects him to help elevate their offense on their way to the playoffs.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) - at Commanders (Week 10)
The Steelers continue to put themselves in a good position no matter who their quarterback is and currently lead the AFC North division. They play NFC contender Washington Commanders in Week 10 and still have yet to play their entire division. I think Pittsburgh still makes the playoffs but it very well could be as a wild card with the Ravens taking the division. The Bengals could very well become a threat to Pittsburgh, but the Browns are unlikely. Even if they lose to the Ravens, they still have a good chance at the playoffs.
4. Houston Texans (6-3) - vs. Ravens (Week 17)
The Texans haven't claimed the AFC South division yet but after beating out the Colts twice, they have the best chance at doing so. However, they still have to face the Titans twice, but that's likely not going to be a big threat as the Titans are on the verge of a breakdown and are sitting at 2-6. The Jaguars are also sitting towards the bottom of the AFC with a slightly worse record than the Titans at 2-7.
The Texans also have a tough challenge this week as they welcome the No. 1 NFC team the Detroit Lions to Houston.
5. Baltimore Ravens (7-3) - vs. Steelers (Weeks 11 and 16)
The Ravens are pretty much guaranteed either way to get into the playoffs, whether they remain a wild card contender or beat out the Steelers for the AFC North division, who they still have yet to play (twice). They've already shut out the Bengals in two insane matchups that have gone down to the wire. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have thrown for a total of nine touchdowns and 820 yards against the Ravens, but Baltimore has done just enough to take the edge. Lamar Jackson threw for eight touchdowns and 638 yards in the two games against Cincinnati.
The Ravens also have to play the Browns one more time after losing to them 29-24 in Week 8.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) - vs. Broncos (Week 16)
The Chargers will be battling the Broncos for second place in the AFC West division behind the Chiefs. They have several critical games coming up including one against the Chiefs, as well as the Bengals, Ravens, and Broncos, which could all have serious AFC playoff implications. The Chargers are in Year 1 under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who took the 49ers to the playoffs in three out of four years when he was the coach there years ago. They reached the NFC Championship game in all three years and the Super Bowl in 2012. Chargers fans are hoping he can do the same for Los Angeles. Thus far, they are in decent shape to make the playoffs.
7. Denver Broncos (5-4) - vs. Colts (Week 14)
The Broncos are holding tightly onto the last AFC wild card spot and have several crucial games ahead. They have two games remaining against the undefeated Chiefs and it would be huge for them if they could win one of those match-ups yet it's quite unlikely.
They also play the Chargers—another wild card hopeful— again in Week 16 after losing to them in Week 6. However, I think it could very well come down to their Week 14 matchup against the Colts, who are right behind them in the Wild Card standings. The real question is, will it be Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco at quarterback for Indianapolis?
The Broncos are slowly figuring things out under head coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix and could quickly be seen as a legitimate threat in a year or two.
8. Indianapolis Colts (4-5) - at Broncos (Week 14)
This game could very well decide who gets the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race. The Colts are two games behind the Texans in the AFC South (two games they happened to lose to Houston), but they still have a strong chance at sneaking into the playoffs if they can win some crucial games remaining on their schedule. However, they still have two hard-to-win matchups against Buffalo and Detroit.
The Colts have found themselves in a strange situation this season. Everything seemed to be at a high after drafting Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He got injured and missed the majority of last season. All seemed fine this year until he was benched for an awkward on-field (or off) decision that replaced him with veteran Joe Flacco. The real question
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) - vs. Steelers (Weeks 13 and 18)
The Bengals are 4-6 and have only won against two-win teams this season. However, the division could still be up for grabs. They desperately needed to win their Week 10 match-up against the Baltimore Ravens. While it remained a close game until the end, their loss could have very well cost the Bengals a chance at the playoffs.
Cincinnati dropped both games against the Ravens and their only chance to reach the playoffs could very well be through Pittsburgh, who currently hold the AFC North division. They also play the Colts and Broncos in Weeks 14 and 17, respectively. These series of games could very well decide who gets in and who goes home.
10. New York Jets (3-6): at Bills (Week 17)
When Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury last season just minutes into his first game with the Jets, many expected New York to fair better this year. So far, the Jets have not been able to meet high expectations and they even decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh after five games.
They made the effort to trade for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, reuniting him with Rodgers, however, it has only proved futile so far. While their playoff hopes remain slim, the Jets have eight weeks to step up their game and maybe sneak in as a wild card. If they want to prove they are deserving of a playoff spot, they need to beat the Bills.
NFC Playoff Picture: 1 must-win game for every playoff contender
1. Detroit Lions (7-1) - vs. Bill (Week 15)
The Lions' toughest game remaining is easily against the Bills in Week 15, a matchup that will test their resilience. The Bills are a top four team in both offense and defense. However, the Lions still have to play the Bears twice as well as their final matchups against the Vikings and Packers. While divisional games are always tough, the Lions are looking like a team poised to make a deep playoff run and even win the Super Bowl this year. Securing a win over another Super Bowl contender could do wonders for the team's morale.
2. Washington Commanders (7-2) - at Eagles (Week 11)
The Commanders have shocked the entire NFL with how well they have been playing this year, especially under rookie quarterback Jayden Danels, who certainly looks like the teams future. Washington is only one spot behind the Lions for first place in the NFC. Their toughest games remaining will be their two matchups against the Eagles in Weeks 11 and 16. Clutching those wins could very well likely earn them a first-round bye, depending on how the Lions fair out.
Daniels has been having an exceptional rookie season throwing for 1,945 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 459 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-3) - at Commanders (Week 17)
While the Falcons beat the Buccaneers twice already, the Bucs have the easiest schedule remaining. Atlanta will want to focus on winning out for the rest of the year, especially against the No. 2 Commanders in Week 17 to ensure they stay atop the NFC South.
Atlanta has been looking like a true threat under quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is playing some of his best football. Cousins could very well win the Comeback Player of the Year award at the end of the season after suffering an Achilles tear last season with the Vikings.
4. Arizona Cardinals (5-4) - vs. Seahawks (Week 11 and 14)
The Cardinals have one win against the Rams and 49ers each and are set to play the Seahawks twice in the next three weeks. To remain atop the NFC West, a win in either or both of their games against Seattle will be critical to winning the division, which they currently hold first place.
The NFC West isn't a very good division this year, resembling the NFC South last season. Its going to be a tight race to the end but quarterback Kyler Murray has been playing some good football— 1,792 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions—which could seriously elevate the Cardinals.
5. Minnesota Vikings (6-2) - at Lions (Week 18)
The Vikings have gone 1-2 since starting the season 5-0. The NFC North is looking like the best division in football, but the Vikings may be getting worse as the season carries on. They still have to play the Bears in Weeks 12 and 15 and the Packers in Week 17. However, their final regular season matchup against the Lions could be the most dire for them of all.
Quarterback Sam Darnold was inititally playing out of his mind to begin the season with 11 touchdowns in only two interceptions during their first five wins. He has since gone 1-2 throwing for 6 touchdowns and three interceptions. His decline in play could very well spell trouble for the Vikings down the road.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) - vs. Commanders (Weeks 11 and 16)
The Eagles haven't looked the best since they lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs two years ago. They are still easily in contention as they remain in battle with the Commanders for first place in the NFC East. It's hard seeing anybody dethrone Washington at this point, but the Eagles still have two matchups to do so. They have suffered through injuries to star wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Now it looks like quarterback Jalen Hurts is a bit banged up with an ankle injury but he is expected to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys, who have just lost their Dak Prescott.
The Eagles added elite running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason and it is paying of dividends for the team. He showed off why he is considered a generational quarterback last week with a reverse hurdle against the Jaguars.
7. Green Bay Packers (6-3) - at Lions (Week 14)
The Packers remain in a good position to earn a playoff spot but there is still a lot of football left to play and they have some needs to address. Quarterback Jordan Love has been doing well enough but he also has the second-most interceptions in the league despite missing two and a half games.
The Lions continue to be the biggest threat in the NFC North and Green Bay will have to step up their game if they want to steal the Number one seed or even beat out the Vikings for second place. The Packers' biggest matchup remaining will be in Week 14 when they have to go through Dan Campbell and the mighty Lions.
8. Chicago Bears (4-4) - at Vikings (Week 15)
The Chicago Bears still shockingly remain in contention for a playoff spot. However, they have a tough road ahead if they want to get there. Currently, three NFC North teams—Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings—are in the playoffs and the Bears have to face each of them twice.
All of these are must-wins if the Bears want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but their matchups against the Vikings are probably the most critical. Out of the other three teams in the division, the Vikings are the most likely to fall off as the season draws to a close.
9. San Francisco 49ers (4-4) - at Cardinals (Week 18)
The NFC West has been playing musical chairs this season and that is likely to continue. The 49ers have been plagued by injuries and inconsistency this season and very well may not make it back to the playoffs. Their next four games are extremely crucial for their playoff hopes, as they face the Buccaneers, Packers, and Bills on the road, as well as Seattle at home.
San Francisco has lost to the Cardinals once already this season and has one win each against the Rams and Seahawks. If they can beat the Seahawks in Week 11 and the Rams again in Week 15, their matchup in the final week of the season against the Cardinals could push them into the playoffs with a win.
10. Los Angeles Rams (4-4) - vs. Dolphins (Week 10)
The Rams are on a three-game winning streak right now in a race for the NFC West. This week the Rams will face the Dolphins, who are on a three-game losing streak. Both teams desperately need the win to stay in the playoff race. The return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back from injury has helped Los Angeles' offense open up.
In the past two games, Nacua and Kupp have combined for 24 receptions, 272 yards, and one touchdown. Nacua was ejected from last week's game against the Seahawks for throwing a punch so I expect him to have more production going forward, especially this week against Miami.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) - vs. Panthers (Weeks 13 and 17)
Tampa Bay is an incredibly sound team but they just haven't been able to tip themselves over the edge. They have two losses to the Falcons and a close overtime loss to the undefeated Chiefs. The Bucs need the 49ers to take the Falcons down in Week 10 in hopes of retaking the division. Thankfully for the Bucs, they have the easiest schedule going forward in the league. They are set to play the Giants, Panthers (twice), Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, and Saints. All should be fairly easy wins for the Bucs but I'd say their two matchups against the Panthers need to be won if they want second, and maybe first, in the division.
12. Seattle Seahawks (4-5) - at 49ers (Week 11)
The Seahawks have been shooting themselves in the foot after starting the season 3-0. They have one loss to the Rams and one to the 49ers and have yet to play the Cardinals at all. All will be incredibly crucial wins but if Seattle wants to restore their dignity, their game against the 49ers will be the biggest redemption for them. However, the Seahawks' poor offensive line continues to hold them back from doing anything in the rushing or passing game. Quarterback Geno Smith is one of the top QBs in the league when given a clean pocket, and they need to restore that in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
13. Dallas Cowboys (3-5): at Eagles (Week 17)
The Cowboys are in the middle of organizational implosion and now are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is battling a severe hamstring injury, for likely the rest of the season. Even with Prescott healthy, Dallas wasn't looking at very good playoff chances. Now, they must try and find redemption in their season with Cooper Rush at quarterback and head coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat.
Jerry Jones decided to make a move to elevate the Cowboys' offense at the trade deadline by trading for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, joining CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert in the WR room. Mingo has 539 careeer yards and no touchdowns since being drafted Carolina in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys need to narrow the gap with the Eages, who are in second place in the NFC East. Yes, the Eagles aren't the most well-coached, but they find ways to win games. So, picking up a win against them would help their chances. If not, you can forget about the playoffs.