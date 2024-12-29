3 QBs who should be benched before Week 18 and why
By Lior Lampert
Week 17 yielded several lopsided affairs. The wonky slate of games made it abundantly clear which teams have mailed it in on the 2024 campaign. Conversely, those still playing for something came to light, even if only doing so for pride. Be that as it may, it was incredibly easy to differentiate who possessed fire in their bellies from the already-checked-out, specifically among quarterbacks.
For better or worse, these three signal-callers cost their respective squads tremendously. They either performed so poorly and made an offense borderline unwatchable or did too well that it hurt the franchise's tanking cause. It's that time of year when some losses/wins hold significantly more weight than others, and the ones under center are the focus of attention.
Given the circumstances, this trio of passers misunderstood the assignment heading into a pivotal moment of the season.
3. Let's cut to the chase and officially end the Aaron Rodgers-Jets era
While it hasn't directly translated to winning, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets scoring unit have improved in recent weeks. That was before stepping into the lion's den, AKA Highmark Stadium, home of their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers entered the contest one touchdown shy of becoming the fifth gunslinger in NFL history to reach the 500-passing touchdown mark and fell short. Moreover, New York's two scoring drives came after he was yanked for backup Tyrod Taylor, which has to sting for the four-time MVP.
Taylor nearly recorded as many completions/yards as Rodgers in roughly two fewer quarters of action. Of course, context matters — the Jets were already down 33-0 when the former took over and marched down the field in garbage time. Yet, the latter looked his age (41), throwing for 112 scoreless yards and two interceptions while taking four sacks.
Amid reports of Rodgers' late-year resurgence opening the door for his return to New York in 2025, already benching him presents an opportunity. Rather than contemplating prolonging this nightmarish partnership, the Jets can use his latest stinker as a fittingly unceremonious severing of ties.
2. Swapping Russell Wilson for Justin Fields (when healthy) could give the Steelers the jolt they desperately need
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found the end zone four times over their last three matches. Simply put, that won't get the job done, especially for a group with aspirations of not merely making the playoffs but advancing.
Uncoincidentally, Pittsburgh's scoring draught coincides with an ongoing three-game skid. Once in control of their destiny for the AFC North crown and hosting someone on Super Wild Card Weekend, they are limping into the postseason. The Steelers badly need any spark, even if it means taking drastic measures, like reverting to Justin Fields.
Incumbent starter Russell Wilson has completed a paltry 64.13 percent of his passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns and two picks from Weeks 15-17. He's also taken 10 sacks, resulting in 83 lost yards. His inability to move the chains consistently or keep Pittsburgh's offense on schedule puts too much pressure on the defense. After ostensibly capturing lightning in a bottle via the one-time Super Bowl champion, it may be time to pivot to Fields.
Fields has notably been inactive for Pittsburgh's previous two games because of an abdominal injury. But he's shown the added element his legs provide to an otherwise stale and lackluster Steelers skill-position corps. If head coach Mike Tomlin wants to inject some life into his locker room, a major shake-up might be necessary.
1. Drew Lock balling out deprived the Giants of the 2025 No. 1 overall pick
On a day Drew Lock scored five touchdowns en route to a victory, he officially made himself public enemy No. 1 in the Big Apple.
Lock was too good for a rebuilding Giants organization that would've greatly benefitted from losing. Instead of doing their part to secure the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he guided New York to a consequential win. The veteran journeyman shockingly had a career-best outing, amassing 309 passing yards and four scores, adding another paydirt trip via the ground.
Because of Lock's masterclass showing, the Giants fell from the top spot on the draft board to third. The ramifications of him randomly blowing up and eliminating the Indianapolis Colts could further extend Big Blue's seemingly never-ending post-Eli Manning rebuild. Depending on how New York and fellow cellar dwellers fare in their regular-season finales, this can ultimately prevent them from landing their long-term quarterback.
After already doing enough damage, the Giants must bench Lock and send him to the moon. Fans everywhere are disgusted by the 28-year-old and ready to exile him for potentially depriving them of Shedeur Sanders and/or Cam Ward. He shouldn't bother showing up to work next week, and New York needed to name Tommy DeVito the Week 18 starter yesterday.