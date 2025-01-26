NFL's looming rule change doesn't do enough to stop Patrick Mahomes problem
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes made a mockery out of the NFL's roughing the passer and personal foul rules in the Chiefs Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, and I don't blame him in the slightest. The best players find a way to bend the rules in their favor, and officials have given Mahomes a lot of leeway over the years. He'd be wrong not to take it.
This week, Adam Schefter revealed that (in part due to the uproar) the NFL will consider altering its replay review rules to include personal fouls on quarterback slides. While this would keep the NFL and its officials from making some egregious personal foul calls, it does not fix the entire problem. I guess we have to start somewhere.
Personal fouls on quarterback slides are called often. When a QB leaves the pocket and runs past the line of scrimmage, they are technically a runner and should be treated as such. If the quarterback enters a sliding motion, they are giving themselves up, and thus defenders must lay off. The issue – much like last week with Mahomes – has been when quarterbacks opt to slide too late in the process, and the defender doesn't have time to adjust. Mahomes was granted 15 extra yards when two Texans defenders collided into each other following a late slide.
NFL replay chances won't be enough for fans who hate the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes
However, the replay process is unlikely to include all personal fouls and roughing the passer penalties. Doing so would open up an entire can of worms and extend NFL games beyond the norm (which is already way too long thanks to commercial breaks and replay review). That makes this statistic from Schefter all the more alarming. During the Chiefs eight-game postseason win streak, they have been granted six roughing the passer penalties compared to none against, and four unnecessary roughness calls compared to...one against.
Now, that is not to say those penalties shouldn't have been called, but it's easy to understand why opposing teams would be upset. If the Chiefs are receiving said penalties, great! All the opposition wants is consistency, which seems to be the main issue here. Make the same calls the other way. The sample size is large enough now.
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and are in position to make another because they are the best team in the NFL, not due to penalty yardage. Taking away any perceived advantages in their favor is actually a good thing for Kansas City and the league – it will only further legitimize their run.