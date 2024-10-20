3 more Cleveland Browns who will be traded in looming fire sale and where they might end up
By Quinn Everts
Trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills appeared to many folks like the beginning of a fire sale for the Cleveland Browns, which dropped to 1-6 after another brutal offensive outing against the Bengals on Sunday. And even if it wasn't meant to be the start of a trade barrage from the Browns, it might be anyway after Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game with an Achilles injury that will likely keep him sidelined for a long time (though there's no official report on Watson yet.)
Even at 1-6, the Browns roster has plenty of talent on it that could appeal to other teams around the NFL. Here are three players the Browns should part with before the deadline, and where they'd fit if Cleveland does look to deal them.
3. EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Cleveland likely won't part with its superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, but the Browns have another pass-rusher in Za'Darius Smith who could draw some serious interest around the league. The longtime Green Bay Packer — and short-time Minnesota Viking — signed with the Browns last year, and although he hasn't posted quite the production he did during his tenure in Green Bay or Minnesota, he's still recorded 8.5 sacks in 22 games for the Browns and remains a force coming off the edge.
Potential Za'Darius Smith trade landing spot: Detroit Lions
Every NFL team could use extra help on the edge but one team in particular is looking for an edge rusher after losing its star for the season. The Detroit Lions improved to 5-1 on Sunday with a thrilling win in a heavyweight battle against the Minnesota Vikings, and they did that without superstar Aidan Hutchinson, who fractured his tibia last week.
Clearly, the Lions are still a functional team even without Hutchinson, but once the playoffs roll around, Detroit will be happy to have some extra rushing help to attack opposing QBs. Could we see Smith on his third NFC North team? If Detroit goes looking for pass-rush help, Cleveland should be near the top of the call list. The Browns might be anxious to look toward the future and Detroit could probably snag Smith for a late-round pick in the upcoming draft.
2. TE David Njoku
It took him a few years to really find his footing in the NFL, but David Njoku has established himself as a reliable pass-catcher the past few years and would be a big get for teams that need help at tight end. He's scored 14 touchdowns in the past three seasons, and his 6-foot-4, 246-pound frame makes him a prime target in the red zone.
Potential David Njoku trade landing spot: Denver Broncos
Denver has been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting at 4-3 on the season after winning four games in five weeks. Bo Nix could use a big target like Njoku, considering the Broncos don't have a TE who's surpassed 100 yards total this season. Denver's rookie quarterback would love to have the athletic Njoku on the end of his line and catching passes in the open field. What exactly Cleveland would ask for is unknown, but Denver should be willing to give up a draft asset to get its rookie quarterback an extra weapon.
1. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
JOK, as they call him in Cleveland, leads the team in tackles, and he's also grabbed an interception and forced a fumble in 2024. The fourth-year linebacker made his first Pro Bowl last season and has continued that strong play into 2024. He's a freak athlete in the middle of the field and flies around the field, always bringing fire to the Browns defense. There's plenty of talent on this Browns defensive unit, even if their strong play has been overshadowed by a brutal offense.
He's not a cornerback but he looked like one on this interception of Jayden Daniels earlier this season, laying out for the goal-line pick.
Potential Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah trade landing spot: Seattle Seahawks
If the Browns do elect to blow things up, Owusu-Koramoah could garner a pretty high draft pick for the team. His versatility would play well everywhere, and a team like the Seattle Seahawks would love to add what he brings in the middle of the field. Sitting at 4-3, the Hawks have been solid this year but are thin at multiple defensive positions and linebacker is one of those positions.