3 Browns who should be traded after Amari Cooper and who should trade for them
The Cleveland Browns are selling, there’s no other way around it. They’ve severely underperformed for yet another season and have committed to a quarterback who doesn’t seem quite committed to the team. The only way this season can be salvaged is by loading up on draft capital to maybe find a mid-draft sleeper.
In a season where quite frankly everything is going wrong, this could be one thing that goes right. The Browns must start preparing for the future and preparing for the (seemingly never-ending) post-Deshaun Watson era.
That started Tuesday when the Browns parted ways with their No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, sending him to Buffalo. And it should continue with a few more players who deserve better and could equally get a good return.
Here are some trade options the Browns should entertain ahead of the trade deadline.
EDGE Za’Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith was a great addition to the Browns when he arrived last season. He had 5.5 sacks last year and has three already this season. He hasn’t been bad playing opposite of Myles Garrett which means he could have a good return.
Smith would most likely be heading to a contender that needs either depth or a good second pass rusher. With a trade-friendly contract, it should be hard to offload Smith and start looking to next season.
Teams that should be interested: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders
QB Jameis Winston
The Browns made it clear that Watson will be playing under any circumstances. Because they feel the quarterback that doesn’t have a 200-yard passing game and is leading an offense that hasn’t scored 20 points in a single game yet this season, gives them the best chance to win.
So why let Jameis Winston sit on the bench when a team could utilize him better than the Browns. Because everyone knows when he comes in the game it’s a quarterback sneak, you’re not creative. Quarterbacks are premium in the NFL so finding a suitor for him won’t be an issue. The question is what could they get in return.
Teams that should be interested: Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts
CB Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II has more unique celebrations than he does pass breakups and interceptions combined. I’m sure Browns fans love the enthusiasm, but if he focused more on guarding his man and not on unnecessary emotions, he might be worth more in the trade market.
Unfortunately, he’s not worth as much as his former first-round selection suggests. That doesn’t mean the Browns can’t get anything for him, just may not be as profitable of a move as it could have been.
Teams that should be interested: Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys