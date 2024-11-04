Chiefs could be the biggest winner of the Saints firing Dennis Allen
The New Orleans Saints got off to an electric start, winning each of their first two games and holding a 91-29 point differential in those wins. In the seven weeks that have followed, though, their season completely slipped away.
Not only have the Saints lost seven in a row, but they've appeared extremely dysfunctional while doing so, and just lost to the now 2-7 Carolina Panthers in Week 9. That embarrassing loss to their lowly NFC South rivals was sure to bring on some change, and sure enough, head coach Dennis Allen was fired.
This was a much-needed move made by New Orleans. Allen was a solid defensive coordinator, but nothing about his head coaching track record prior to him taking over for Sean Payton was good, and his head coaching tenure in New Orleans was subpar at best.
With this move, the Saints can now officially turn the page and attempt to start over. Doing so in their cap situation is going to be tough, but it's better to do this now rather than continue kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable. They're winners from this decision, obviously, but they might not even be the biggest winners.
The Saints making this decision now, one day before the trade deadline, opens the door for the Kansas City Chiefs to be crowned as the real winners of the Dennis Allen firing.
Chiefs could be biggest winner of Dennis Allen firing landing Marshon Lattimore in trade with Saints
It's pretty clear that by firing Allen, the Saints have given up on their season, and for good reason. A 2-7 team that just lost to the Panthers is almost certainly not going to make the playoffs. If the Saints have actually given up on their season, trades can be made before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. One of, if not their best trade chip would be a great fit in Kansas City, and that's Marshon Lattimore.
Given the fact that the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and enter their Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFL's last undefeated team, it's easy to say that they don't need to make any more moves, but they shouldn't be satisfied. They've already made some deals by acquiring players like DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche, and bolstering their cornerback room with a Lattimore deal would only make them scarier.
The Chiefs cornerback depth behind Trent McDuffie, with L'Jarius Sneed in Tennessee and Jaylen Watson suffering what could be a season injury, is lackluster. It hasn't impacted them too much, as Kansas City ranks fifth in the NFL in yards against per game (295.0) and third in points against per game (17.6), but adding a player of Lattimore's caliber to play on the opposite side of McDuffie would be a problem for the opposition.
Is it likely? Probably not. Lattimore is not a player that the Saints would love to trade, and his cap hit will be tough for the Chiefs to take on. Still, Kansas City was linked to Lattimore before the Saints even fired Allen, and now that New Orleans appears to be geared toward a major reset, a deal that sends the four-time Pro Bowler to Kansas City can't be ruled out by any means. If it does happen, the Chiefs would only become bigger favorites to pull off the three-peat.